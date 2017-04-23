People demand law changes for the use of medicinal marijuana

Kellie Aitchison, who spoke at the protest today, said marijuana was the only thing that gave her tetraplegic son Ben any relief from pain.
“He has full body muscle spasms which are full on violent, marijuana just full on eases those so he can actually get up and use his wheelchair and go outside with his daughter,” she said.
Ms Aitchison said Ben is paralyzed from the chest down and has limited movement of his arms so he needs a constant caregiver.
However, she said since police found and confiscated Ben’s cannabis three weeks ago, caregiving agencies have stopped taking care of him and he has spent every day in pain since then.
“He’s [now] on the strongest baclofen, which is what they prescribe for muscle spasms,” she said.
“It doesn’t do anything.”
That’s inhumane.
Ms Aitchison said one spinal specialist who had seen Ben’s condition told him to keep using marijuana if it was helping ease the pain.
Jeanette Saxby, who said she has been a drug and alcohol clinician for the past 20 years, said she is furious at the government for refusing to help sick New Zealanders in need.
She said legalising medicinal cannabis was definitely an election issue and she hoped the government was hearing their message loud and clear.
“There are many patients who just have no backing, there’s no support and they’re dying,” she said.
These people clearly aren’t doing it to get off their faces while playing Pink Floyd and watching a lava lamp. They have clinical needs that no government sanctioned remedy can take care of.
It’s very sad that the police got involved in that case and didn’t use their discretion to move on to a crime with an actual criminal.
– RNZ
