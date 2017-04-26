Oh here we go, the “Russian hackers” again

Hackers linked to the same Russian military unit that hacked Democratic computers in the United States during last year’s election also have sought to penetrate the networks of a leading candidate in France’s presidential elections, a leading cybersecurity firm says. Researchers from Trend Micro, a global security software company, said Monday that Russian hackers took aim last month at the networks of Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who advocates a strong pan-European stance to combat meddling by Moscow. Russian leader Vladimir Putin openly favours Macron’s opponent, Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate who has faced allegations that her campaign received Russian financing. Le Pen and Putin share antipathy toward the European Union.

Isn’t the world upside down? Even the Russians aren’t keen on globalisation with the world-wide spread of Islam. So now we have the odd situation where communism backs the far-right to fight the common foe of Islamification.

Macron’s campaign manager, Richard Ferrand, complained bitterly in February of “hundreds if not thousands of attacks” on the campaign’s computer networks. During the campaign, Russian media strongly attacked Macron, a former investment banker, accusing him of being a “fraud” and a tool of the U.S. banking industry. “What we want is for authorities at the highest level to take the matter in hand to guarantee that there is no foreign meddling in our democracy. The Americans saw it but it came too late,” Ferrand said, according to a Reuters report at the time. US intelligence agencies said in a report January 6 that Russian state hackers, under direction from the Kremlin, had broken into networks of the Democratic Party and into emails of Clinton campaign officials in 2016 with the aim of assisting Donald Trump’s campaign. Putin has dismissed the charges. After initially rejecting any Russian involvement in the hacking, Trump acknowledged earlier this year that Russia was responsible. The FBI is leading an investigation into the Russian meddling, and several committees on Capitol Hill also are conducting probes.

As I’ve said, the Whaleoil Hack wasn’t unique and it just put New Zealand on the map with respect to overt political interference by non-politicians getting involved through illegal means. But all sides can play that game.

As Sun Tzu said, any weapon you will bring to bare will eventually be used against you. At some stage all this activity will equalise and will no longer provide the advantage it used to.

In New Zealand, Hager and Rawshark essentially had the whole thing blow back on them. And Hager’s accumulated bad karma really came home to roost with his latest attempt to subvert an election.

Basically, to protect yourself against political hacking, you need to make sure your critical communications are not committed to electronic systems in the first place.

