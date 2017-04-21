Labour will reduce immigration by “tens of thousands” (per year, we assume)

Labour leader Andrew Little has pledged to reduce immigration by “tens of thousands” if he becomes prime minister in September, but he hasn’t put a figure on just how many. On the back of new immigration policy announced by the government on Wednesday, designed to encourage more highly skilled and highly paid migrants, Mr Little revealed his own plans to give “locals a chance first”. Mr Little’s plan to cut migrants would also affect the work visa scheme. “That 70,000 net inflow of migrants – we cannot continue to do that. It has to be tens of thousands less than what we’re doing at the moment,” he told Newshub on Thursday.

I tried to find out how many Kiwis live overseas but was unable to locate recent data. It has been as high as one million, but I think it will now be closer to half a million people. Even with those numbers, Andrew Little cannot control any of them coming home at any time.

One of our readers pointed out that Labour being in government doesn’t actually need an immigration policy, as the tide of Kiwis leaving because of a Labour government will take care of Andrew’s problems all by itself.

But in the end this is nothing but an underpants stealing strategy from Labour. They actually have no idea how to achieve it, other than to waffle on about fine tuning and looking into it with an expert panel and… oh, you know the drill.

– NZN via Yahoo! News