Labour’s next hit job?

Richard.b alerts us in yesterday’s General Debate:

I think I know what the next hit job on the government will be.

I have just completed the UMR survey on dementia. Couple of the questions stood out for me:

Q. Should the government spend more money on dementia research?

Q. Would you be happy to increase taxes if it went to dementia research?

Q. Do you think the government is doing enough….. etc.

There is no other reason for UMR to be polling on this, other than for Labour.

But it goes to show how marginalised Labour have become.

I can’t imagine there are many votes in this. Those suffering dementia will have forgotten why they were angry in the first place, and even if Labour helps them they’ll forget that too. Those caring for those suffering dementia are not a guaranteed vote for Labour in any case.

This is real chasing passing cars stuff from Labour.

They are so desperate for votes they are looking for them at the margins. That is why they can’t break through the 30% barrier, because they are a marginal party.

-WOBH