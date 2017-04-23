Mass German protest against Anti-immigration party

Germany’s cumulative and collective guilt for having been so beastly to so many people for so long now blinds them to a real threat: Muslim immigration.

More than 50,000 demonstrators are expected to descend on Cologne on Saturday to protest the far-right populist, anti-immigration politics of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), as the party holds one of the most important conferences in its four-year history. The AfD is hoping to enter parliament for the first time in Germany’s general election on 24 September. About 4,000 police officers have been deployed to avert clashes on the city’s streets between anti-AfD protesters and party supporters. Scuffles broke out early on Saturday between police and anti-AfD demonstrators. Around 600 AfD delegates are expected to attend the conference. The central city hotel, where the conference is being held, has made arrangements to allow staff members to stay overnight in the hotel to minimise problems with gaining entry to the venue.

The Muslims are winning when they get your own race, religion and neighbours to rise up against you and threaten your safety simply for wanting to change government policy on immigration.

Founded in 2013 on a eurosceptic platform, the AfD has railed against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to let in more than one million refugees to Germany since 2015. In May 2016 AfD backed an election manifesto that says Islam is not compatible with the German constitution and the party also supported a call to ban minarets on mosques and the full-face veil. AfD made huge gains in a state election in September, receiving about 21 percent of votes in the eastern Mecklenburg-Vorpommern region, beating Merkel’s party to take second place.

Politicians in the western world are out of step with their voters. Because the voters can see that progressing along the current path will mean they will lose freedom and democracy by having the majority of their immigrant and immigrant descendant Muslim neighbours vote it out.

The only way to prevent Islamification of western culture is to limit its spread. And proper westerners will first try to use democracy to achieve it. Failing that, there will be civil war.

In the mean time, the left respond to democracy with violence. Which is as ironic as it is sad.

– Al Jazeera