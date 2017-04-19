National does nothing for the regions, except it does

More investment, more growth and more jobs right in the middle of nowhere.

A particle board plant planned for Kawerau is expected to bring 100 jobs to the district. The Chinese-based Guangxi Fenglin Wood Industry Group has announced plans to establish the plant, to be built on Putauaki Trust land adjoining SH34, within two years. It will produce 600,000 cubic metres of panel boards a year for exports mainly to China.

That’s better than exporting raw logs. It’s also going to be a boon to transport and Port Tauranga.

Council economic and community development manager Glenn Sutton said a number of factors led to the group’s decision to invest in Kawerau. “The district location and proximity to the Port of Tauranga, the rail connections and the available land all played a part. Putauaki Trust had the foresight to rezone 70ha of land as industrial, and it’s great to be working with them on this exciting venture.” The plant will be built next to the intended site for the proposed container terminal, also on Putauaki Trust land, and will be as environmentally friendly as possible. … Overseas Investment Office approval and other consents now need to be obtained, but if everything goes to plan the plant should be fully operational by 2020. The Fenglin Group is very committed to training for its employees, and a dedicated programme will be implemented closer to the project’s completion. Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell said this would be of huge benefit to the Kawerau district, where there has traditionally been a shortage of training and job opportunities. The group is also committed to becoming part of the Kawerau community and will work closely with local representatives into the future. The Fenglin Group is a leading wood industry group in China, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Regions that can add value to the economy don’t die. They attract investment. And the economic climate in New Zealand is very favourable allowing long term commitments to be made that will secure the area’s well-being for some time.

Don’t expect Labour to be happy though. More of these people with Chinky sounding names!

– NZ Herald