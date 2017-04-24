Guest Post: Muhammad hijacked Judaism to create Islam

It is said that the Jews and Muslims are the descendants of Abraham.

Judaism predates Islam by two thousand years but Islam claims in the Qur’an that Islam came before Judaism and was a faith practiced by Abraham(3:67-68) The Qur’an says several times that Islam is the religion of Abraham (2:130,135,3:95,4:125,6:161), it declares that the whole of Jewish scripture from Genesis 15 is not true.

According to Islam, they offer an ‘alternate theological history’ where God promised to devolve upon Ishmael and not Isaac. Ishmael was born of Abraham’s concubine Hagar.

Islam is a monotheist ideology which believes Islam is the only true ‘faith’ and all others including atheists should be destroyed or enslaved. Islam is facilitating that goal by replacing Judaism and Christianity. By hijacking Judaism; however, because Judaism is ‘closer’ to Islam, their priority is to subjugate and destroy Judaism and Israel. Islam is appropriating Judaism’s foundational story and doctrines, radically altering them then claiming that the Jews have falsified their own sacred texts to hide that Muslims are the real authentic Jews. (See bibliography at the end of the post.) The Islamist view of Jews is reminiscent of the Nazi ideology; coincidentally the Muslim Brotherhood in 1930s Palestine was ‘in partnership’ with the Nazis.

While Islam is denying the 1930s and 1940s Jewish Holocaust, Islam backed by the UN alternatively claims that Israel carries out a holocaust in Gaza. This is backed up by the high number of absurd UN resolutions against Israel, one example is UN Resolution 2334 initiated by New Zealand.

Murray McCully initiated and backed the UN2334 resolution against Israel apparently without firstly consulting Cabinet; however after the resolution was passed that unconstitutional motion continues to be sanctioned by the New Zealand Prime Minister.

By initiating and passing resolution UN2334 against Israel the New Zealand Government has inadvertently or purposefully backed the Islamic Jihad against Israel, and the West which includes New Zealand.

Were National conned, do they not understand the Islamic threat or do they not care?

Regardless, I cannot trust National’s judgement anymore.

We need a party in parliament that negotiates government influence to ensure the New Zealand people are protected from creeping Sharia law and Islamic terrorism. Winston, we are waiting for you to announce a New Zealanders First Immigration Policy, cease and desist with the TOW tribunal settlements along with the Race Relations Conciliator position and amend the RMA legislation; only then will NZ First be a viable 2017 electoral party vote.

Bibliography; Some examples of Islams claims against the Jews; the Jews were cursed by Allah (5:78) turned into monkeys and pigs (2:65,5:60,7:66), are the greatest enemies of Islam (5:82) they start wars throughout the earth (5:64) and killed the Messiah (4:157).

