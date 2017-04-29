No surprises here, Jetstar really is Sh*tstar.

Jetstar has come dead last in a new survey of more than 100 airlines. A new global study has found Jetstar to be the worst performing overall according to more than 11,000 people who took part. But the budget airline has hit back, saying the survey lacks “veracity”.

A bit like their service lacks reliability?

In comparison Australia-based airline Qantas ranked the 36th best airline in the world and Emirates came out on top.

Qantas stands for Quick And Nasty Typical Australian Service. Emirates is a superb airline, I travelled with them to Turkey via Dubai and back with Dad when we went to Gallipoli in 2015.

The study was conducted by Choice, in association with watchdogs from around the world, and found more than a third of passengers who flew with Jetstar said they experienced disruptions from flight cancellation and waiting times of an average of at least four hours after scheduled departure times, the Daily Mail reported. Jetstar only received one star out of five for overall satisfaction. The airline was rated 4.51 out of 10 for comfort and its website scored 4.81 out of 10. Despite the findings, Jetstar say they question the results. “There are a lot of holes in this latest survey, including leaving out our main competitor Tiger because they didn’t collect enough responses, so the veracity of the report is questionable,” a spokesperson said. Air New Zealand ranked 26th in the world – well ahead of the two Australia-based airlines.

Better than Qantas and way better than Jetstar. Like Pinko Farrar I refuse to fly Jetstar.

