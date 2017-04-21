Not long now and you won’t be able to lie and get away with it. Maybe

Kiwi research into a futuristic version of the lie detector, which reads a person’s brainwaves, could make it literally impossible for criminals to hide their thoughts from police.

That’s according to research led by the University of Canterbury and backed by the NZ Law Foundation in which the technology was put through a year long pilot study aimed at making it ready for use by local police.

Known as brain fingerprinting or forensic brainwave analysis, it measures involuntary responses in the brain to reveal whether a person recognises information they have just seen or heard.

With a reported 96-99 per cent accuracy level from tests so far, researchers say the technology could be used in criminal investigations, civil law suits, employment disputes, counter-terrorism and drug enforcement.

Yet, despite its “exciting” potential, there is still more work needed in New Zealand to make it useful, project co-leader Professor Robin Palmer said on Thursday.

“The experiment results provide a solid platform for further research into the goal of applying it in police investigations and the New Zealand legal system,” he said.

The technology has already been used successfully in tests and court cases in the United States to help prove both guilt and innocence and is difficult to manipulate, researchers said.