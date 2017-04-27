Who is the new left-wing Panelist on “Stirring the Pot?”

Last week Brendhan Lovegrove, Olivia Pierson, and Cameron Slater were filming Stirring the Pot with a new left-wing panelist. We hope to see a lot more of this person as they seemed to really enjoy being on the panel.
Can you guess who it was? The mystery person is in one of these photos.
To catch up on the shows filmed so far you can view them on Youtube here.
You can view the latest episodes on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on Sky Channel 083
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.