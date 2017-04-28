Minister tells public health wowser to naff off

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman won’t be listening to advice to end chocolate box fundraisers at schools; saying he has sold plenty of bars to help his own children’s school.

Public health professor Grant Schofield, also dubbed the “Fat Professor”, has recently been appointed the Ministry of Education’s first chief education health and nutrition adviser.

He told the Herald on Sunday he would not shy away from giving the Government frank advice, and the fact some schools sent children home with 60 chocolate bars for their families to sell showed there remained a “systemic failure” in attitudes towards food.

“Fundraising through confectionery just isn’t a good look,” Schofield said.