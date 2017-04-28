NZ Herald does in-depth analysis on proposed immigration clampdown

Yes. You are seeing it in black and white: Do not stuff with immigration if you don’t want your restaurant meals to get more expensive.

The owner of possibly Auckland’s oldest Thai restaurant says his 28-year-old business is under threat by the immigration change. Under new changes, migrants will now need to earn at least $49,000 to be eligible for a skilled worker visa. Restaurateur Songvut Manoonpong said his business, Mai Thai Restaurant in the Auckland CBD was “totally dependent” on migrant workers. All his key staff, including the head chef and two sous chefs which he recruited from Thailand, are on work visas. “My head chef has been with me for 12 years, and sous chef for 10, but both of them are not earning more than $49,000,” Manoonpong said.

Well, there’s your problem.

Head and sous chefs in any decent restaurant on less than $49k need to be reviewing what the hell they are doing anyway.

But it does indicate the actual problem. We are clearly importing people who are willing to work under the going market rate. Hence the outcry “we can’t get Kiwis to work for this kind of money”.

One thing is for sure. This immigration issue is complicated, affects a lot of things, and will be one of the central pillars for this election. The party that makes the most reassuring noises will carve out a good number of votes.

And then, we’ll carry on as before. Because nobody is going to have the courage to turn it off overnight.

As my own readers have suggested, simply voting in a Labour government will be enough to turn immigration numbers down. No need to change policies at all.

– NZ Herald