No shit sherlock, Brownlee states the bleeding obvious

Gerry Brownlee wins the award for stating the bleeding obvious:

Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee has accused North Korea of having “evil intent” but will not go as far as saying New Zealand will back any US action against the country.

North Korea last night warned Australia of a possible nuclear strike if it persisted in “blindly and zealously toeing the US line”.

Pyongyang’s blunt statement was in response to comments by Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop earlier this week, when she said North Korea’s nuclear programme posed a “serious threat” to Australia unless it was stopped by the international community.

Asked on TVNZ’s Q+A this morning whether New Zealand would side with the US in any action against North Korea, Brownlee said that would be decided if that point was reached.

He would not be drawn on whether New Zealand agreed with the US position that China should be doing more to deal with North Korea.

But he emphasised sanctions and ongoing diplomacy should be the first option in resolving tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

“The difficulty is here you have got a leader that people know very little about [Kim Jong-Un’s regime],” he said.

“But you would assume that underneath him there is a very big machinery of people who have equally evil intent.

“And so you’ve got to make sure that you think about the millions of North Koreans who are suffering under that regime.”

Brownlee did not shy away from blaming North Korea for the tension in the region.

“What I would say is it’s North Korea that is sending the missiles into the Sea of Japan and making the various outrageous threats including the threats overnight to Australia.”