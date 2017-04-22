What does NBR and Whaleoil have in common?

NBR and Whaleoil have something in common and it is that commonality that is going to be the difference between their commercial survival and going the way of the NZ Herald. Both NBR and Whaleoil saw the writing on the wall and realised that relying on online ads as a revenue model was suicidal and the latest announcement from Google has only reinforced that becoming primarily subscription-based media was the right decision for both.

…Here’s yet another piece of news that makes me glad NBR has a subscription-heavy funding model: Google plans to add an ad-blocking feature to its popular Chrome web browser within weeks – and have it turned on by default, according to a Wall Street Journal report quoting unnamed insiders.

Ad blockers are already a bane for those trying to prosper in the cruel landscape of online advertising. According to one report (albeit by a crowd pushing a tool to thwart the technology), nearly a quarter of Kiwis are now using software that blocks many web ads.

At the moment, those who want to block ads have to install a web browser extension. That’s actually straightforward but it takes several steps and involves jargon that’s offputting to mainstream users. But Google’s apparent plan is to build web-blocking ability into Chrome, with the user required to turn it off if they don’t want it. That could be a big step in making ad-blocking an everyday thing, as Chrome is now the world’s most popular browser by most measures and it happens to be NBR readers’ favourite too. -NBR

I have compared our visitor stats from the past week to NBR’s visitor stats for the past week. The most popular browser used to view both NBR and Whaleoil is Google Chrome.

Chrome:

NBR 38.30% Whaleoil 45.66%

Turning our readers’ most popular browser into an automatic ad-blocker will reduce our ad revenue even further. Our subscribers are now the backbone of Whaleoil. We need you to subscribe now more than ever.

Ad revenue is a shallow puddle that is shrinking in the sun while subscriptions are a reliable and increasing revenue stream.

Online advertising is going the way of the yellow pages. Remember them?

The New Zealand Herald still has not gone behind a paywall and continues to swim in their ever shrinking carpark puddle while pretending that it is still a large lake like the good old days. There is only one reason why they haven't gone behind a paywall and that is because they know that their online readers do not value their content enough to pay for it.

