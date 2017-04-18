No cat for you!

There is a huge opportunity for NZ protein and meat producers:

Taiwan has banned the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat, a departure from a controversial practice that is common among its Asian neighbours.

The island’s legislature on Tuesday amended the Animal Protection Act, imposing steeper fines and lengthier punishments for acts related to animal cruelty. These include a fine of 50,000 to 250,000 new Taiwan dollars (NZD$2345 to $11,726) for anyone caught selling or consuming cat and dog meat, or any other products that contain parts of the animals, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency. The government will publicise the names and pictures of offenders.

Animal-cruelty acts are now punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 to 2 million new Taiwan dollars (NZD$9381 to $93,846), according to the Central News Agency. Previously, the maximum punishment was one year in prison and up to 1 million new Taiwan dollars (NZD$46,923) in fines.