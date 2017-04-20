No tampons for you!

Wouldn’t it be nice if the government took over as a parent and even covered for any gaps in your personal responsibilities? Like when you spent too much money on takeaways and you can’t afford tampons.

The government’s drug-buying agency has rejected a request to fund women’s hygiene products. Pharmac had been considering an application by a private citizen in 2016 to fund the items, following reports some women were resorting to rags and old clothing as an alternative. But its director of operations, Sarah Fitt, says the application has now been turned down because the products don’t treat a particular medical need. “After full consideration, our view is that this application does not fall within Pharmac’s scope because it does not show a link to therapeutic benefits related to a health need,” she said in a statement. But the agency would still consider any future applications for sanitary products where there was evidence of a specific health need, she said. Ms Fitt told RNZ Pharmac had taken the position that menstruation was a “normal bodily function” rather than a health need. “It wasn’t easy. We spent a lot of time and there was a lot of discussion carefully considering whether there was a therapeutic benefit and whether there was a health need,” she said.

Anything that is free will be abused. And the cost of a pack of budget tampons is so minimal that this should really be a problem that can be solved by an extended family or support network.

Budget pads and tampons will cover most women for a week for $2-$3. Just pop into your local Warehouse.

Even so, there are other options, like the old fashioned way

Buy eight, and cycle them around for three or four years for $20 all up, or less than $1.50 per cycle.

And for those with a community spirit, they could bulk import a few containers and start selling them at cost.

Or, someone like Gareth Morgan who is clearly interested in addressing inequality in society in practical ways can have a container dropped into the major ports every month and he wouldn’t even notice the difference in his bank balance.

– NZN via Yahoo! News