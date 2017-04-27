Maybe Nicky was a little bit right with Dirty Politics

Maybe Nicky Hager was a little bit right Dirty Politics.

One of the allegations that periodically rears its head after Dirty Politics was that the National party worked for me along with the spy agencies.

It turns out it that it was Labour and not National, but the spies were working on something to do with whales…

New Zealand spied on Japan to help the United States at an international whaling meeting in 2007, according to a classified National Security Agency document.

The Intercept website published the paper, received from US whistleblower Edward Snowden, as part of an article on Japan’s secretive relationship with the National Security Agency.

The document, marked top secret, outlined a mission where GCSB spies collected information on Japan and passed it on to the NSA ahead of a key vote.

Japan had been lobbying countries to support pro-whaling proposals at a four-day International Whaling Commission gathering at Anchorage, Alaska, it said.

The US did not want such measures to pass, but negotiations were “really coming down to the wire” and the outcome was “uncertain”.

New Zealand spies were collecting “insightful” intelligence that “laid out the lobbying efforts of the Japanese and the response of countries whose votes were so coveted”, the document said.

“US officials were anxious to receive the latest information during the actual negotiations in Anchorage.”

As such, the paper said, every morning, an NSA operative would take a half-hour taxi ride from the function to the agency’s Alaskan Mission Operations Center.

The staffer would collect printed copies of the GCSB intelligence and then take them in a locked bag to a private conference room.

There, four US officials, two New Zealand delegates and one Australian would study the information, “pointing and nodding” as they did so, the document said.

“We knew the delegates valued the material simply because they took time from their very hectic schedules to be there and read it.”

On the forum’s final day, Japan ditched its proposal that some of its villages be allowed to hunt whales for commercial purposes, when it became apparent it did not have enough support.

Japan threatened to quit the commission altogether.