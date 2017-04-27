Michael Woodhouse puts Immigration NZ on the naughty step

You may recall the story where a twice convicted sex offender won’t be deported back to Afghanistan, and that the rules state the Minister has no power to countermand Immigration NZ.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse is taking steps to improve Immigration New Zealand’s decision making authority for cases involving residence class visa holders convicted of a criminal offence. “Currently, Immigration NZ has the ability to make decisions on behalf of the Minister on deportation cases for some residence class visa holders convicted of a criminal offence,” Mr Woodhouse says. “I have made my expectations very clear when it comes to deportation decisions involving offending of this nature and those expectations are not being met. So I am temporarily suspending Immigration NZ’s decision making authority until I have confidence that the decisions being made are consistent with my expectations. “This course of action follows today’s New Zealand Herald article regarding an individual whose liability for deportation was suspended, despite the severity of the offending. “It’s important we take the time to review the decision making process to ensure the right decisions are being made. “I expect to be able to return the decision making authority to Immigration NZ within a fortnight, provided I can be assured the decision making process aligns with my expectations.”

Woodhouse is safe enough in this case, but there is a reason the Minister can’t interfere in the daily operations of their departments. That said, this specific case was so outrageous (in the original sense!) that Woodhouse had no other choice but to withdraw the department’s authority.

The real problem here is that it was all hidden and brushed under the carpet until someone whispered into the media’s ear and the OIA was used to get in behind this festering sore.

How many more decisions like this are Immigration NZ responsible for where serious threats to public safety are still walking around New Zealand because of the department’s distaste for sending offenders back to their home countries?

I suspect Immigration NZ have had a significant increase in OIA requests and they better keep Woodhouse appraised under their normal ‘no surprises’ policy.