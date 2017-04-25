Palestinian Authority Government has a lucrative bounty on the heads of all Israelis

I knew that the Palestinian Authority government rewarded the families of dead terrorists by providing them with a generous government income. I knew that the Palestinian Authority government named streets after terrorists and glorified them. I knew that these terrorists who were honoured, had stabbed to death women and children, rammed cars into pedestrians and blown up school buses. What I didn’t realise was that their payments to terrorists have effectively put a lucrative bounty on the heads of every man, woman and child in Israel.

When you read the below article you will grasp the fact that there is good money to be made slaughtering Israelis and the Palestinian government will reward the terrorist for assassinating innocent civilians just like in a traditional bounty situation

The Palestinian terrorist accused of killing a British student last week will be paid £800 (about $1,000) per month by the Palestinian government. To put this in perspective: an average Palestinian worker earns about $450 per month, which means that in reward for one day of terror, Hannah Bladon’s murderer will receive more than double a typical full time Palestinian salary, every month for the rest of his life…or at least until the world finally puts a stop to this practice. The Palestinian Authority government, in defiance of international pressure, is actually increasing its budget for salaries to terrorists: in 2016 it was up to $180 Million. That budget is funded in part by the UK which provides £25 million (about $32 Million) per year in foreign aid. In other words, UK taxpayers are actually paying a salary to the terrorist who murdered one of their own citizens. This issue grew in visibility after the near murder of UK citizen Kay Wislon, who’s would-be murderers reportedly receive £9,000 per year. Wilson survived only because the terrorists had believed she was already dead.

Let that sink in for one minute. The United Kingdom is funding the Palestinian government which uses that money to pay bounties to Palestinian terrorists that murder UK citizens! Meanwhile, the UN continues to pass resolution after resolution about Israel but not one country is demanding that the funding of Palestine be stopped until the Palestinian Authority government is no longer using the money to pay bounties to Palestinian assassins for attacking and killing innocent civilians. The UN is directly funding terrorism and so is every country that send money to Palestine including New Zealand. This is a worldwide scandal yet NOTHING is reported about it in our local news.

In case you missed the story when it first came out: Last week Jamil Tamimi had stabbed a UK exchange student to death on Jerusalem’s light rail train. The victim, 21 year old Hannah Bladon, was a student University of Birmingham and had been doing an exchange program at Israel’s Hebrew University. -honestreporting.com