Nick Smith’s idiocy continues to haunt National

Nick Smith is supposed to be fixing the rivers and lakes. He’s told everyone his new measurement system is awesome and shows that our rivers and lakes are in good heart.

All good, except the fool is wrong.

Most of New Zealand’s native freshwater species are at risk of extinction as water quality faces “serious pressures”, a Government report says. Threats to native species were one particularly concerning aspect amid an overall decline in freshwater quality, determined in a joint report by the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New Zealand. The report added to mounting evidence that freshwater quality will get worse unless fundamental changes are made. The report, titled Our fresh water environment 2017, found nearly three quarters of native freshwater fish species are threatened by or at risk of extinction, as well as a third of native freshwater invertebrates and a third of native freshwater plants. The report, part of the State of the Environment reporting series, measured water quality, quantity, biodiversity and cultural health. It found problems in all categories. It found nitrogen levels were worsening at more than half of the measured sites. Nitrogen levels were worst at urban sites, but were declining significantly in pastoral areas. The decline in pastoral areas coincided with an increase intensive agriculture. Nitrogen leaching from agriculture had increased by 29 per cent since 1990, it said. The main source was livestock urine. Urban waterways had the worst overall water quality, degraded by stormwater and wastewater. About a quarter of wastewater assets are more than 50 years old.

This is why I opposed the Ruataniwha dam. The HBRC wanted to increase nitrogen levels beyond the maximum allowable that they are at now. The dam, far from helping clean the Tukituki River, was actually going to turn it toxic.

Of course it takes decades to degrade rivers and lakes like this, so multiple governments are to blame for the demise of our fresh water resources. But, National is in power now and they have Nick Smith touting his solutions, so they will cop the blame.

Bill English has kept his mate there and now those chickens are coming home to roost.

-Fairfax