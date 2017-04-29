Payback for Fenton “Jong-Un” Wilson

Regular readers will know that the former chair of the Hawkes Bay Regional Council and promoter of the dodgy socialist dam had his faction clobbered at the last election, and so lost the chair.

Now there is some poetic justice being meted out.

Exclusive meetings between some Hawke’s Bay regional councillors have been labelled potentially “dangerous”, if councillors were to be reaching consensus on issues before they came to council. Emails have surfaced which appear to show six of the nine regional councillors – who call themselves the “Romans” – arranging a meeting in which they can report on, and discuss topics to come before council.

So they have decided to exclude the ratbag councillors who spent three years voting against everything they put forward. Fenton “Jong-Un” Wilson, a man who was so predetermined in his pursuit of the dam, now reckons this is not on.

However, he said if the group were reaching a consensus, or making decisions before meetings, “that’s very dangerous”. “The only thing that people need to be careful of is when they meet as a majority of councillors before a meeting and reach consensus on something, [is that] the decision could be challenged with a judicial review,” he said. “I think that that’s the danger in the Romans meeting”.

Maybe if you hadn’t been such an arsehole to the councillors when you were chair they might have been willing to include you Fenton. Think about that for a minute. The old adage “what goes around , comes around” is still as relevant today as it was back in the day.

-HB Today