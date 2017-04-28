Minister tells public health wowser to naff off

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman won’t be listening to advice to end chocolate box fundraisers at schools; saying he has sold plenty of bars to help his own children’s school.
Public health professor Grant Schofield, also dubbed the “Fat Professor”, has recently been appointed the Ministry of Education’s first chief education health and nutrition adviser.
He told the Herald on Sunday he would not shy away from giving the Government frank advice, and the fact some schools sent children home with 60 chocolate bars for their families to sell showed there remained a “systemic failure” in attitudes towards food.
“Fundraising through confectionery just isn’t a good look,” Schofield said.
Yes. Let’s try and raise funds with dry toast. Or rolled oats. Idiot.
I will no longer buy Cadbury chocolate from fundraisers for a different reason. They are leaving New Zealand and there is better chocolate for sale.
Oh, and then there is that halal and anti-Easter thing that the company does as well.
Grant Schofield will be coming for cake stalls next.
– NZ Herald
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.