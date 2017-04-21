“We have no idea, but we’re reporting on it anyway”

The highly secretive meeting being held in Queenstown this weekend is a gathering of intelligence and security agencies related to the Five Eyes spying network, the Herald understands. Among the people believed to be attending are Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Mike Pompeo. It is understood about 15 agencies which carry out intelligence for Five Eyes – the spying partnership of the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand – are attending the conference. In a statement released yesterday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Bill English confirmed a number of senior officials were coming for a conference hosted by the Government, but would not reveal what the conference was.

Andrew Little couldn’t help himself and wanted to show he was inside the loop on this by saying it wasn’t a politician.

“Due to specific security requirements we cannot comment further at this time. However, as police have pointed out they are not aware of a visit to Queenstown by a current or former head of state.” Speculation about the visit was sparked after the Otago Daily Times reported a “very, very important person” was set to arrive in the region and strong security measures were underway in preparation. The ODT said it was understood the operation would continue for about a week with golf featuring on the itinerary.

If it wasn’t for that and the media reporting on every individual crash on the Auckland motorway, as well as Lorde’s latest bowel movement, the news might actually contain something worthwhile.

– NZ Herald