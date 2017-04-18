Photo of the Day

The Day the Town School Exploded

My Children Are in There!

By 3:05 P.M. on March 18, 1937, the school day had nearly ended. Younger grades had been dismissed and some youngsters waited on school buses for older students to join them for the ride home. Some students still in the building practised for Interscholastic League competition while others put away materials. A PTA meeting was being held in the adjacent gymnasium. Then industrial arts teacher Lemmie Butler turned on a sander in his shop and a spark ignited natural gas that had leaked from pipes under the school and been trapped in rooms throughout the building.

The building was lifted in the explosion and then crushed into rubble. Residents who lived four miles away heard the explosion, though they were not alarmed at first because such noises often came from the oil field.

A gas explosion had occurred at a school in New London, Texas, killing almost 300 of the 600 students and 40 teachers in the building.

The brand new, steel-and-concrete school, located in the East Texas Oilfield, was one of the wealthiest in the country. Yet it was reduced to rubble in part because no one could smell the danger building in the basement.

While the building originally had been designed for a different heat distribution system, school officials had recently approved tapping into a residue gas line of the local Parade Gasoline Company, a common money-saving practice in the oilfield at the time.

Unfortunately, on that March afternoon, a faulty pipe connection caused the gas (methane mixed with some liquid hydrocarbons) to leak into a closed space beneath the building. Just before class dismissal, when a maintenance employee turned on an electric sander, the odourless gas ignited. The resulting explosion caused the building to collapse, burying victims.

Otis Bryan was filling an inkwell on March 18, 1937, when suddenly the 11-year-old fifth grader’s art class in his school in the East Texas town of New London was shaken and invaded by a dark cloud of smoke.

Although Bryan said he didn’t hear anything or understand what was happening, he started running and was able to exit from the back of the school down a staircase. He recalls running about one mile to get home, where he noticed he was bleeding and had small pieces of debris in his skin.

A steady stream of ambulances and first responders passed by his home.

“Everyone was hollering ‘the New London School blew up,'” Bryan said.

So chaotic was the scene that an exact count of the dead was impossible, although the tally of the injured was pegged at 184. In a grim irony, the blast was caused by a petroleum product that had greatly enriched the small town just east of Tyler. In the rubble, rescuers found a blackboard still bearing one teacher’s message for the day: “Oil and natural gas are East Texas’ greatest mineral blessings. Without them, this school would not be here and none of us would be here learning our lessons.”

Shortly after three o’ clock, according to witnesses, “the ground bounced” and they saw “a giant cloud rising” and heard “a terrible roar.”

The mysterious explosion which demolished one wing of the huge Consolidated School only ten minutes before the children were to have been dismissed for the day. Hundreds of children and forty teachers were in the World’s largest rural school when the terrific denotation let go. The brick walls were blown out. The roof rose — hung suspended for a moment over a vast billow of flame — and then crashed down on all who were beneath.

Roads were packed with thousands of hysterical frenzied men and women, bodies were being removed with difficulty from the school. They were being taken to Overton, Henderson, Kilgore, Arp, Throup, Longview and Tyler. Most of the bodies were so crushed or burned that identification was impossible.

Hundreds of doctors and nurses came by plane, train and automobile from surrounding sections of Texas and Louisiana. A crew of 1,000 skilled oil workers toiled with derricks and torches to bring additional victims out of the debris.

National Guardsmen arrived to establish martial law at the order of Gov. James V. Allred. Thousands of people turned out to help, to gawk, to sell tombstones and insurance. The many messages of condolence included a telegram from Adolph Hitler.

President Roosevelt, vacationing at Warm Springs, Ga., summoned the American Red Cross “and all other Government agencies” to render every assistance in their power. The President said he was appalled by news of the disaster.

The Red Cross mobilised swiftly to take charge of relief operations at the scene. Albert Evans, Midwest Disaster Relief Director, left Little Rock, Ark., with two aids to assume command.

Horror stories abound. One family lost all three children; one mother could positively identify her ten-year-old’s body only because the little girl while playing dress-up the night before, had used a crayon to colour her toenails red.

Hours after the disaster, none could explain the cause of the explosion. Some believed a natural gas line had broken, causing a rushing escape of gas that exploded before anyone could give warning.

Others thought the “wet gas” from the oil wells had seeped into the basement through the soil. “Wet gas” is odourless. Many deaths have occurred in the oil fields when pockets of gas collected in low dips of roadways have exploded as men lit cigarettes while passing through it.

Reports that several unexploded sticks of dynamite had been found in the wreckage were explained by American Legion officials who said the explosive had no connection with the blast. The dynamite, officials said, had been placed in a closet two weeks ago after part of the explosive had been used in blasting for a football field.

The London School stands atop a pine-clad hill, surrounded by a forest of oil derricks. Built two years ago at a cost of $1,000,000, it serves a 30-square mile area. It is known as the “richest school in the world,” seven producing wells being located on its campus.

As 3:20 P.M., a few minutes after 500 children had been dismissed from the grade school wing of the building, a low, dull rumble sounded from the hilltop. The walls of the high school wing, separated from the grade school by an auditorium, bulged and let go, hurling bricks a quarter mile in all directions. An ear-splitting explosion followed.

The roof rose over the flames then crashed, crushing out even the fire itself beneath it.

Mrs Joe Merka, a Humble Oil Co. telephone operator who was among the first to reach the scene, described a scene of horror.

“Ninety percent of the children were dead or dying,” she said.

“They were horribly mangled. There were a few survivors clinging to the ruined walls. Everywhere children were lying about. Some were lacking limbs and others had been mutilated even more shockingly.”

Life had been snuffed from many of the bodies by the terrific pressure of the suddenly expanding gases. This was attested by the fact that from many of the bodies all the blood had forced by the very great but even pressure.

Rescue workers massed at the ruins from a score of communities in the teeming East Texas oil fields. Living and dead were carried to the small Overton hospital until it overflowed.

The churches soon were filled with dead and injured children.

Gov. Alfred ordered all available highway patrolmen to the locality in an effort to expedite rescue efforts. A fire which broke out shortly after the explosion was extinguished by the 1,000 rescue workers recruited hastily from the nearby oil fields.

Only one part of the school wall, the north end, was left standing. The rest of the two-story structure had been sheared off at the ground.

School Superintendent W. C. Shaw, whose own son, Sam, was killed in the blast, was walking across the campus several hundred yards from the school building when he saw it explode as though struck by a powerful bomb.

“It was unthinkable,” he repeated over and over, as though in a daze. “The roof just lifted, then the walls fell out and the roof fell in. It was unthinkable.

“Some of the children looked like rag dolls with their clothes blown off.”

As the bodies were recovered from the debris they were laid in long rows to await loading into ambulances and private cars.

Grief-frenzied parents fought, meanwhile, to reach the long lines in search of missing children.

One couple hovered over the form of a little boy, his face and body so mangled and bloody they couldn’t be certain if he were their own.

“Oh, it’s Jim, it must be Jim,” sobbed the woman. Picking up one of the little victim’s feet, she argued hysterically with her husband. “See, it’s his tennis shoes,” she cried. “I remember he asked to wear them to school this morning.”

“No, no,” her husband replied almost happily. “Jim changed into his other shoes when he came home for lunch.”

“Oh merciful God, he may still be alive then,” the mother cried as they got up and hurried away to scan other little bodies.

The tragedy and its aftermath were the first big stories covered by Walter Cronkite, then a young wire service reporter stationed in Dallas. He would later say that no war story he ever covered—during World War II or Vietnam—was as heart-wrenching.

Of the more than 600 people in the school, only about 130 escaped without serious injury. Estimates of the number of dead vary from 296 to 319 but that number could be much higher as many of the residents of New London at the time were transient oilfield workers, and there is no way to determine how many volunteers collected the bodies of their children in the days following the disaster and returned them to their respective homes for burial. Most of the bodies were either burned beyond recognition or blown to pieces.

Rescuers worked through night and rain, and 17 hours later, the entire site had been cleared. Buildings in the neighbouring communities of Henderson, Overton, Kilgore and as far away as Tyler and Longview were converted into makeshift morgues to house the enormous number of bodies, and everything from family cars to delivery trucks served as hearses and ambulances. A new hospital, Mother Frances Hospital in nearby Tyler, was scheduled to open the next day, but the dedication was cancelled and the hospital opened immediately.

Reporters who arrived in the city found themselves swept up in the rescue effort. Former Dallas Times Herald executive editor Felix McKnight, then a young AP reporter, recalled, “We identified ourselves and were immediately told that helpers were needed far more than reporters.” Walter Cronkite also found himself in New London on one of his first assignments for UPI. Although Cronkite went on to cover World War II and the Nuremberg trials, he was quoted as saying decades later, “I did nothing in my studies nor in my life to prepare me for a story of the magnitude of that New London tragedy, nor has any story since that awful day equalled it.”

Not all of the buildings on the 10-acre (4.0 ha) campus were destroyed. The surviving gymnasium was quickly converted into multiple classrooms. Inside tents and modified buildings, classes resumed ten days later.

Two months after the disaster, the state passed a law making it illegal to pump natural gas without including a pungent odorant so that it could always be detected.

How did the gas come to seep into the underpinnings of the school? Nobody knows. Perhaps a valve was left open. Perhaps there was a pipeline fracture. There were hints of sabotage. But nothing was proven.

The mystery resurfaced 24 years after the blowup. An Oklahoma City ex-convict and mental patient told police he caused the explosion. William Estel Benson had been a student at the time and said he unscrewed gas pipes beneath the school, hoping to run up the school’s gas bill. He was angry, he said. The principal of the school had chewed him out for smoking.

He had details, including specifications on the pipe not released to the public. Benson had helped his stepfather install the school’s plumbing system. ‘My stepfather owned a pipe yard, and I worked with him,’ said Benson, a convicted burglar. ‘I knew plenty about oil and gas pipes. But I didn’t really intend to kill anybody.’

Benson’s sister had died in the explosion, and Benson said he spent many of his post-school years in mental institutions trying to deal with the grief.

His confession sparked a firestorm. But on the same day authorities talked about prosecuting Benson, his lawyers issued a denial. ‘I just wanted to play the big shot,’ Benson said later. The case for sabotage was officially closed.

To grasp the enormity of the tragedy is to understand how good life was in those parts. Texas was experiencing an oil boom unprecedented in the world’s history. The lid on the East Texas oil fields had been blown sky high by a 70-year-old wildcatter named ‘Dad’ Joiner; the field developer, Arkansas saloon owner H.L. Hunt, was already well on his way to his first billion dollars.

New London was flush with wealth and expectations. Located in the heart of the piney woods country of Texas, the town was smack dab over the deepest of the underground reserves; drilling camps ringed the area. Its rural school district was the richest in the world.

The main school building, an imposing stretch of dun-colored brick and pinkish tile, three wings connected by a central corridor, encompassed 25 classrooms, an auditorium and offices. It housed 600 students from grades 5 through 11.

Carr, a roughneck at the time, was in the Tidewater offices across from the school entrance when he heard the big sound. The noise was not sharp like a dynamite explosion, but something closer to the ‘whump’ of a giant vault door closing.

He spun around to see the schoolhouse rise in the air. ‘I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. It seemed to float up in one piece, then crash down.

‘I went running inside. My (daughter) Chloe Ann was inside. The dust was so thick you could cut it with a knife, but I found Chloe Ann. Everybody was sitting in their seats. I saw my girl slumped in her seat. She looked so sweet, so normal.’

But Chloe Ann, 16, was dead. She bore no visible injury. Her eyes were open. Doctors call it concussion death. ‘Something deep inside (her brain) probably snapped,’ says Erwin Thal, a trauma surgeon in Dallas. ‘It was the jolt.’

At the other side of the complex, 12-year-old Thompson had just swapped seats when the windows began to creak and dust sifted in eddies from the plaster overhead. He remembers hearing nothing, but his parents, 6 miles away, heard a crashing sound at that instant. They thought another oil-field boiler had blown.

‘Everything went up and around and around,’ says Thompson. He blacked out and woke up an hour later, buried beneath tangled steel and plaster. ‘I could move one hand and one arm. But everything else was smashed in. I felt hot blood on my face. I kept trying to wake up, pinching myself.’

It took hours for rescue workers to dig him out. Despite his injuries, he stumbled around the campus, trying to help. ‘I was covered with blood and thick gray dust. I must have looked like a ghost. I remember seeing the rows and rows of bodies lying in the sun, and hearing the parents shrieking, ‘Have you seen my child? Have you seen my child?’ The searchers were pretty frantic.’

Joe Nelson was a searcher. It took days to find his mother, an oration teacher who was among the first to die. ‘My brothers and I looked everywhere. The bodies were stacked up in churches, in stores, in offices, in homes. The whole town was a morgue. I finally found mum. Her face was mangled, but we recognised a (college) ring on her finger.’

Bobbie Cox Myers, a second-grader, and her brother, Perry, who was in fifth grade, planned to skip school. The youngsters soon were intercepted by their father, who, after harsh words, delivered them to campus in his car.

Perry carried in his satchel that morning a poem he had written for English class. ‘Springtime is a very happy time,’ it began, ‘green grass and flowers appear.’ The homework never reached his teacher.

‘I was between the cafeteria and the high school when the school blew up,’ Bobbie Cox Myers recalled. ‘I saw smoke. It looked like something you see on the news. … Everything was flying through the air – chalkboards, chairs. It didn’t take long for total chaos.’

A family friend who had been on campus for a parents’ meeting spotted the girl and took her home. When word of Perry failed to materialise, the family launched a fruitless search of improvised morgues. That night, a neighbour told them that a boy carrying a pocketknife with a pearl handle, painted red, had been taken to the home of a nearby physician.

Such a knife, painted with his mother’s nail polish, was among Perry’s prized possessions. His parents found him near death. ‘He was nearly unconscious, but he could still call for my mother,’ Myers said. The doctor warned that Perry would soon die, and he did.

Homer White, was grappling with a confounding fifth-grade math problem when the blast rocked the school.

‘All the debris in the room was coming in,’ he recalled. ‘When it ended, it was dark. I was covered up somehow. … I heard some moaning, groaning. Then it was real quiet, and still dark. In the next couple of minutes, I heard an adult lady screaming, high-pitched screams. Lo and behold, she stepped on me, and fell in the hole with me.’

White, one of his classroom’s few survivors, was taken to the home of a Turnertown physician, who ‘stitched up my head like a football.’ Then a Good Samaritan offered to drive him home. On the way, they encountered White’s parents headed in the opposite direction.

The two cars stopped on the side of the road, ‘and my mother grabs me and shouts “Hallelujah! Praise God!”‘ White said. ‘And my dad, my dad had been looking at the dead ones for me. He stood there crying. I looked over at my mother and my dad had tears running down his face.’

Back at home, White’s mother washed his trousers and checkered shirt and carefully put them away. Today, along with Perry Cox’s pocketknife and the personal effects of dozens of other victims, White’s tattered little boy’s clothing is displayed in the town museum.

Little Molly Ward never got over the loss of Genevieve Jolly, her best friend. Molly visited Jenny’s home often in the days afterwards. Her friend’s body was laid out on a table in her mother’s home.

‘I used to go to her home with my mother. I saw Jenny a lot. Half of her face still looked like she was Jenny. The other half was swollen and bruised. I was young and didn’t understand how this could happen. I still don’t.’

The explosion was a big disaster in a small place, and there was an odd ripple effect. A few days after the blast, the school reopened with about a third of its former students; classes were held in the indoor gymnasium, which survived largely intact. The 16 survivors of Thompson’s class of 26 huddled behind wooden partitions and built fires to keep warm when a sudden snowstorm thrust down from Canada.

Many classes, including Chloe Ann Carr’s, were wiped out, as were many families. The Walker family, for instance, lost all five sons and daughters. Businesses went under in those late Depression years, but nobody can say for sure if lost heirs were the reason.

There were no more school dances for some time. Yet the churches were full, especially the old Baptist church and the clapboard Church of Christ, packed every Sunday and Wednesday night. And for week’s visitors – the curious and the kin — thronged tiny Pleasant Hill cemetery, six miles away, where 200 or so small graves were cut into the black loam.

A long-term effect of the disaster was the shared guilt experienced—for the rest of their lives—by most of the survivors. There is, perhaps, no better example than Bill Thompson, who was in his fifth grade English class and “in the mood to flirt” with Billie Sue Hall, who was sitting two seats away. Thompson asked another girl to trade seats with him. She agreed—and was killed in the explosion, while Thompson and Hall both survived and lived long lives, never quite coming to terms with their good fortune.

Billy Thompson was a 12–year-old fifth-grader when an explosion at his Texas school claimed the lives of hundreds of his peers and teachers. Thompson, now 91, was attending his last class of the day when he traded seats with Ethel Dorsey so he could sit closer to his sweetheart.

Then came the blast, followed by tumbling concrete and steel. Buried in debris after an electric spark detonated natural gas that had collected in a crawl space beneath the building, Thompson thought Hitler had bombed the London School.

Snatched from the wreckage, the dazed and bleeding boy stumbled from the scene of the worst school disaster in American history. Ethel, the girl he had swapped seats with, had died.

Thompson, racked by survivor’s guilt, complied with the town’s unspoken decision to put the tragedy behind them, and to speak of it rarely, or not at all.

‘Most everybody that survived carried a kind of hidden guilt,’ ‘We didn’t talk about it to others.’

Thompson bore his burden silently until 1977, when, in a dramatic turnaround, townsfolk decided to host a reunion for survivors and their families. That led him to phone the dead girl’s brother, a call that brought long-sought peace of mind.

‘He told me not to feel guilty about Ethel’s death,’ Thompson said. ‘That her family felt what would be would be, and that it had been Ethel’s time to go.’

In the mid-1930s, the Great Depression was in full swing, but the New London school district was one of the richest in the country. A 1930 oil find in Rusk County had boosted the local economy, and educational spending grew with it. The New London School was constructed at a cost of $1 million (approx $13 million in 2003 dollars), a large structure built of steel and concrete. The New London Wildcats (a play on the term wildcatter for an oil prospector) played football in the first stadium in the state with electric lights.

The school was built on sloping ground, and a large dead air space was contained in the structure. The school board had overridden the original architect’s plans for a boiler and steam distribution system, instead opting to install 72 gas heaters throughout the building.

Early in 1937, the school board, in order to save money, cancelled their natural gas contract and had plumbers install a tap into Parade Gasoline Company’s residue gas line. This practice, while not explicitly authorised by local oil companies, was widespread in the area. The natural gas extracted with the oil was seen as a waste product and was flared off. As there was no value to the natural gas, the oil companies turned a blind eye.

Thursday, March 18, 1937

Friday’s classes had been cancelled to allow for students to participate in Henderson’s Interscholastic Meet, a scholastic and athletic competition. As per the school’s normal schedule, first through fourth-grade students had been let out early. A PTA meeting was being held in the gymnasium, a separate structure roughly 100 feet from the main building.

Unknown to anyone, natural gas had been leaking from the tap on the residue line, building up in the space under the school. Students had been complaining of headaches for some time, but little attention had been paid to it.

What had happened? At some time between 3:05 and 3:20 p.m., Limmie R. Butler (an “instructor of manual training”) turned on an electric sander. It is believed that the sander’s switch caused a spark that ignited the gas-air mixture.

Reports from witnesses state that the walls of the school bulged, the roof lifted from the building and then crashed back down, and the main wing of the structure collapsed. The force of the explosion was so great that a two-ton concrete block was thrown clear of the building and crushed a 1936 Chevrolet parked 200 feet away. Approximately 500 students and 40 teachers were in the building at the time.

To save a monthly $300 bill for natural gas usage at the school, the school district had tapped into a gas line coming from the field. Natural gas is odourless, so teachers and students in the building were unaware that leaks had allowed it to become trapped in the building. The spark from the sander ignited the gas and the explosion destroyed the school.

However unwise, the practice of using such gas was a common one in the area. The major positive that came from the New London School Explosion was legislation requiring gas companies to add an odour to their product so anyone can determine when natural gas is leaking or not properly utilised.

Shortly after the disaster, the Texas Legislature met in emergency session and enacted the Engineering Registration Act (now rewritten as the Texas Engineering Practice Act). Public pressure was on the government to regulate the practice of engineering due to the faulty installation of the natural gas connection; Carolyn Jones, a nine-year-old survivor, spoke to the Texas Legislature about the importance of safety in schools. The use of the title “engineer” in Texas remains legally restricted to those who have been professionally certified by the state to practice engineering.

A lawsuit was brought against the school district and the Parade Gasoline Company, but the court ruled that neither could be held responsible. Superintendent W. C. Shaw was forced to resign amid talk of a lynching. Shaw lost a son in the explosion.

The exact cause of the spark that ignited the gas was never found, although it is now known that the gas could have been ignited by static electricity.

New London’s citizens built a new school and in 1939 a cenotaph was erected nearby in memory to the students and teachers who lost their lives in the worst single disaster East Texans ever suffered. New London is located about 130 miles south-east of Dallas.

Over the years, the New London School explosion received relatively little attention, given the magnitude of the event. Explanations for this are speculative, but most centre around residents’ unwillingness to discuss the tragedy. L. V. Barber said of his father Lonnie, “I can remember newspaper people coming around every now and then, asking him questions about that day, but he never had much to say.” Nevertheless, in recent years, as the disaster has gained historical perspective, it has been increasingly covered by researchers and journalists.

