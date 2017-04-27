Who is the new left-wing Panelist on “Stirring the Pot?”

Last week Brendhan Lovegrove, Olivia Pierson, and Cameron Slater were filming Stirring the Pot with a new left-wing panelist. We hope to see a lot more of this person as they seemed to really enjoy being on the panel.

Can you guess who it was? The mystery person is in one of these photos.

To catch up on the shows filmed so far you can view them on Youtube here.

You can view the latest episodes on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on Sky Channel 083