The man who brought you dangerous worm farms will now fix immigration

The polls are screaming at National that immigration is a major election year obstacle, so like the Announcement Party that they are, they have announced something.

Oddly enough, few can figure out what it really means. And of course Winston has gone feral on having National come pee in his pool.

NZ First leader Winston Peters described the changes as a “con” and “a callous attempt to hold onto power” without addressing the real issue. “They are fiddling with the issue while the plain fact is foreign workers will still be able to come here when employers claim they can’t get Kiwis.”

And for once, Andrew Little didn’t have to think too hard. Even he could hit this target.

Labour leader Andrew Little dismissed the changes as “tinkering” that would not make a meaningful difference to the number of low-skilled migrants entering the country. “National’s changes don’t address the huge numbers of people coming here to do low level qualifications or low skill work, then using those visas as a stepping-stone to residency. “National’s announcement won’t change the fact we are issuing over 6000 work visas for labourers a year when we have thousands of unemployed labourers in this country already.” Little said the changes could also make it harder to bring in people for areas of absolute skills shortages, rather than allowing skilled migrants in to help the economy grow.

And as Whaleoil readers will have noticed, none of these changes address the real problems with immigration. Those being a volume of immigrants similar to those that caused Brexit to be triggered in the UK, the elephant in the room that is Muslim immigrants that will never integrate, and the ridiculously abused ‘skilled worker’ category when New Zealand really needs lots of unskilled ones willing to work for the minimum wage.

National have done this to try and create an “initiative” to point to when they are called on their immigration-driven problems such as housing, pressure on schools and health services, and our congested transport systems. But it is nothing more than yet another “announcement” with no real teeth from the Announcement Party.

