Not all Muslims support a Sharia law police force so don’t make a fuss

In a quiet suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, reports confirm the presence of Muslims posing as a police force, wearing uniforms. The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has become ground zero of radical extremism, where American citizens are being accosted on the streets. However, you’ll be cheering as patriots fight back against this bogus police force that’s trying to take over this American town.
Radical Islamists are trying to take over the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood outside Minneapolis by dressing in bogus police uniforms and patrolling the town, enforcing Sharia law. The town has a high number of Somali Muslims, who are reluctant to notify the police, so it took some time for this illegal policing to be reported.
When the Minneapolis police finally caught up with this fake Muslim force, they were shocked to find them in full uniforms and the leader, Abdullah Rashid, thinking that he is doing nothing wrong by enforcing Sharia law in America.
“Abdullah Rashid, 22, a Georgia native who moved to Cedar-Riverside last year, has been making the rounds in the Somali-dominated neighborhood, telling people not to drink, use drugs, or interact with the opposite sex,” reports Star Tribune. “If he sees women he believes are dressed inappropriately, he approaches them and suggests they should wear a jilbab, a long, flowing garment. And he says he’s recruiting others to join the effort.”
…“We’re against his ideas,” said Abdighani Ali, Imam of the local mosque. “We always encourage our community to be a part of the society.”
…Quran (5:51) – “O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other, and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people.”
Rashid was not acting alone, either. He said he has enlisted a group of 10 men, ages 18 to 25, to help him patrol the area. In a recent interview, Rashid said he aims to turn Cedar-Riverside into a “sharia-controlled zone” where Muslims are learning about the proper practices of Islam and “non-Muslims are asked to respect” it.
…This story is so alarming, not just because of what these crazies like Rashid are trying to do but that CAIR and the local imam knew what he was doing and kept it quiet…
A common argument that “Useful Infidels” (Useful idiots) raise when they want to ignore bad things happening because of Islam is to shut down those pointing the problem out by saying. ” But not all Muslims do that.” It is an argument that attacks a straw man as those condemning these problems have never and will never claim that all Muslims are responsible or that all Muslims think that way. The reality is that “Useful infidels” who make that comment do not care about the people who are being affected or hurt. In their warped world view, they will not care until ALL Muslims are responsible which means of course that they will never care.
Here in New Zealand Sharia law is already elbowing its way into our society. It will not be long before we have Muslim Sharia law patrols forming just like what is already happening in Germany the UK and America.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.