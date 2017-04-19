Which New Zealand politician said this?

I came across an opinion on a politician’s facebook page and it gave me an idea. What would happen if I showed our readers an opinion without naming the person and party associated with the opinion? How much would that change how the opinion was viewed? Would it make us more open minded and receptive or less? Would it make us critique it purely based on its merits rather than our view being coloured by who said it?

Mystery person’s opinion from facebook ( no cheating!)

It does lock increasing numbers of people up, who barely rehabilitate, who barely reintegrate and who usually go on to reoffend.

Our prison system doesn’t work. It barely rehabilitates, it barely reintegrates, it doesn’t make New Zealand safer.

There are a lot of good people working in a poor Corrections system, doing the best they can in a system that won’t budge.

Around 70% of people in prison are functionally illiterate. That means they can’t read or write.

They can’t read or write when they enter prison, they can’t read or write when they leave prison.

How does an illiterate ex-prisoner get a job?

Over 52% of people in prison are Maori but one hundred percent of New Zealand’s eighteen prisons are run based on a centuries old model from somewhere in Europe.

The Sensible Sentencing Trust says if a Maori doesn’t rehabilitate, reintegrate, learn to read and write in prison then it’s his/ her fault. It’s not the fault of our Corrections system.

They totally ignore the fact that the Corrections System they love and defend isn’t working for anyone regardless of ethnicity and in the end creates more victims. Maybe that’s why they love and defend their failing Corrections system.

Some groups can sit in their bubble and point the condescending finger and tut-tut all they like. It doesn’t change anything. Nor does it require any thought. It’s low-IQ politics.

Some are threatened by my call to look at Kaupapa Maori Prisons. Why?

Are they scared that a prison based on Maori values may succeed and the number of victims in New Zealand will diminish? Are they scared that Maori offending will decrease to the point non-Maori make up the majority of offenders in prison, and Maori will be the ones sitting there tut-tutting? Is it that they believe they know what’s best for Maori? Is it that they believe one unyielding system is what’s good for all?

Or are they just bereft of real solutions to real problems?

What might a Kaupapa Maori Prison look like? Maybe it would focus on fixing some of the underlying issues that contribute to offending. Such as illiteracy.

Many prisoners have suffered traumatic brain injuries from assaults, accidents or sports. Many prisoners have mental health issues. Many prisoners have suffered sexual violence. Many prisoners have suffered domestic violence. Many prisoners have experienced drug and alcohol abuse, possibly the result of the other issues. Maybe a Kaupapa Maori Prison would look at addressing and helping to heal those issues, as well as addressing the offending.

Maybe a Kaupapa Maori Prison may operate under a set of values such as manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and aroha-tetahi-ki-tetahi – in other words, teach these people to care for each other and to have compassion, empathy and support one another to heal, and then maybe they might be ready to rehabilitate.

Hey, here’s a thought, maybe non-Maori may benefit? Oh, no, that’s right – Maori can’t teach pakeha anything.

I know, that touchy feely stuff, it’s not punitive enough. These offenders have got to be made to suffer. How else will they learn? Because making people suffer has always made them better people, throughout history, said no one with an inkling of intelligence, ever.

A guy from the Mason Clinic once told me 15% of the people in prison are the “nasty evil bastards that need to be locked up and have the key thrown away, the other 85% just need help.” Those 85% are the ones who might benefit from a Kaupapa Maori Prison.

Maybe a Kaupapa Maori Prison might fail? Oh well, at least we’d have 17 other prisons already failing that we could rely upon to maintain the status quo.

One thing I do know, our Corrections system is the closest we get to building a bonfire and unquestioningly throwing tax-payer cash into it, to keep it burning indefinitely.