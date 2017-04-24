Otago’s water rights problem

More than 400 so-called deemed permits, which underpin Central Otago’s economy, have to be replaced with modern water permits within five years, and large cracks are appearing in the process.

Alarm is growing in the farms and orchards in the country’s driest region as irrigation rights granted during the Otago Gold Rush expire, and new environmentally sustainable allocations loom.

The Carrick Water Race has run for 140 years, and survived, but its users might now have to dig deep to save it.

The historical hand-dug water channel has snaked its way downhill since the gold rush days, carrying water from Coal Creek high up in the mountains to the water-short land of Bannockburn.

It was created to carry large quantities of water to sluice dams which were used to wash gold out of crushed rock.

But now that water is used for an equally precious economic endeavour: 23 orchards, vineyards and farms that would otherwise not survive.

Edgar Parcell has been the caretaker for the 26km-long race for most of the past 60 years. He says that’s meant many days on end, in all weathers, fixing landslips and broken pipes, and cleaning out large worms that punch holes in the race. …

At the heart of the problem is that Otago’s water situation is unique.

Unlike the rest of the country, water rights were first here granted for gold mining in the 1860s and, even when they were later granted for farming, they were agreed in mining courts under rules laid down in the gold rush.

The rights were renewable forever and took no account of factors like the ecology of the streams.

Otago Regional Council director of resource planning Fraser McRae says rivers have become grossly over-allocated.

“At the moment what’s on paper that theoretically you can take, and what you can really get out of the river, are very different. The river just doesn’t have that much water in it.”

Where did that October 2021 deadline come from? In 1991, the creation of the Resource Management Act gave Otago irrigators 30 years to get these deemed permits replaced with modern water permits, which had to include environmental flows and end over-allocation.

The council’s message to farmers is to remind them that their current water rights all end in 2021. That’s only four irrigation seasons away.

Time is running out.