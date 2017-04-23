Photo of the Day

Boy Soldiers

They came from all walks of life but whatever their background each and every one showed incredible courage in fighting for liberty. War heroes are just as inspirational now as they were a century ago.

Amongst the people across the world who greeted the declaration of War in 1914 with enthusiasm were many underage boys, some as young as 12 years old from just about all the allied countries involved. Everyone knew that the ‘War would be over by Christmas” and here was an opportunity for great adventure.

During World War One and World War Two, many underage boys somehow managed to be enlisted and end up alongside adult men in the horrors of war. During World War One a young man could enlist into the army aged 21 years. 18-year-olds could enlist with the permission of their parents or a guardian. Boys aged from 14 to 17 years could enlist as buglers, trumpeters and musicians without a letter of permission from a parent or guardian, but so many young men lied about their ages and the became soldiers. Boys underage joined the navy and several died in active service in World War One.

When the great war broke out, all the able-bodied men of France who had received a military training were called upon to join the army to fight against the German invaders. Many French boys then wished they were old enough to assist in defending their native land. In every town and village, you could hear them saying one to another: “Our soldiers are sure to beat the ‘Boches’.” That is the nickname they have given to the Germans. “My father left home this morning,” a boy would declare proudly; “he has promised to bring me back a German helmet for a souvenir. I am going to keep watch over the house and protect mother.”

“Playing at soldiers “at once became the favourite game everywhere. The young folks stuck little flags in their caps and armed themselves with wooden swords and guns. They drilled very smartly, just like real soldiers, in the playgrounds, and marched through the streets as if they were going to the war, keeping step to the music of their fifes and drums. When they began to fight sham battles they had to pretend, however, that their enemies were hiding somewhere in the woods. None of the French boys would take the part of the ‘Boches’ even in a game. They all wanted to be soldiers of France, so that they might return home in the evening, shouting proudly: “We have defeated the ‘Boches’; they are all running away.”

When real soldiers marched through the streets on their way to the battlefield, all the boys and girls of a town or village gathered to cheer them and shout “Vive la France!” The fighting-men waved their hands to them, smiling and well pleased.

Not only did they delight to honour their own countrymen. They also welcomed gladly the brave British soldiers whom they soon learned to love, because these khaki-clad warriors treated the young so kindly, carrying some on their shoulders and grasping others by the hand as they marched along.

At some railway stations, the young people stood in crowds on the platforms when they heard that British soldiers were to pass through by train. Loudly they cheered as the engine slowed up to take in water. Sometimes they tried to sing the soldiers’ songs, and although they could not understand the words they learned the tunes and rendered them by repeating “La la-la, la-la la-la.” They gave the soldiers presents of sweets and fruits and were thanked with smiles and handshakes. As the train steamed away, the young folks shouted “Goo’neet, goo’neet,” thinking that our “good-night” means exactly the same thing as their “au revoir”. The young French folks cried out “Goo’neet” whether it was morning, or afternoon, or evening.

uite a number of stories are told of brave French boys who have taken part in the fighting or shown that they were not afraid of the Germans who invaded their towns. The people of France are very proud of their “little heroes”.

One of these is named Gustave Chatain. At the beginning of the war, he was just fifteen years old. He was employed as a herd-boy on a farm in north-eastern France, not very far from the River Oise, which flows into the Seine. Most of the farmworkers had been trained as soldiers and were called up to fight for their country. Gustave envied them greatly. “They are lucky fellows,” he said; “I wish I were big enough to go and fight the ‘Boches’ also.”

Day after day he heard thrilling stories of battles in Belgium and along the western frontier. “The ‘Boches’ are coming nearer,” the people began to say; “we have not yet got enough men together to keep them back. Once our armies are at full strength, however, we will defeat them. Besides, the brave British soldiers have come to fight for us.”

Gustave fretted to see the women growing more and more alarmed, while Belgian and French refugees hastened westward. It was pitiful to see these poor people as they fled before the Germans along the highways. Old men and women and children had to walk many miles, carrying bundles of clothing and articles of furniture. Some pushed wheelbarrows or perambulators heaped up with the few things they could save, and others had little carts drawn by dogs. When night came on they slept in the fields or in barns, and they were thankful indeed when they reached a village and were taken into houses. They told terrible stories of their sufferings and the cruel deeds performed by the invaders. “Our homes are burned,” Gustave heard them say, with tears in their eyes; “many of our friends have been killed; others have died by the wayside. Oh! give us a little food. We are weak with hunger. Our little ones are crying for milk.”

Every day the crowds of refugees came along. “The ‘Boches’ are not far off,” they said. “Thousands and thousands of them are hastening through France. They are trying to reach Paris.”

At length, on a bright autumn morning, Gustave heard the German guns. Their harsh booming, which sounded like distant thunder, came from the direction of Senlis, a small town not far from the farm, with a beautiful little cathedral and the ruins of an ancient castle in which the kings of France used to reside in times long past.

The herd-boy listened for a time to the far-off roar of battle, watching with sad eyes the puffs of dark smoke that appeared when shells burst in the air. Then he said to himself: “Although I am only fifteen I am big and strong for my age. I will run off and join the army.”

He slipped away without anybody noticing him. The women were gathered together in groups, gazing towards Senlis, and wondering if they would soon have to leave their homes. He walked across the fields as if he were going to look after the cows until he was out of sight of the farmhouse. Then he turned towards the highway and set off, walking as fast as he could, in the direction of Senlis. Ere long he came to a spot where three roads meet, and to his joy, he saw marching towards him a company of those hardy French soldiers, the Alpine Chasseurs, who were on their way to the front. Gustave ran after them, and, taking up the pace, went swinging along with manly strides.

“What would your mother say if she knew?” a soldier asked.

Said Gustave: “She would say she has now four sons at the front instead of three. How proud she would be, too!”

“What is your name?” one of the men asked.

“Gustave Chatain,” answered the boy.

“A brave name, indeed,” another soldier remarked, as they marched along.

“I will run errands for you. I will be very useful,” Gustave assured the men near him. “Besides, I can hide easily, and, as I said, I shoot well.”

“If you promise to do what you are told, and keep out of sight,” a soldier answered, “you can come with us.”

“Thank you very much!” cried the delighted boy. “I hope you have a rifle to spare for me.”

“If I gave you my rifle,” remarked a smiling soldier, “I should have to sit down and watch you shooting. That would never do. You have promised to do what you are told, so I’ll order you to lie down in a trench until we have need of you.”

A few minutes later the soldiers reached a bend in the highway, and someone called out that Uhlans were approaching. An officer shouted a sharp command, and the soldiers spread out and took cover. Gustave crept up an embankment and saw about twenty German cavalrymen riding across a field. His companions opened a brisk fire and the enemy turned and fled, leaving nearly a dozen killed and wounded men behind. It was all over in a few seconds.

nother order was given, and the French soldiers changed position. A German armed motor-car had come in sight, racing along the highway, and its machine-gun began to sound its “rat-tat-tat” like a blacksmith working very fast with his hammer. Several Frenchmen were killed, but the car was driven away. Gustave picked up from beside a dead soldier a rifle with fixed bayonet and several rounds of ammunition, and, seeing the company he had joined were advancing to a new position, he followed them. No one took any notice of him.

He heard firing in front of him and hastened onwards. The evening was coming on, and he joined a regiment which had just arrived at the front.

“I have got lost,” he said to one of the soldiers. “I was fighting and advanced too far.”

It was observed that the uniform he wore was too big for him, and one of the men said: “If an officer sees you he will put you under arrest.”

“But I wish to fight,” pleaded the boy. “To-day I have slain many ‘Boches’.”

He awoke at daybreak and made a hurried breakfast of meat sandwiches and coffee, but he felt little desire for food because a battle began to be waged with great fury. In front of him the Germans had massed in great strength. They were determined to press on towards Paris, and the strong armies of the French and British were as determined that they would never get there.

The air was filled with the sound of guns of all sorts and sizes. Shrapnel shells exploded overhead, ripping harshly like sheets of metal being torn across by giants’ hands. The “rat-tat-tat” of machine-guns was heard on every side, and there was a constant whizzing of rifle bullets that hummed like great bees and went past with lightning speed or spat with a “zip-zip-zip” as they struck the heaped-up earth in front of the trenches. Occasionally every other noise was drowned for a full moment by the thundering explosion of a tremendous shell from one of the monster guns which the Germans had brought into action. Men fell wounded or dead on every side, yet no one was afraid. Every soldier was cool and determined and busy fighting against the invaders.

Gustave kept firing in front of him until the order came to advance. Then he rose with fixed bayonet and rushed forward with the rest to take up a new position and help to dig trenches. This happened over and over again, and his heart was filled with pride to think that the “Boches” were being driven back.

The allied armies won the great battle of the Marne, and the Germans were compelled to retreat. Gustave’s company marched vigorously in pursuit of them with the others, and occasionally captured stragglers. The “Boches” were so tired with hurrying up to reach Paris and then retreating as smartly to escape the French and British bayonets, that many of them fell down by the roadway or in fields, while others crept into barns and houses to snatch a few hours of sleep.

Gustave accompanied an advance party for two days searching for these stragglers when he came to a farm-house. The soldiers made a hurried search through the rooms, and, not finding anyone, procured some food and sat down to eat. Gustave meanwhile went towards a barn. The door was closed and locked. Through a crack, however, he was able to peer inside. To his joy, he saw several haversacks and a good many rounds of ammunition lying beside a heap of straw. “Here’s my chance”, he said to himself, “to take some prisoners”. He never thought of calling for assistance. With the aid of a splinter of wood, he pried open the door, making no noise as he did so. Then he entered stealthily, looking about him, but could not see anybody on the ground floor. Listening intently, he heard the sound of heavy snoring coming from the loft above. So he crept softly up the ladder and saw seven “Boches” lying fast asleep on the floor, where they had spread out beds of hay for themselves. The fearless boy brought down the butt-end of his rifle sharply on the floor and awakened them. Then they all sat up suddenly, looking very much alarmed.

Gustave was prepared for them, having fixed his bayonet in case they should show fight; but they threw up their hands above their heads to signify that they surrendered.

“Follow me, one after another,” Gustave said to one of the Germans who understood French. Having delivered this order with an air of dignity, he walked down the ladder from the loft and stood with his rifle at his shoulder ready to fire if one dared to act with treachery.

They gave him no trouble, obeying his command readily. One after another the “Boches” walked out of the barn, looking quite relieved. They were all afraid of the brave herd-boy.

Gustave ordered them to stand in a row as if at drill. Then he called to his companions, who were greatly amused and astonished to see seven big German soldiers holding their hands above their heads, while the gallant French boy stood looking at them with a stern, proud face. They raised a cheer for Gustave and called him a hero.

Soon after this Gustave was sent home for a well-deserved rest. Before he left the regiment an officer promised that he would receive a suitable education to equip him for a military career.

In 1914, the majority of people in Britain completed school at the age of 14 and thereafter considered themselves adults. Victor Silvester, who later became famous as a ballroom dancer and dance band leader, enlisted in the London Scottish regiment on November 10, 1914, when he was 14 years and nine months, by adding four years to his age.

By his own account, he took part in a series of military executions as a member of a firing squad when he was only 16 because he had proved himself a marksman. At the time, he did not question the morality of what he was ordered to do, nor did he know anything about shellshock. Like most of his peers, he regarded those who ran away from the battle as cowards who were a danger to their fellow soldiers. Later in life, however, he was haunted by his memories of taking part in these executions.

Victor Silvester enlisted in 1914 and was sent for intensive training. After several months, he wondered why he had not been drafted to go to France along with those who had enlisted at the same time. He soon discovered the reason: one of the company sergeant majors knew that he was under age.

The CO had decided to keep the boy in England.

After obtaining a transfer to the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, he was eventually sent to the trenches near Arras, in northern France, where he served for six months before the regiment realised his real age – by now he was 17 instead of 21, his official age. He was sent back to the base camp at Etaples and it was during this time, he claimed, that he served on firing squads. He was subsequently transferred to the 1st British Ambulance Unit in northern Italy, where he was later awarded the Italian Bronze Medal for Military Valour.

Victor Silvester wrote about his experiences in the First World War in his autobiography Dancing Is My Life.

This is his story:

The mood of the country was one of almost hysterical patriotism, and no excuses were accepted for any man of military age who was not in uniform. Rude remarks were made about them in the streets. Sometimes they were given white feathers.

I was fourteen and nine months on the morning I played truant and went up to the headquarters of the London Scottish at Buckingham Palace Gate. A sergeant in the recruiting office asked me what I wanted, and when I told him I had come to join the regiment he questioned me about my Scottish ancestry.

“My mother’s father was a Scot,” I said.

That seemed adequate, so he asked me my age.

“Eighteen and nine months.”

“All right,” the sergeant said. “Fill in this form and wait in the next room for the medical officer to look at you.”

Victor Silvester soon discovered that the war was very different to what he expected:

We went up into the front line near Arras, through the sodden and devastated countryside. As we were moving up to our sector along the communication trenches, a shell burst ahead of me and one of my platoons dropped. He was the first man I ever saw killed. Both his legs were blown off and the whole of his face and body was peppered with shrapnel. The sight turned my stomach. I was sick and terrified, but even more frightened of showing it.

That night I had been asleep in a dugout about three hours when I woke up feeling something biting my hip. I put my hand down and my fingers closed on a big rat. It had nibbled through my haversack, my tunic and pleated kilt to get at my flesh. With a cry of horror, I threw it from me.

In an interview Silvester gave just before his death in 1978, he described how in 1917 he was ordered to execute a man for desertion.

We marched to the quarry outside Staples at dawn. The victim was brought out from a shed and led struggling to a chair to which he was then bound and a white handkerchief placed over his heart as our target area. He was said to have fled in the face of the enemy.

Mortified by the sight of the poor wretch tugging at his bonds, twelve of us, on the order raised our rifles unsteadily. Some of the men, unable to face the ordeal, had got themselves drunk overnight. They could not have aimed straight if they tried, and, contrary to popular belief, all twelve rifles were loaded. The condemned man had also been plied with whisky during the night, but I remained sober through fear.

The tears were rolling down my cheeks as he went on attempting to free himself from the ropes attaching him to the chair. I aimed blindly and when the gun smoke had cleared away we were further horrified to see that, although wounded, the intended victim was still alive. Still blindfolded, he was attempting to make a run for it still strapped to the chair. The blood was running freely from a chest wound. An officer in charge stepped forward to put the finishing touch with a revolver held to the poor man’s temple. He had only once cried out and that was when he shouted the one-word ‘mother’.

He could not have been much older than me. We were told later that he had in fact been suffering from shell-shock, a condition not recognised by the army at the time. Later I took part in four more such executions.

WW1 saw the manifestation of an illness never before experienced – – – Shell-shock. The army did not recognise it for some time. Even then, some senior officers took the view that claims of shell-shock were simply cowardice. There were differing views on its cause and it was suggested that the only cure was a complete rest away from the fighting.

Between 1914 and 1918 the British army identified 80,000 men (2% of those who saw active service) as suffering from shell-shock. A much larger number of soldiers with these symptoms were classified as ‘malingerers’ and sent back to the front-line. In some cases men committed suicide. Others broke down under the pressure and refused to obey the orders of their officers. Some responded to the pressures of shell-shock by deserting. Sometimes soldiers who disobeyed orders got shot on the spot. In some cases, soldiers were court-martialled. Official figures said that 312 British soldiers were court-martialled and shot.

A common punishment for disobeying orders was ‘Field Punishment Number One’. This involved the offender being attached to a fixed object for up to two hours a day and for a period up to three months. These men were often put in a place within range of enemy shell-fire.

Victor Silvester’s parents suspected he had joined the army and informed the authorities in 1914 but it was not until he was wounded in 1917 that he was discovered and brought home to England.

After the war, Silvester went to Worcester College, Oxford. Later he studied music at Trinity College, London. Silvester was a talented dancer and in 1922 he won the first World Standard Ballroom Dancing Championship with Phyllis Clarke as his partner. Silvester was a founder member of the Ballroom Committee of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing which codified the theory and practice of Ballroom Dance. In 1928 he published Modern Ballroom Dancing, which was an immediate bestseller.

In 1935 Silvester formed his own Ballroom Orchestra. His first record, You’re Dancing on My Heart, was a great success. After the Second World War Silvester presented the BBC Television show Dancing Club for over 17 years.

Victor Marlborough Silvester died while on holiday in France on 14th August 1978.

In World War One, the executions of 306 British and Commonwealth soldiers took place. Such executions, for crimes such as desertion and cowardice, remain a source of controversy with some believing that many of those executed should be pardoned as they were suffering from what is now called shell shock. The executions, primarily of non-commissioned ranks, included 25 Canadians, 22 Irishmen, and 5 New Zealanders.

Between 1914 and 1918, the British Army identified 80,000 men with what would now be defined as the symptoms of shell shock. There were those who suffered from severe shell shock. They could not stand the thought of being on the front line any longer and deserted. Once caught, they received a court martial and, if sentenced to death, shot by a twelve man firing squad.

The horrors that men from all sides endured while on the front line can only be imagined.

With no obvious end to such experiences and with the whole issue of trench life being such a drain on morale, it is no wonder that some men cracked under the strain of constant artillery fire, never knowing when you would go over the top, the general conditions etc.

Senior military commanders would not accept a soldier’s failure to return to the front line as anything other than desertion. They also believed that if such behaviour was not harshly punished, others might be encouraged to do the same and the whole discipline of the British Army would collapse. Some men faced a court martial for other offences but the majority stood trial for desertion from their post, “fleeing in the face of the enemy”. A court martial itself was usually carried out with some speed and the execution followed shortly after.

Few soldiers wanted to be in a firing squad. Many were soldiers at a base camp recovering from wounds that still stopped them from fighting at the front but did not preclude them from firing a Lee Enfield rifle. Some of those in firing squads were under the age of sixteen, as were some of those who were shot for ‘cowardice’. James Crozier from Belfast was shot at dawn for desertion – he was just sixteen. Before his execution, Crozier was given so much rum that he passed out. He had to be carried, semi-conscious, to the place of execution. Officers at the execution later claimed that there was a very real fear that the men in the firing squad would disobey the order to shoot. Private Abe Bevistein, aged sixteen, was also shot by firing squad at Labourse, near Calais. As with so many others cases, he had been found guilty of deserting his post. Just before his court martial, Bevistein wrote home to his mother:

“We were in the trenches. I was so cold I went out (and took shelter in a farm house). They took me to prison so I will have to go in front of the court. I will try my best to get out of it, so don’t worry.”

Because of the ‘crimes’ committed by these men, their names were not put on war memorials after the war. Many of their nearest relatives were told that they had died in France/Belgium but were never told how or why.

Reginald Garth was just 12 years old when he stowed away on the RMS Mooltan. A special uniform was made for him by soldiers when he was finally discovered on board ship. Reginald was off-loaded at Colombo, Ceylon, and he was returned to Australia aboard the ship Mongolia. He desperately wanted to enlist as his three brothers and his father all enlisted in World War One. Young Reginald wanted the chance to go to war and join them. Sadly his father Sergeant Thomas James Garth was killed in 1916. His brother frank was also killed in action in 1916. His brother John was severely wounded and discharged from the Australian Army in 1917. His other brother Thomas requested permission to look after what was left of the family, and this was approved. He was discharged in 1917. The best-known Australian boy soldier was Private James, Charles Martin. He is the youngest soldier on the Australian World War One Roll of Honour. James was just 14 years 9 months old when he died at Gallipoli.

One hundred and one years ago was the largest and most expensive naval battles of the First World War – the Battle of Jutland.

While tactically the naval fight was a failure as more British ships and people were lost, strategically it was a success due to the damage to the German fleet.

Ultimately, the battle proved to be the most significant 36 hours in the war against Germany. The clash between the Royal Navy and German fleets was off the coast of Denmark in the peninsula of Jutland.

Fourteen British ships were sunk and 11 German ships were lost with a devastating loss of life.

Admiral Sir John Jellicoe manoeuvred to cut off the Germans from getting back to their base and continue the battle the next day but they slipped through the rearguard of the Royal Navy and returned to port.

The battle was a huge loss of moral for Britain. After the successful show of naval strength at the Battle of Trafalgar under the confident and audacious leadership of Lord Nelson, the Royal Navy had enjoyed the reputation of being impenetrable. Both sides claimed victory but ultimately the battle brought the United States into the war, resulting in Germany’s eventual loss.

After the battle, the Germans were forced to avoid further fleet to fleet contact, instead of resorting to submarine attacks on trade ships – both Allied and neutral. These attacks then got US forces involved, triggering the April 1917 Declaration of War on Germany.

Jack Cornwell was a very ordinary boy from a very humble background. His dad was a former soldier who had various jobs in civilian life – nurse, milkman, tram driver, while his mother raised the family.

Pretty unremarkable at school, the youngster thrived in one area: the fledgeling Boy Scout movement where he would tackle any task with cheerfulness.

It prepared him mentally and physically for a life in the Royal Navy which he joined in October 1915.

John Travers Cornwell was only 15 when he joined the Royal Navy – and only 16 when he died less than a year later. The Battle of Jutland – a 72-hour onslaught 101 years ago – was his first encounter with the enemy and his last.

The working-class lad was the youngest recipient of the Victoria Cross in World War One; the highest military decoration awarded for valour in the face of the enemy.

Born in 1900 to Lily and Eli, a tram driver, John Travers Cornwell grew up in Leyton, Essex with his parents, brothers Ernest and George, sister Lily, stepbrother Arthur and stepsister Alice. He soon became known to his family as Jack.

When he left school in 1913, he got a job as a delivery boy for tea company Brooke Bond & Co. and then worked as a dray boy with the Whitbread’s Brewery. But ordinary life stopped when war broke out.

Eli Cornwell joined the Army, and Jack tried to join the Navy – but was rejected because he was too young to do so without his parents’ permission.

Undeterred, he tried again in 1915, this time giving the names of his boss at work and his old headmaster as referees. He was accepted.

After training as a gun layer he joined the crew of HMS Chester with about 400 other men. He was given a number of J/42563 and the rank of Boy Seaman First Class.

During this time, Cornwell corresponded with his parents. In one of the surviving letters, he wrote that he had been on a route march and at drill, that day, so was “pretty tired you can bet.” He signs off as “your ever loving son Jack” and includes kisses for the family’s cats and chickens.

At the end of that month, HMS Chester and Jack Cornwell both went into battle for the first time.

When Lily Cornwell received a letter from doctors at a hospital in Grimsby telling her of her 16-year-old boy’s injuries, she immediately travelled north from her home in London to see her son.

But Mrs Cornwell was still on the train when Jack died. All she could do was take his body home – and because the Cornwell family was not well off, have him buried in a communal grave.

Tragic though it was, it wasn’t unusual. That quiet end might have been the last the world heard of Jack Cornwell, Boy Seaman First Class.

But three months later Capt Robert Lawson, the captain of Jack’s ship, described the events to the British Admiralty.

On 30 May 1916, the Royal Navy’s fleet put to sea. The following day German ships also steamed out into the North Sea.

British sailors spotted distant ships at 14:00. It was the German fleet, off Jutland in Denmark.

On May 31, 1916, his ship came under intense fire from four German cruisers. The 5.5-inch gun where Jack was serving as a sight-setter was damaged by at least four nearby strikes.

The first shots were fired at 14:28. The Battle of Jutland had begun.

The Germans rained shells upon the fleet. After firing just one salvo, HMS Chester was badly damaged. The forecastle received a direct hit, killing or wounding every member of Cornwell’s gun crew.

Onboard, mortally wounded and surrounded by the dead and dying, Jack took orders via headphones from an officer on the bridge. He was fully responsible for setting the gun’s sights, and his speed and precision would determine whether they were to hit or miss their target.

He was bleeding heavily from a hole smashed in his chest where he’d been hit by a jagged shard of searingly hot metal. Shells hurled down on the cold waters; splashes and smoke making it impossible to see.

The entire gun turret’s crews were killed and Jack was wounded. But he remained at his post until the Chester retired from the action with only one main gun still working.

When rescuers found him he was barely alive. The medics found him still at his post, with shards of steel penetrating his chest, looking through the gun sights and waiting for orders.

It wasn’t until he was brought back to be treated in an English hospital that nurses realised his true age.

He died at Grimsby General Hospital on the morning of June 2, 1916.

In November 1916, after the teenager had died from his wounds, his mother received a letter from King George V, awarding him the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest gallantry medal.

The award of the Victoria Cross appeared in the London Gazette on Friday 15 September 1916; the citation read:

The KING has been graciously pleased to approve the grant of the Victoria Cross to Boy, First Class, John Travers Cornwell, O.N.J.42563, for the conspicuous act of bravery specified below. “John Travers Cornwell, who was mortally wounded early in the action, but nevertheless remained standing alone at a most exposed post, quietly awaiting orders till the end of the action, with the gun’s crew dead and wounded around him. He was under 16½ years old. I regret that he has since died, but I recommend his case for special recognition in justice to his memory and as an acknowledgement of the high example set by him.”

On 16 November 1916, Cornwell’s mother received the Victoria Cross from King George V at Buckingham Palace. Court painter Frank O. Salisbury made a portrait of Cornwell, using his brother Ernest as a model, depicting him standing in his post. Boy Cornwell Memorial Fund was also established. After that, the rest of the family was effectively forgotten.

While their son was venerated and his example used to rally boys to the Allied cause, tragedy continued to dog the family. Jack’s father died barely a month after being told his son would receive the VC. Impoverished Alice Cornwell died at Stepney on 31 October 1919 in rooms she was forced to take when her son’s memorial fund refused financial aid at the age of 48.

After Eli Cornwell’s death on 25 October 1916, his brother Arthur Frederick Cornwell was killed in action in France on 29 August 1918. The two of her children remaining at home were granted £60 a year in a pension from the fund after Alice’s death, but this proved insufficient and they both immigrated to Canada in the early 1920s.

Jack Cornwell’s elder sister, also named Alice, loaned Jack’s Victoria Cross to the Imperial War Museum on 27 November 1968. Salisbury’s portrait of Cornwell hangs in the Anglican Church within the Royal Navy’s Initial Training Establishment HMS Raleigh, perhaps selected as an appropriate place also because the ship’s Chaplain, The Rev. Cyril Ambrose Walton, was also killed during the action.

The Jack Cornwell Memorial Fund was established to provide a hospital ward in his name for disabled sailors at the Star and Garter Home in Richmond. Every schoolchild in The British Empire was invited to give one penny towards the fund with commemorative stamps given in return for donations. Schools all over Britain celebrated Jack Cornwell Day on Thursday 21 September 1916. A picture of the boy, standing by his gun, with Admiral Sir David Beatty’s report of the incident, occupied a position of honour in more than 12,000 schools.

Also in September 1916, The Cornwell Award, often referred to as the Scout VC was introduced. It was issued to scouts as a badge of courage.

At Jack’s school in Walton Road, scholars and staff erected a plaque in his memory which was unveiled by Lady Jellicoe, wife of First Sea Lord Admiral John Jellicoe. The school was renamed the Jack Cornwell School in 1929 but demolished in 1969.

The London Borough of Newham introduced The Jack Cornwell Bravery Award in 2001, which has been presented annually in recognition for outstanding acts of bravery by Newham people. And a parade and memorial service by the Sea Cadet Corps and The Royal British Legion take place every year.

Jack Cornwell’s mother, Lily, had him buried with a simple headstone, a wooden peg with the number “323” in Square 126 in Manor Park Cemetery. The Daily Sketch picked up the story and launched the campaign that would bring Cornwell the recognition his courage warranted: “England will be shocked today to learn…that the boy-hero of the naval victory has been buried in a common grave”. On July 29th Boy Cornwell’s body was exhumed and reburied in a public ceremony in Manor Park. His coffin was carried by six other Chester boy seamen his age, and the grave heaped high with wreaths and flowers from both the community and the ship’s company. The Admiralty was represented by the Financial Secretary, Dr E. J Macnamara. It was a ceremony designed to capture the nation’s imagination and win back some honour for the navy after the battle.

It’s also worth noting that, in the aftermath of the battle, there was a need to find something positive in the disappointing outcome. The brave actions of a young sailor in the face of overwhelming adversity seemed, to many, to be an example of true patriotism and devotion to duty. Jack Cornwell’s short life and manner of death are still commemorated to this day.

“It is not wealth or ancestry, but honourable conduct and a noble disposition that maketh men great”

Epitaph on monument of John Travers Cornwell

Immediately after the war, there were claims that the executions of soldiers was a class issue. Two weeks earlier, 2nd Lieutenant Annandale was found guilty of the same but was not sentenced to death due to “technicalities”. In the duration of the war, fifteen officers, sentenced to death, received a royal pardon. In the summer of 1916, all officers of the rank of captain and above were given an order that all cases of cowardice should be punished by death and that a medical excuse should not be tolerated. However, this was not the case if officers were found to be suffering from neurasthenia.

Footnote: In August 2006, the British Defence Secretary Des Browne announced that with Parliament’s support, there would be a general pardon for all 306 men executed in World War One.

A new law passed on November 8th, 2006 and included as part of the Armed Forces Act has pardoned men in the British and Commonwealth armies who were executed in World War One. The law removes the stain of dishonour with regards to executions on war records but it does not cancel out sentences. Defence Secretary Des Browne said:

“I believe it is better to acknowledge that injustices were clearly done in some cases – even if we cannot say which – and to acknowledge that all these men were victims of war. I hope that pardoning these men will finally remove the stigma with which their families have lived for years.”

