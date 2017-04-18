There is nothing heroic about punching a woman in the face

One of our regular guest posters Lushington has published an article about one of the assaults at the “Battle of Berkley.” He beautifully sums up all the unease I felt when I watched the video of the assault on the Antifa woman. I supported Based Stickman because he used violence to defend others from violence. He was one man standing up to a large violent group. What happened to the ANTIFA woman took away the pro-Trump supporters moral high ground as the actions of that one man has forever portrayed pro-Trump supporters as being as violent and unprincipled as the “Punch a Nazi” ANTIFA communists. She did not attack him and the video shows that her actions were defensive while his were aggressive.

I may not agree with her politics or ANTIFA but there is no justification for what was done to her. Not only was she assaulted but afterwards her private life was unpacked and used to bully her on social media as victim blaming reached peak crazy.

Well, I don’t find it funny, or heroic, or in the least justified at all…

There has been jubilation for some that the so-called “Battle of Berkeley” apparently ended in a rout of Antifa, the violent far-left/anarchist group who have routinely attacked political rallies and other public events. Particular online glee has greeted footage of a burly, crew-cut Trump supporter, fist cocked, charging up to a dreadlocked Antifa girl and punching her hard in the face.

Punching a girl, without provocation, even from Antifa, isn’t at all heroic. This is apparently an unpopular opinion in some circles, but one must stick to one’s principles even when, especially when they’re unpopular, if they’re to be worth anything at all.

If this is what those who claim to be defending liberty and freedom of speech – the point, after all, of the Berkeley rally – have descended to, then they should hang their heads in shame. They have become no better than Antifa, whom they claim to oppose. In fighting monsters, they have become monsters.

A breakdown of the common arguments peddled in defense of this unjustifiable action quickly lays bare just how threadbare they really are.

He was defending himself – she attacked him…

The video is unequivocal: A small woman stands on the edge of a group of brawling people. A large man deliberately pushes through them, targets someone much smaller than him, who has posed absolutely no threat to him. He punches her hard in the face. Then he runs away.

It’s equal rights…

…She was a small woman, he was a big man – there was nothing equal about it.

She was looking for a fight…

…once you set the bar that low, the genie really is out of the bottle. They’re not just looking for a fight, you’re looking for a fight. You’re as much a legitimate target as they are, and what right do you have to complain when someone beats the shit out of you just for being at a rally?

She posted on Facebook that she wanted “100 Nazi scalps”

…What was the Berkeley rally for again, anyone? Anyone?

Oh, yes: FREE SPEECH.

What that girl…wrote on Facebook is her free speech, and if the very people who are rallying for free speech are going to attack someone for speaking freely, then they’re stinking hypocrites…

…She does porn

This argument is beneath contempt. Doxxing is a practice that particularly sickens me: it’s one of the lowest forms of harassment in the online activists’ toolkit. It’s also one that’s been almost exclusively used by the regressive left to bully their opponents. That the right are stooping to the same lowest-of-the-low tactics is not a sign of progress.

It’s not even a sound argument. It’s the logical fallacy of Poisoning the Well, itself a special case of the ad hominem fallacy. It’s also a particularly odious example of victim-blaming. Indeed, many people have not only referred to her alleged past, but openly commented on how she looked and dressed, and even used the infamous phrase, she was asking for it.

…The thing is, either person’s background is irrelevant to the matter at hand: what matters are the facts of what occurred, and they seem plain. A man deliberately punched someone much smaller and weaker than him, with no justification.

The simple fact is, this nonsense has to stop before it gets out of hand. Political discourse has long been spiralling into a very dark valley, and this is no victory, either moral or tactical.

…That Antifa have been allowed to get away with extraordinary violence for too long is undisputed, but being prepared to defend yourself is one thing; going openly armed to inflict maximum carnage, and provoking street brawls is another. Remember the outrage when the left were trying to justify punching Nazis? This is no different, except that the script has been flipped to punching Commies.

Tactically it’s also a monumentally boneheaded own goal. The regressive left will play the victim at every opportunity, and this is handing it to them on a silver plate. The more the left tried to maintain their denial while Antifa were escalating their violence, the worse they made themselves look. Trying to defend the indefensible like this is only going to look as bad.

Probably this article won’t win me a lot of popularity. It seems too many are too eager to go with the groupthink on this one. But, as Mark Twain said, whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it’s time to pause and reflect.

-adevilscurmudgeon.wordpress.com