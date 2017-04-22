New Zealand politics has become a Topsy Turvy world

I thought it was just me who had noticed that the Labour and the National Party had swapped sides on some issues but I was wrong. Over on the Trademe message boards, other people are commenting on the Topsy Turvy world that New Zealand politics has become with Labour supporting right-wing policies and National supporting left-wing policies. Is this a battle for the popular middle ground or have our two main political parties completely lost their political identities as left-wing and right-wing parties?

Is this the political equivalent of someone who is gender fluid? We used to have only two genders, male and female and two main parties Labour and National who were very clear about who and what they represented. Now Labour is identifying as conservative on some issues while National is identifying as a socialist. It is not a good look for either of them.