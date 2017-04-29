NSFW: What would be removed if FGM was applied to male genitalia?

No one wants to talk about it let alone understand how bad the mutilation of little girls is but it is a conversation that New Zealand society has to have now that FGM is becoming a serious problem all over the Western world as we import cultures and religions that practise it. The lack of prosecutions is not reflective of the lack of mutilations as the recent case in America has shown. During my research, I even found an article about an incident that happened as far back as 1947 in white midwest America.

In 1947, when I was just three years old a doctor removed my clitoris. Female genital mutilation is mostly associated with African cultures, and non-Christian religions, but my FGM happened in white, midwest America. It took place in a church clinic that used a scalpel on girls who masturbated. -theguardian.com

Details about FGM are over the break. They are in the form of diagrams, not photos but may still be upsetting to some. I will use them as a basis to describe what would be done to male genitalia if a similar mutilation was applied to it.

Let’s compare the different types of FGM to male circumcision in order to give us all a clear idea of how bad FGM is.

Type one FGM removes the clitoral hood which is similar to removing the foreskin as occurs in male circumcision as the clitoris and penis are analogous structures.

In both cases what occurs can only be described as torture as most do not use anaesthesia and the foreskin is fused to the glans so it has to be ripped apart and then severed off. Imagine a fingernail being pried off of the nail bed, but instead on your genitals.

Type two FGM removes the clitoral hood as we have already described in excruciating detail which is similar to removing the foreskin from the penis. It also involves partial or total removal of the clitoris and the labia minora, with or without excision of the labia majora (the labia are the ‘lips’ that surround the vagina).

The clitoris contains at least 8,000 sensory nerve endings. To put that into perspective, the penis has about 4,000…It’s bigger than you think. Only one quarter of the clitoris is visible. The rest of it is inside the body… The clitoris is made up of many different parts, including the clitoral head, the hood the clitoral shaft, the urethral sponge, erectile tissue, glands, vestibular bulbs and the crura (or the clitoral legs). Only the clitoral head and the hood are located outside the body. -alternet.org

Now that we know a little more about the clitoris we can better imagine what a similar mutilation would be on a male. The clitoral head (not the entire clitoris) is cut off during type two FGM so that would be similar to slicing off the head of the male penis which is the most sensitive part. The labia minora are also partially or fully removed. Perhaps that would be similar to removing the loose skin on the testicles and stretching and tightening the appearance of the scrotum?

Type three FGM is all of the above as well as…

Infibulation: narrowing of the vaginal opening through the creation of a covering seal. The seal is formed by cutting and sewing over the outer, labia, with or without removal of the clitoris or inner labia. …The closing over of the vagina and the urethra leaves women with a very small opening in which to pass urine and menstrual fluid. The opening can be so small that it needs to be cut open to be able to have sexual intercourse. Cutting is also needed to give birth… -dofeve.org

To mutilate a male in a similar way to type three FGM would involve not only slicing off the head of the penis and removing the loose skin from the scrotum that contains the testicles but it would mean that the opening for both semen and urine at the top of the penis would be stitched partially closed. If it was made too small it would have to be cut open when the man married to allow him to be able to ejaculate.