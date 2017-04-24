Naf off noddy

The outgoing Chief Censor wants to impose the power of his office on streaming services.

The outgoing chief censor has urged the Government to hurry up and deliver the law change it proposed on streaming services like Netflix – and stop graphic scenes of suicide, rape and sexual violence going unregulated. Eight months since the Government announced a plan to update broadcasting rules – including making online streaming services subject to classification and content standards – chief censor Andrew Jack has revealed his frustration at what he says has been a total lack of progress. Jack spoke to the Herald on Sunday in the final week of his six-year tenure at the top of the classification office and cited concerns around pornography as well as how issues like suicide, rape and sexual violence are being used by entertainment companies for commercial gain – beyond the reach of regulation.

Jack said while he supports the change, he’s irritated by a lack of action. “Nothing has actually happened, just nothing. And I have to say that is a source of significant frustration,” Jack said. “We know some of this material is causing harm, we know the measures which can improve the situation, but nothing has actually happened. “The only entities winning out of the current situation are the entities selling depictions of sexual violence as entertainment. “In my view, you can’t just announce you’re going to do something, and not do it.”

