Not all Muslims support a Sharia law police force so don’t make a fuss

In a quiet suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, reports confirm the presence of Muslims posing as a police force, wearing uniforms. The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has become ground zero of radical extremism, where American citizens are being accosted on the streets. However, you’ll be cheering as patriots fight back against this bogus police force that’s trying to take over this American town.

Radical Islamists are trying to take over the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood outside Minneapolis by dressing in bogus police uniforms and patrolling the town, enforcing Sharia law. The town has a high number of Somali Muslims, who are reluctant to notify the police, so it took some time for this illegal policing to be reported.

When the Minneapolis police finally caught up with this fake Muslim force, they were shocked to find them in full uniforms and the leader, Abdullah Rashid, thinking that he is doing nothing wrong by enforcing Sharia law in America.

“Abdullah Rashid, 22, a Georgia native who moved to Cedar-Riverside last year, has been making the rounds in the Somali-dominated neighborhood, telling people not to drink, use drugs, or interact with the opposite sex,” reports Star Tribune. “If he sees women he believes are dressed inappropriately, he approaches them and suggests they should wear a jilbab, a long, flowing garment. And he says he’s recruiting others to join the effort.”

…“We’re against his ideas,” said Abdighani Ali, Imam of the local mosque. “We always encourage our community to be a part of the society.”

…Quran (5:51) – “O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other, and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people.”

Rashid was not acting alone, either. He said he has enlisted a group of 10 men, ages 18 to 25, to help him patrol the area. In a recent interview, Rashid said he aims to turn Cedar-Riverside into a “sharia-controlled zone” where Muslims are learning about the proper practices of Islam and “non-Muslims are asked to respect” it.

…This story is so alarming, not just because of what these crazies like Rashid are trying to do but that CAIR and the local imam knew what he was doing and kept it quiet…

-dailyinfo.co