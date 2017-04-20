People in mental health aren’t happy. Who could have foreseen that?

The People’s Mental Health Review collected stories from 500 Kiwis about their experiences with mental health services. It found 464 people had problems accessing or working in mental health services, while only 36 reported positive experiences. It called for an inquiry into mental health services, an urgent funding boost and an independent body be set up to provide ongoing oversight of the sector and received widespread backing from opposition parties. However, Minister Johnathan Coleman denied there is a need for an inquiry.

Mental health casts a very wide net. It spans from the criminally insane murderer to the timid person who is scared of doors because one slammed shut on her when she was four having door related anxieties.

Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little disagrees, saying the mental health system is broken with 60 per cent more people wanting to access mental health services now than in 2007/08. “As I have criss-crossed the country, talking to Kiwis, the huge concern about our mental health service has been astounding,” he said. Mr Little and Green Party health spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said the National Party had eroded $1.7 billion in funding from the sector and an inquiry was the only way to get to the bottom of the issues. New Zealand First health spokeswoman Barbara Stewart said Kiwis were falling through cracks in the system. A coalition of health professionals behind the YesWeCare.nz campaign says the government needs to spend $1.85 billion more on health services and was in “wilful denial about the mental health crisis”.

Just to put that $1.7b and $1.85b for mental health into context, Pharmac’s budget for 2016/17 is $850 million.

So, yeah nah.

– NZN via Yahoo! News