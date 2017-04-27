The Left claimed that “Love Trumps Hate” then made 100K selling anti Trump merchandise

Who would have guessed that a screaming socialist would know how to make money? It’s pretty ironic really that while MAGA merchandise sold like hotcakes by promoting a positive slogan to make America great again, this guy is profiting from sore losers who want to impeach President Trump. Negative messages clearly sell well.

The seething hate that constantly oozes out of radical gay activist Dan Savage is paying off for leftist organizations Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the International Refugee Assistance Project. Savage launched a line of anti-Trump merchandise created in response to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats. His acronym is ITMFA, or “Impeach the Mother F***er Already,” and has it printed on hats, T-shirts, buttons, etc. Classy.

But his fellow angry elites are eating it up and Savage has raised $100,000 from sales of ITMFA gear to be donated across the three organizations mentioned above. He boasted about it on Instagram:

…Savage wants to raise even more money through the sale of ITMFA merch and continue funneling money to leftist organizations. When he’s not spewing hate on the president, Savage is attacking the first lady. He recently said: “I f***ing hate Melania Trump… Mrs. Trump, Melania Trump, is as ugly on the inside as she is pretty on the outside.” As you can see, Savage is putting the Left’s “love trumps hate” into action. -truthrevolt.org

I wouldn’t mind raising 100k for Whaleoil so here is a tiny sample of the wide range of clothing and slogans available in our shop. New items are being added every month. This month I am gradually adding long sleeved Tees in all the popular slogans since the weather is getting cooler. We have cosy sweatshirts available in 3 styles as well as beanies to keep the chill at bay.

If there is an item of clothing you want that isn’t available in your favourite slogan let me know and I will add it to the shop for you.