Photo of the Day

Adam John Walsh, age six, is abducted from a mall in Hollywood, Florida, and later found murdered. In the aftermath of the crime, Adam’s father, John Walsh, became a leading victims’ rights activist and the host of the long-running television show America’s Most Wanted.

July 27, 2006, will go down in history as the day that changed how America protects its children from sexual predators. At a ceremony in the Rose Garden, President George W. Bush signed a new, tough-as-nails law to track and apprehend convicted sex offenders who disappear after their release from prison. The date wasn’t chosen randomly. It was exactly 25 years earlier that John Walsh and his wife Revè suffered the most horrendous loss that any parents could endure: the abduction and murder of their beautiful six-year-old son, Adam.

Since that day in 1981, John has dedicated himself to fighting on behalf of children and all crime victims. As a result, thousands of victims have found justice, and dozens of abducted children have been safely brought home. The new law signed by President Bush is also a result of John’s fight. It’s called “The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act.”

Most people know Walsh as the dedicated host of “America’s Most Wanted” (amw.com), the man whose groundbreaking television program has helped take down nearly 1,000 dangerous fugitives in the past 20 years. But it’s not the career that he envisioned for himself. Born in Auburn, New York and educated at the University of Buffalo, Walsh moved to Florida with his wife Revè, and was living the American Dream. He was a successful businessman, building high-end luxury hotels and building his life. But after Adam’s murder, everything changed.

On the afternoon of July 27, 1981, Revé, Adam’s mother, took him shopping with her to the Hollywood (“Sears”) Mall in Hollywood, Florida. They went together to the Sears store and entered via the north entrance. Revé intended to inquire about a lamp which was on sale, and left Adam at a kiosk with Atari 2600 video games on display where several other boys were taking turns playing games.

Revé completed her business in the lamp department at approximately 12:15 pm. She said that she returned to find that Adam and the other boys had disappeared. A store manager informed her that a scuffle had broken out over whose turn it was at the kiosk and a security guard demanded that they leave the store.

The security guard asked the older ones if their parents were there, and they said that they were not.

It was later conjectured by Adam’s parents that he was too shy to speak to the security guard, who presumed that he was in the company of the other boys, and as such the security guard made him leave by the same door as them (which was the Sears west entrance). His parents believe that after the other boys dispersed, Adam was left alone outside the store, at an exit unfamiliar to him. Meanwhile, unable to find Adam in the toy department after returning from the lamp department, Revé had Adam paged over the Sears public address system and continued to look for him throughout the store. She eventually by coincidence ran into Adam’s grandmother Jean inside the store, who helped her search for her son. After more than 90 minutes of fruitless searching and public address pages which failed to turn up Adam, she called the Hollywood Police at 1:55 pm.

Two weeks after his disappearance, Adam’s severed head was found on the evening of August 10, 1981. It was discovered by two fishermen in a drainage canal alongside the Florida Turnpike near Vero Beach, Florida, almost 130 miles from Hollywood. The Florida Highway Patrol was informed of the discovery at 7:30 pm on August 10. Indian River County and St. Lucie County divers searched the canal. On the morning of August 11, as Hollywood, Florida police rushed dental records to Vero Beach to compare them to the found remains, John and Revé Walsh appeared on the national news program Good Morning America. On the program, the Walshes said that they were still clinging to hope that their son was alive; a $100,000 reward had been posted for his safe return. The recovered remains were positively identified as those of Adam Walsh shortly after the Walshes’ Good Morning America appearance, and the confirmation made national news headlines.

Using the recovered head, the coroner ruled that the cause of Adam Walsh’s death was asphyxiation and that the decapitation had occurred after death, perhaps to render his remains unidentifiable. The state of the remains suggested that Adam’s death had occurred several days before the discovery of his head. The rest of Adam Walsh’s body has never been recovered.

In 2008, a dead man was officially named Adam Walsh’s killer, but not because of any new evidence or a deathbed confession. During 1983, Adam Walsh’s accused killer accompanied police to a bus bench outside a Sears store where he claimed to have snatched the 6-year-old boy. Then, Ottis Toole went with authorities to a turnpike where he said Adam cried for his mother. Later, they stopped at a bridge where the Jacksonville resident said he hacked off the boy’s head. But did he really do it? The story was one of several accounts Toole gave over the years. And while Adam’s father, America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh, has long believed Toole abducted and decapitated his son on July 27, 1981, it wasn’t until then that Hollywood police said they agreed and closed the case. But there was no new evidence, nothing new that came to light. New Hollywood Police Chief Chadwick Wagner said after a re-examination of the evidence, he believes Toole could have been tried and convicted before he died in 1996 serving a life sentence for other killings. Detectives were too hesitant, he says, partly because they didn’t want to admit mistakes they made investigating Toole.

Many questions linger but the case against Toole has holes. An Associated Press examination of documents released with the announcement leaves many questions about the kidnapping and killing – there is nothing standing alone that point to Toole. No DNA or blood tests, no slam-dunk eyewitness accounts. “If you’re looking for that magic wand, that one piece of evidence, it’s not there,” Wagner admits. Even basic details of what happened can’t be determined because Toole never kept his confessions straight (when he wasn’t recanting). He said he picked up Adam outside Sears. Or was it by the mall merry-go-round? He said he bribed the boy with candy – except when he said he used a baseball glove. He said he threw the boy’s body into the same Central Florida canal as his head, the only part of Adam ever found.

He also said he buried the body off a highway and burned it in his mother’s yard in Jacksonville. He took credit for many murders – including some committed by others. Serial killers commiserate. He once accused his sometimes travelling partner, another self-professed serial killer, Henry Lee Lucas, of being Adam’s slayer – but Lucas was jailed then. In a 1996 AP prison interview, Lucas said Toole confessed to him, even taking him to the mall to show him where he picked up Adam and to the spot where he supposedly killed him. But Lucas, who died in a Texas prison in 2001, would not have been a good witness in a Toole trial. Lucas himself had confessed to more than 500 murders – including a dozen cold cases in Jacksonville, which authorities initially announced as “solved” because of his tall tales.

Jailed for the 1982 murder of a Jacksonville man, Toole began confessing to Adam’s slaying and others in 1983, sometimes to detectives from other jurisdictions checking to see if he could be linked to homicides of children and adults they were investigating. For example, despite having confessed to Adam’s slaying, he told a Texas detective that he was incapable of killing a child. “I wouldn’t do that. No, not a little kid,” Toole laughed, according to the documents. A day later, in a conversation with the same investigator, Toole said he killed Adam then dismembered the boy’s body. But later in the same interview, he said he left the body intact. Conflicting stories.

In one of the most gruesome explanations of Adam’s fate, Toole told a Brevard County investigator that he chopped off the boy’s head, then brought his body back to Jacksonville and burned it in his mother’s yard. “I ate a little bit of him,” the detective recalled Toole saying. But Toole told others he buried it by the Florida Turnpike or dumped it in the canal with the head. When the Brevard investigator asked why he kept recanting if he really did it, Toole blamed the Hollywood detectives. “Every time I’d tell them something, they would tell me I was lying and I was a liar,” he later recalled Toole saying. “They finally just made me mad … You are right, I didn’t do it.” Kathleen Heide, a criminology professor at the University of South Florida in Tampa, said Toole’s confessions may have been his way of attaining notoriety or “immortality.” But when he realised the disadvantage such a confession would have – say, retribution from fellow inmates – he recanted.

While the FBI would credit America’s Most Wanted for helping nab at least 17 of the agency’s “10 Most Wanted” fugitives, John Walsh had to wait 27 years for the Hollywood Police Department to both admit that drifter and serial killer Ottis E. Toole abducted and murdered his son and “apologize for investigative mistakes that transpired during the early years of this investigation,” as police chief Chad Wagner said in a news conference. As reported on Nov. 14, 1983, Toole had first confessed to the killing in October of 1983 but, as the department’s police chief said in the mid-’90s, Toole and his accomplice Henry Lee Lucas were “notorious” for “confessing to crimes they didn’t commit.”

Ottis Elwood Toole (March 5, 1947 – September 15, 1996) was an American drifter who was convicted of six counts of murder. Like his companion Henry Lee Lucas, Toole made confessions he later recanted, but which resulted in murder convictions. The discrediting of the case against Lucas for crimes in which Toole had offered corroborating statements created doubts as to whether either was a genuine serial killer or, has been suggested, both were merely compliant interviewees whom police used to clear unsolved murders from the books. Toole received two death sentences, but on appeal, they were commuted to life imprisonment. He died in his cell from cirrhosis, aged 49. Police attributed the murder of Adam Walsh to Toole on the basis of recanted statements. Lucas had backed Toole’s confession to the Walsh murder, claiming he had been in possession of the victim’s severed head.

Ottis Elwood Toole was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Toole’s mother was abusive; Toole claimed she would dress him in girls’ clothing and call him Susan. His father was an alcoholic who abandoned him. Ottis claimed that as a young child, he was a victim of sexual assault and incest at the hands of many close relatives and acquaintances, including his older sister and next door neighbour. He claimed that his maternal grandmother was a Satanist, who exposed him to various Satanic practices and rituals in his youth, including self-mutilation and grave robbing and dubbed him “Devil’s Child.” Toole claimed this abuse began when he came out as gay to his family.

He was often designated as suffering from mild mental retardation, with an I.Q. of 75. He also suffered from epilepsy, which resulted in frequent grand mal seizures. Throughout his childhood, he frequently ran away from home and often slept in abandoned houses. He was a serial arsonist from a young age and was sexually aroused by fire.

In the documentary Death Diploma, Toole claimed he was forced to have sex with a friend of his father’s when he was five years old. He felt he knew he was gay when he was 10, and claimed to have had a sexual relationship with a neighbourhood boy when he was 12.

Toole dropped out of school in the ninth grade and began visiting gay bars. He also claimed to have been a male prostitute as a teenager and became obsessed with gay pornography. Toole claimed to have committed his first murder at the age of 14, when after being propositioned for sex by a travelling salesman, Toole ran over the salesman with his own car. Toole was first arrested at the age of 17 in August 1964 for loitering.

Much information on Toole between 1966 and 1973 is unclear, but it is believed that he began drifting around the South-western United States and that he supported himself by prostitution and panhandling. While living in Nebraska, Toole was one of the prime suspects in the 1974 murder of 24-year-old Patricia Webb. Shortly after, he left Nebraska and briefly settled in Boulder, Colorado. One month later, he became a prime suspect in the homicide of 31-year-old Ellen Holman, who was murdered on October 14, 1974. With many accusations against him, Toole left Boulder and headed back to Jacksonville.

In early 1975, Toole returned to Jacksonville after drifting and hitch-hiking through the American South. On January 14, 1976, he married a woman 25 years his senior. She left him after three days, after discovering his homosexuality. Toole said during an interview his marriage was a tactic meant to conceal his true sexuality

In 1976, Toole met Henry Lee Lucas at a Jacksonville soup kitchen, and they soon developed a sexual relationship. Toole later claimed to have accompanied Lucas in 108 murders, sometimes at the behest of a cult called “The Hands of Death”. Police, however, discounted the uncorroborated claim of the cult’s existence.

On January 4, 1982, Toole barricaded 64-year-old George Sonnenberg in a boarding house where he was living in Jacksonville and set the house on fire. Sonnenberg died a week later of injuries he sustained in the fire. In April 1983, Toole was arrested for an unrelated arson incident in Jacksonville. For that crime, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. While in custody, Toole confessed to killing George Sonnenberg. Toole signed a confession stating that he and Sonnenberg had begun a sexual relationship and, after the two had an argument, Toole lit Sonnenberg’s home on fire.

Two months later in June, his accomplice Henry Lee Lucas was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. It was then Lucas began boasting about the murderous rampage orchestrated by the two. At first, Toole had denied involvement but later began backing up Lucas’s confessions. Lucas also backed Toole’s confession to the murder of Adam Walsh.

Journalist Hugh Aynesworth and others investigated for articles that appeared in The Dallas Times Herald. It was calculated that Lucas would have had to use his 13-year-old Ford station wagon to cover 11,000 miles (18,000 km) in one month i.e., around 370 miles (600 km) per day, to have committed the crimes police attributed to him. Lucas became widely regarded as a compliant interviewee who was used by police to clear up unsolved murders that he had not been involved in, aided by Toole giving false statements in collaboration.

During Toole’s trial for murdering George Sonnenberg, Toole claimed that he did not light the home on fire and only signed the confession so he would be extradited back to Jacksonville. On April 28, 1984, a jury found Toole guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death. Later that year, Toole was found guilty of the February 1983 strangulation murder of a 19-year-old Tallahassee, Florida woman, and received a second death sentence; on appeal, however, both sentences were commuted to life in prison.

After his incarceration, Toole pleaded guilty to four more Jacksonville murders in 1991 and received four more life sentences.

On October 21, 1983, while imprisoned for two unrelated murders, Toole confessed to the 1981 murder of 6-year-old Adam Walsh. A few weeks after Toole made the confession, however, police investigating the case announced that they had lost Toole’s impounded car and machete. John Walsh, Adam’s father, continued to maintain that he believed Toole to be guilty. On December 16, 2008, Hollywood, Florida, police announced Toole as the murderer, and the Adam Walsh case was closed. The police did not reveal any new physical evidence and pointed out that they still had no DNA evidence.

In 1984, Toole confessed to two unsolved north-west Florida slayings, including one of the I-10 murders. During an interview, he admitted to killing 18-year-old David Schallart, a hitchhiker he picked up east of Pensacola. Schallart’s body, bearing five gunshot wounds in the left side of the head, was found on February 6, 1980, approximately 125 feet (38 m) off I-10’s eastbound lane, 5 miles (8.0 km) east of Chipley. The second confession involved the death of 20-year-old Ada Johnson. Toole confessed that he shot her in the head on a road outside of Fort Walton Beach after kidnapping her at gunpoint at a Tallahassee nightclub. Psychiatrists Dr Urbina and Dr Sanches testified at Toole’s 1984 Florida Supreme Court appeal that he was extremely impulsive and exhibited antisocial behaviour as a result of a personality disorder and that he was a pyromaniac. The court found sufficient evidence that Toole was diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder.

Twenty-seven years after the 1981 murder of Adam Walsh, authorities officially named Toole as the likely killer.

Toole claimed to have picked Walsh up in a Sears mall parking lot. Toole said he offered him candy and toys and that Walsh came willingly. Walsh soon wanted to go home and began crying. Toole said he then punched him in the face. Walsh started crying more, and according to Toole, he began to “wallop” Walsh, knocking him out. Toole eventually pulled over in a rural area and raped Adam for 2 hours, then decapitated Walsh with a machete. He drove around for several days with Walsh’s head, forgot about it, and once rediscovering it, tossed it into a nearby canal. Police somehow lost his impounded car and its bloodstained carpeting, hindering their ability to proceed with the investigation.

Hollywood, Florida Police Chief Chadwick Wagner said Ottis Toole had been the prime suspect all along but went on to admit that although Toole’s case was weak, he could have been charged during the original investigation. Wagner acknowledged that many mistakes were made by the department and apologised to the Walsh family. Public critics of the indictment argued that lack of new evidence, and the inability of the defendant to defend himself of the allegations, leaves no definitive claim to his guilt. To this Wagner has stated: “If you’re looking for that magic wand, that one piece of evidence, it’s not there.”However, by re-examining previously uncorrelated evidence, police and the Walsh family are satisfied with the new report and existing evidence that points only to Ottis Toole.

In response to the naming of his son’s alleged murderer, John Walsh stated: “We can now move forward knowing positively who killed our beautiful little boy.”

The decision was finally reached once Toole’s niece told John Walsh that her uncle confessed on his deathbed in prison that he had murdered and decapitated Adam Walsh.

The book Frustrated Witness, written by former Miami Herald writer Willis Morgan, examines the Walsh case and cites circumstantial evidence that suggests Jeffrey Dahmer may have killed Adam Walsh. At the time of Walsh’s murder, Dahmer was living a short drive away in Miami Beach and working at a sub shop where he had access to a blue van similar to the one seen leaving the mall after Walsh’s disappearance. A number of witnesses reported seeing a man looking like Dahmer at the mall talking to young boys. When interviewed about Adam in the early 1990s, Dahmer repeatedly denied involvement in the crime, even stating; “I’ve told you everything—how I killed them, how I cooked them, who I ate. Why wouldn’t I tell you if I did someone else?” After this rumour surfaced, John Walsh stated that he had “seen no evidence” linking his son’s kidnapping and murder to Dahmer.

“The Adam Walsh case created a nation of petrified kids and paranoid parents,” says Richard Moran, a criminologist at Mount Holyoke College. “Kids used to be able to go out and organise a stickball game, and now all play dates and the social lives of children are arranged and controlled by the parents.”

Even despite the decline in actual abductions, Moran says, “the fear still lingers today.”

John Walsh channelled his grief into advocacy work for crime victims. Adam’s parents started the Adam Walsh Outreach Center for Missing Children, just four days after their son’s funeral. They lobbied for the Missing Children’s Act, which enacted in 1982, required entry of missing children data into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database (NCIC). In 1984, John Walsh would co-found the federally-funded National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and four years later, he started hosting America’s Most Wanted. In 1994, big box retailers like Walmart began implementing “Code Adam,” the measure that mobilises all store clerks when a child is reported missing. And in 2006, George W. Bush signed The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, which expanded the national sex-offenders registry and created a national child-abuse registry.

Adam’s kidnapping and murder prompted John to become a long-term advocate for victims’ rights. As a result of his outspoken advocacy, John was approached to host the television program America’s Most Wanted, which he did for 25 seasons. Walsh’s work on the show has seen over 1,000 fugitives captured and imprisoned.

There are some reports that Adam was ordered out of Sears by store security as he and some others were making a disturbance and that his abductor encountered him outside the store.

Only the child’s head has ever been recovered, no other body part.

I don’t believe the site of the child’s murder has ever been determined.

Though the crime remains unsolved, convicted killer Ottis Elwood Toole has twice confessed to it (and later recanted both confessions). If we believe he was Adam’s killer and therefore accept his version of the events, he met the child in the store and lured him out to his car with promises of candy and toys. No dye job, no drugged child, none of the standard urban legend stuff.

But that’s a big “if.” Some reports place Toole in a different part of the country at the time of the child’s murder, and there is also reputed to be another plausible suspect in the case. On the other hand, Henry Lee Lucas (Toole’s lover) claimed Toole had shown him the shallow grave where he said Walsh’s remains were buried. (As to how much weight to give these statements, Lucas and Toole have confessed to over 200 murders, some of which they’ve been proved not to have committed.)

Ottis Elwood Toole is no longer available for questioning though. He died on 15 September 1996 of cirrhosis of the liver.

Code Adam program is a strictly defined procedure for employees to follow when someone reports a lost or missing child. The program was originally created by Wal-Mart Stores in cooperation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 1994 and has since been implemented by many other stores and facilities throughout the United States. Its procedures train employees of various venues to systematically look for lost children in the crucial minutes following a suspected loss or abduction.

The person making the announcement will state “we have a code Adam,” followed by a description of the missing child. As soon as the alert is heard, security staff will begin to monitor the doors and other exits. If the child is not found within 10 minutes, the police are alerted and a store search begins. Also, if the child is found in the first 10 minutes in the company of an unknown adult, the police must be called and the person detained if it is safe to do so. In 2003, the US Congress passed legislation making a “Code Adam” program compulsory in all federal office buildings. A similar alert is called an AMBER alert, a backronym for “America’s Missing: Broadcasting Emergency Response” but initially named for Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered.

Child safety. As mentioned earlier, Wal-Mart has a child safety program that aims both to prevent abductions and to find children lost in the store. The program establishes a series of steps that store associates can follow if a child is reported missing.

Essentially, the program works like this: When a parent or guardian notifies an employee that his or her child is missing, the associate asks for a detailed description of the child, including name, age, hair color, eye color, approximate weight and height, and what the child is wearing. A shoe description is especially helpful, since shoes are difficult for a kidnapper to change quickly.

Code Adam decals are posted at the entrances of participating businesses. Employees are trained to take the following steps when Code Adam is activated:

Obtain a detailed description of the child, including what he or she is wearing. Page “Code Adam.” Describe the child’s physical features and clothing. Designated employees will immediately stop working, look for the child and monitor front entrances to ensure the child does not leave the premises. Call law enforcement if the child is not found within 10 minutes. If the child is found and appears to have been lost and unharmed,reunite the child with the searching family member. If the child is found accompanied by someone other than a parent or legal guardian, make reasonable efforts to delay their departure without putting the child, staff or visitors at risk. Immediately notify law enforcement and give details about the person accompanying the child. Cancel the Code Adam page after the child is found or law enforcement arrives.

In 1984, the U.S. Congress passed the Missing Children’s Assistance Act, owing in part to the advocacy of the Walshes and other parents of missing children. The act allowed the formation of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Code Adam program for helping lost children in department stores is named in Adam’s memory. The U.S. Congress passed the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act on July 25, 2006, and President Bush signed it into law on July 27. The signing ceremony took place on the South Lawn of the White House, attended by John and Revé. The bill institutes a national database of convicted child molesters, and increases penalties for sexual and violent offenses against children. It also creates a RICO cause of action for child predators and those who conspire with them.

Remember the most important thing to do if you think your child is lost or missing is TELL SOMEONE RIGHT AWAY. Do not attempt to search yourself, do not be afraid to admit to store employees that you may have lost your child—a little embarrassment is easier to bear than an abducted child. Every second you waste looking unassisted is another second a potential abductor has to get away.

