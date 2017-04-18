Looks like Corbyn is trying to be the giant douche and the turd sandwich at the same time

South Park famous calls presidential elections as a choice between a giant douche and a turd sandwich.

In the UK it looks like Jeremy Corbyn is trying to be both the turd sandwich and the giant douche.

The chart is from Britain Elects which is a non-partisan, independent site free from party political or organisational funding which aggregates all public poll results in the UK and presents the information in an easy to understand format.

Their ‘poll of polls’ polling model is an amended (so to remove the potential over-saturation of frequent pollsters at certain points) seven point rolling average of all current Westminster voting intentions taken following the 2015 General Election.

The Conservatives have so far had an uninterrupted lead in our model since May 2015 and that doesn’t remotely look like changing.

Jeremy Corbyn is tanking Labour’s vote and even when the Tories took a hit 2016 there was barely a change in the general direction of Labour’s results.

– Britain Elects