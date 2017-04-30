Netsafe seems to be doing well, so far

When the harmful Digital Communications Bill was mooted I was terribly concerned that it cast a very wide net. These kinds of bills tend to become weaponised by politically motivated groups to try and shut down voices they do not agree with.

From what I can see, to date at least, only the extreme cases are being dealt with.

A Horowhenua man who used social media to elicit nude photos from pre-teen girls is one of 22 cases prosecuted under a new act. The Harmful Digital Communications Act was passed in July 2015, which meant civil and criminal action could be taken against harmful online behaviour. Information released under the Official Information Act shows 22 cases were prosecuted under the new act between November 2015 and October 2016.

I still believe that these extreme cases could have been dealt with under the current Criminal Act. And the HDCA is still capable of being abused. But, so far, so good.

NetSafe legal advisor Ben Thomas said they supported the act and it gave them more power as an approved agency. The civil element to the act, which had been introduced in November, 2016, was the biggest change for them. It gave them the power to approach online agencies, like TradeMe and Facebook, and work with them about any harmful comments or communications happening on their forums. It also meant NetSafe could approach and contact the people who were making the comments. Thomas said this meant they could provide remedies for people in the long term for online behaviour that caused emotional distress, but was not at a level where there could be criminal prosecution. This meant in some lower level cases they could mediate to get a resolution for the people involved. “NetSafe really sees this as a real positive step to address harm online.” Nationwide for the 12-month period ending September 2016, police said 154 people were charged for causing harm by posting digital communication.

As long as NetSafe manage to keep a fair balance, this will continue to be a good thing.

It’s a bit like Art. You can know Art when you see it. But try to define it. The same goes with online harassment. Most of these cases are so blatant that it would be difficult to find anyone to defend that kind of behaviour.

So as long as green supporters wanting you to vote for the Green party is never considered a Harmful Digital Communication, a repeated and sustained campaign to insist serious harm or death comes to someone certainly must qualify.

– Kirsty Lawrence, Stuff