WHY do they mutilate the genitals of little girls?

Sexuality

…FGM is quite clearly about curtailing a woman’s sexuality and preventing her from engaging in promiscuity.

…In societies where virginity is an absolute pre-requisite for marriage and where any type of promiscuity or extramarital relationship may lead to the most severe penalties, FGM is believed to safeguard the morality of women, preserve their virginity, prevent them from being oversexed, and save them from temptation and disgrace.

…FGM is also closely associated with family honour…If a woman loses her honour, the entire family is dishonoured. The most dishonourable experience for a man is the sexual impropriety of a female member of the family, and once lost it cannot be restored.

…FGM is also believed by some to promote fertility and increase a man’s sexual pleasure, both of which enhance a woman’s attractiveness in marriage.

The position of women and marriage

Many groups that practice FGM come from patriarchal societies….In order for a woman to be eligible for marriage it is essential that she is a virgin. The association between virginity and FGM is so strong, that an uninfibulated or unexcised girl has virtually no chance of marriage, regardless of her virginity. Her access to land and future resources are therefore dependent on her having undergone FGM…

Traditional myths and beliefs

Many of the women affected by FGM come from rural areas and have had limited access to reproductive health education. Many myths about FGM, particularly those relating to hygiene and aesthetics have been passed down from generation to generation without being questioned and are subsequently held on to with tenacity. These include the following:

in areas where infant mortality is high and fertility so important, FGM is promoted as a pre-requisite for the cleanliness of a woman and the good health of her baby. (In practice however, infibulation has the opposite effect, compromising hygiene and causing an increased risk of infection, infertility, health complications and childbearing difficulties.)

the Dogon and the Bambara of Mali, and the Mosi of Burkina Faso believe that the clitoris is dangerous during childbirth and can cause death when in contact with the baby’s head

amongst some communities the clitoris is thought to produce an offensive discharge and exude a foul odour

in some areas of Ethiopia, there is the belief that if the female genitals are not excised they will grow and dangle between the legs like a man

the Tagouna of the Ivory Coast believe that an unexcised woman cannot conceive

in some countries such as Somalia, the external female genitals are considered dirty, ugly, and disfiguring. Infibulation is believed to produce a clean smooth skin surface that is desirable to touch

in some cultures it is believed that the clitoris is a masculine feature which must be removed to create true femininity in women. Women who have not undergone FGM are believed to have characteristics thought to be only appropriate for men, such as sexual desire and promiscuity.

The role of men

… FGM is universally considered a practice resulting from patriarchal societies and the subsequent powerlessness of women. It is considered to be rooted in male dominated societies that have attempted to subjugate women and repress their sexuality.

…A narrowed vaginal opening is believed to enhance a husband’s sexual pleasure and the challenge of penetrating a tight opening is considered to be linked to a man’s virility.

…In some societies where a man has several wives, it is also said that since it is physically impossible for him to satisfy them all, FGM helps by making the wives less sexually demanding.

Social pressure

…the practice of FGM is considered a vital part of a young girl’s social development and initiation rites – an anticipated step in her passage into womanhood…

… there is immense social pressure on all young girls to conform. A girl who does not undergo FGM is likely to be severely socially penalised, and is often despised, taunted, ostracised and made the target of ridicule. No one in her community may want to marry her, and what is clearly understood to be her life’s work – marriage and childbearing – will be denied her.

For a woman living in a patriarchal society with no access to land or education and no effective power base, marriage is her main means of survival and access to resources – and FGM is her pre-requisite for marriage. With the beliefs surrounding FGM deeply embedded from childhood, the social approval associated with FGM and the sanctions women face if they don’t undergo FGM – the benefits of FGM would seem to outweigh the physical difficulties. FGM is inevitably viewed in a very positive light and this can explain why women continue to cling to the tradition, colluding in their own daughters’ circumcision.

-fgm.co.nz