People demand law changes for the use of medicinal marijuana

Kellie Aitchison, who spoke at the protest today, said marijuana was the only thing that gave her tetraplegic son Ben any relief from pain.

“He has full body muscle spasms which are full on violent, marijuana just full on eases those so he can actually get up and use his wheelchair and go outside with his daughter,” she said.

Ms Aitchison said Ben is paralyzed from the chest down and has limited movement of his arms so he needs a constant caregiver.

However, she said since police found and confiscated Ben’s cannabis three weeks ago, caregiving agencies have stopped taking care of him and he has spent every day in pain since then.

“He’s [now] on the strongest baclofen, which is what they prescribe for muscle spasms,” she said.

“It doesn’t do anything.”