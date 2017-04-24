Photo of the Day

Soapy Smith

“I Consider Bunco Steering More Honorable than

The Life led by the Average Politician.”

– Soapy Smith – Bunko Man of the Old West

Jefferson Randolph “Soapy” Smith II (1860-1898) – The most famous bunko man in the Old West, Smith was a con artist and gangster who had a major hand in the organised criminal affairs and operations of Denver and Creede, Colorado, as well as Skagway, Alaska.

Soapy was one of the most well-known and amoral criminal masterminds of 19th century America. An accomplished con artist from the age of 19, he eventually rose to command a gang network of criminal activity through a combination of wit, charm, and weapons is so respected that even today people gather for a wake in his honour on the anniversary of his death.

Pimps, to card sharks, shell game artists, simple picket pockets, and Scoundrels have unfortunately always been more than abundant. But, in history, they could often get away with their lies, cheating, tricks, and cons for much longer than they can today, as they moved from place to place, repeating the same old tricks before another new audience.

Without the media technology of today, these thieves and swindlers simply took the same con game to a new place where they weren’t known and repeated it again and again.

Sometimes, they changed their names, but often weren’t even required to, as back in the days of the Old West, most people didn’t ask questions of a newcomer’s past.

In Denver, he ran several saloons, gambling halls, cigar stores, and auction houses that specialised in cheating their clientele. In Denver, Soapy began to make a name for himself across the country as a bad man. Denver is also where he entered the arena of political fixing, where, for favours, he could sway the outcome of city, county, and state elections.

He used the same methods of operation when he settled in the towns of Creede and Skagway, opening businesses with the primary goal of gently robbing his customers while making a name for himself. He died in spectacular fashion in the shootout on Juneau Wharf in Skagway.

At the age of 19, Smith got his own fresh start in Forth Worth when he began his career as a con man known for his soap shell game and the 3-card monte (which is simply another version of the shell game).

Shell games can be traced back to the Middle Ages where it was often played with thimbles. In the 19th century, it was a popular county fair distraction played with either pea and three shells or balls and cups. The object of the game was to bet where the pea had been hidden. If the guess was correct, the person would win double the money initially put down.

However, due to the expert sleight of hand ability of most shell game players, the bet placed would never win.

Note: Keep in mind that sleight of hand ability shouldn’t always be considered bad. In 2006, David Copperfield confused a would-be thief by claiming he had no wallet on him at the time he was being mugged. Sleight of hand allowed Copperfield to hide his wallet elsewhere.

The same scenario plays out with 3-card monte.

Three cards are placed face-down and the person placing the bet is asked to find the winning card after they’ve been shuffled. In the rare event that a bet placed actually chooses correctly, quick sleight of hand allows the dealer to slide another, losing card under the winner by using a “throw” technique or a Mexican turnover trick.

Smith spent the next 22 years as a professional bunko man and boss of an infamous gang of loyal swindlers, known as the Soap Gang, which included famous men such as Texas Jack Vermillion and “Big Ed” Burns. The gang moved from town to town, plying their trade on their unwary victims. Their principal method of separating victims from their cash was the use of “short cons”, swindles that were quick and needed little setup and few helpers.

The story of Jeff “Soapy” Smith, more than anyone else, remains most associated with America’s last great gold rush. There are few events in Alaska’s history that better embody frontier mythology than the Klondike Gold Rush. Close to 100,000 men and women flooded the wild north in just a few years. Greed, adventure and madness

Born November 2, 1860, in Newnan, Georgia, Smith belonged to a well-educated, wealthy family. His great-grandfather owned one of the finest plantations in the area and his father was a lawyer.

His family were reasonably well off though probably not as wealthy as Smith later claimed. However being a “plantation owner” meant that most of their wealth was tied up in the slaves on their plantations, and when those slaves were freed in 1865 the family were ruined.

But, like many southern families, their prosperity came to an end after the Civil War.

In 1876, the family moved to Round Rock, Texas where an 18-year-old Soapy would witness the killing of outlaw Sam Bass two years later.

In 1877 Smith’s mother died, and in 1878 he and his cousin Edwin saw a man get shot – the outlaw Sam Bass, who later died of his wounds. The same year Smith left home and moved to Fort Worth, a busy town that lay at the southern end of the railway line. This made it a terminus point for all the cattle drives in Texas, and ensured the town always had a healthy supply of people passing through. The perfect place for young Smith to perfect the art of the bunco man.

Soapy ended up in Fort Worth, where he formed a close-knit gang of thieves to work for him, building a reputation and where he began his career is a bunko artist. He soon formed a small, close-knit group of rogues and thieves to perpetuate his scams, becoming the “King of the Frontier Con Men,” as the gang moved from town to town. On unsuspecting citizens, they practised their games of choice, which included the shell game, three-card Monte, and other “short cons” that could be completed quickly.

By the late 1870’s Smith came up with his ingenious “Prize Package Soap Sell” swindle, whereby he could take money from a large crowd. It was from this scam that he earned the nickname of “Soapy.” The con began with Smith setting up a Keiser (a suitcase on a tripod stand) on a busy street corner. In the suitcase would be piles of ordinary soap wrapped in plain paper. As curious passers-by stopped to look, he would begin to wrap some of the soap bars with paper money, ranging from one dollar up to a hundred. Rewrapping in the plain paper, he would mix them in with the others and sell the soap for $1-5 per bar. In the “crowd” Soapy would always have a “shill,” quick to buy a bar of soap, happily opening it to find a $100 bill. The crowd was then anxious to buy their own, which, of course, held nothing but a 5¢ cake of soap. For the next two decades, Smith continued the swindle with great success.

But while con games kept food on the table, Soapy was always attuned to new opportunities that might make him some quick money. The instability found throughout many 19th-century frontier towns certainly assisted him in this goal.

In Denver, Colorado one business venture included a ‘discount’ train ticket sales office. The money would be taken but strangely enough, the ticket master was never around to dispense the purchased tickets. Another scam included his acting as sheriff to help ‘close down’ local gambling joints and brothels. Patrons who had lost large sums of money in his businesses were ‘arrested’ and then released if they went quietly home without attempting to reclaim their losses. Unfortunately, this easy way of money didn’t last too long after it was discovered Smith was rigging elections. He was asked to leave town sooner rather than later.

By 1879, Soapy and his gang had moved to Denver, Colorado where he expanded his operations from not only “short-cons,” but, also into large scams including fake stock exchanges and lottery offices. But, he and his men continued their smaller games, as well, as Denver had a wide-open policy towards gambling, making for the perfect setting for their deceitful games. As the money continued to roll in for Soapy, he began to organise many of the men operating in Denver into such a stronghold that he proclaimed himself to be the boss of Denver’s underworld crime empire.

Because of bribes, some of the police officers patrolling the streets would not arrest Soapy or members of his gang. Other officers feared Soapy’s quick and violent anger. Occasionally, Soapy or one of his men would be arrested. Friends, attorneys, and associates were always ready to obtain their quick release from jail. A voting fraud trial after the municipal elections of 1889 focused attention on corrupt ties and payoffs between Soapy, the mayor, and the chief of police—a combination referred to in local newspapers as “the firm of Londoner, Farley and Smith.” The mayor lost his job, but Soapy remained untouched.

Soapy was not without enemies and rivals for his position as the underworld boss. He faced several attempts on his life and shot several of his assailants. He became known increasingly for his gambling and bad temper.

To continue to operate his many scams successfully, Smith provided kickbacks to saloon owners, had city officials on his payroll, and generally didn’t make the locals his target dupes, instead focusing on travellers just passing through. He also built loyalty in his gang members, by being quick to help anyone in need, as well as securing their quick release should they be jailed. Continuing this “philanthropist” attitude, he also made charitable contributions to the churches and the poor of the city and made his saloons available to ministers for Sunday services, further “endearing” him to the locals.

Smith opened an office in the prominent Chever block, one block south of his Tivoli Club, from which he ran his many operations. This also fronted as a business tycoon’s office for high-end swindles.

Much of Soapy’s Denver “action” took place in his popular Tivoli Saloon and Gambling Hall, where over the door a sign read: “Caveat Emptor,” which means “Let the Buyer Beware” in Latin. But for those that came through the doors for a much-needed drink of whisky or in hopes of making their fortune at the gaming tables, they couldn’t read Latin. Interestingly, the famed Bat Masterson worked as a dealer at the Tivoli for a time.

It was during this time that Soapy was joined by his younger brother, Bascomb, who operated a cigar store, which was actually a front for crooked card games and other swindles. The gang was also running the fake stock exchange and lottery shops, as well as bogus diamond auctions.

For several years, Smith settled down making Denver his home. Though Denver newspapers published that he was in complete control of the criminal and gambling underworld in their city and rightly accused him of being in cahoots with city politicians, including the police chief, his operations continued to prosper.

Though his main operations were in Denver, Soapy also expanded and in 1885, was working with another con artist in Leadville, Colorado. Partnering with a con who went only by the name of Old Man Taylor, the two operated a successful shell game upon the many unsuspecting miners.

In 1892, with Denver in the midst of antigambling and saloon reforms, Smith sold the Tivoli and moved to Creede, a mining boomtown that had formed around a major silver strike. Using Denver-based prostitutes to cosy up to property owners and convince them to sign over leases, he acquired numerous lots along Creede’s main street, renting them to his associates.After gaining enough allies, he announced that he was the camp boss.

With brother-in-law and gang member William Sidney “Cap” Light as the deputy sheriff, Soapy began his second empire, opening a gambling hall and saloon called the Orleans Club.

At his new club, Soapy briefly displayed a petrified man for a price of 10¢. The “petrified man,” affectionately called “McGinty” was also a hoax, as it was actually nothing more than cement over skeletal remains. However, the oddity brought customers into the saloon and made a small profit. But the objective was that once they were inside, the “dupes” would take advantage of the crooked card games. In the meantime, he had convinced his brother-in-law, William “Cap” Light to accept a position as a deputy marshal in the camp. Once he had wielded his influence, he claimed himself as the “camp boss.” As such, he protected his friends and associates and expelled violent troublemakers. Again, he also endeared himself to the camp by using his money to build churches and help the poor.

Smith provided an order of sorts, protecting his friends and associates from the town’s council and expelling violent troublemakers. Many of the influential newcomers were sent to meet him. Soapy grew rich in the process but again was known to give money away freely, using it to build churches, help the poor, and to bury unfortunate prostitutes.

Creede’s boom very quickly waned and corrupt Denver officials sent word that the reforms there were coming to an end. Soapy took McGinty back to Denver.

On his return to Denver, Smith opened new businesses that were nothing more than fronts for his many short cons. One of these sold discounted railroad tickets to various destinations. Potential purchasers were told that the ticket agent was out of the office, but would soon return, and then offered an even bigger discount by playing any of several rigged games. Soapy’s power grew to the point that he admitted to the press that he was a con man and saw nothing wrong with it. He told a newspaper reporter, “I consider bunco steering more honourable than the life led by the average politician.”

Colorado’s new governor, Davis Hanson Waite, elected on a Populist Party reform platform, fired three Denver officials he felt were not abiding by his new mandates. They refused to leave their positions and were quickly joined by others who felt their jobs were threatened. The governor called out the state militia to assist removing those fortified in city hall. The military brought with them two cannons and two Gatling guns. Soapy joined the corrupt officeholders and police at the hall and found himself commissioned as a deputy sheriff. He and several of his men climbed to the top of the city hall’s central tower with rifles and dynamite to fend off any attackers. Cooler heads prevailed, however, and the struggle over corruption was fought in the courts, not on the streets. Soapy Smith was an important witness in court.

Governor Waite agreed to withdraw the militia and allow the Colorado Supreme Court to decide the case. The court ruled that the governor had authority to replace the commissioners, but he was reprimanded for bringing in the militia, in what became known as the “City Hall War”.

Waite ordered the closure of all Denver’s gambling dens, saloons, and bordellos. Soapy exploited the situation, using the recently acquired deputy sheriff’s commissions to make fake arrests in his own gambling houses, apprehending patrons who had lost large sums in rigged poker games. The victims were happy to leave when the “officers” allowed them to walk away from the crime scene rather than be arrested, naturally without recouping their losses.

Eventually, Soapy and his brother Bascomb Smith became too well known, and even the most corrupt city officials could no longer protect them. Their influence and the Denver-based empire began to crumble. When they were charged with attempted murder for the beating of a saloon manager, Bascomb was jailed, but Soapy managed to escape, becoming a wanted man in Colorado. Lou Blonger and his brother Sam, rivals of the Soap Gang, acquired his former control of Denver’s criminals.

Before leaving, Soapy tried to perform a swindle started in Mexico, where he tried to convince President Porfirio Diaz that his country needed the services of a foreign legion made up of American toughs. Soapy became known as Colonel Smith and managed to organise a recruiting office before the deal failed.

Finding many of his operations restricted and seeing opportunity in the booming mining camp, Soapy and his gang moved their empire. He soon opened the Orleans Club gambling hall and saloon which operated much like his Tivoli Club in Denver, but without the restrictions that had been imposed in the larger city.

But, Creede’s boomtown days would not last and Smith soon returned to Denver. The gambling reforms had relaxed once again in the city and Soapy again took up operations at the Tivoli, which had never closed.

Though organised crime continued rampant in Denver, a new state governor had been elected. Running on a platform of social reform, Davis H. “Bloody Bridles” Waite took office in January 1893 and immediately began to look into corruption in Colorado.

By the following year, in March, he was ready to take on Denver’s politically corrupt machine. He began by firing three members of the fire and police board who he felt were the main instigators of corruption within city hall. He further demanded that the city immediately begin to clean itself up or he would do it for them.

Replacing the corrupt men with his own appointees, when the new men arrived, the current commissioners refused to leave. Interestingly, the state charter allowed the governor to make appointments but did not grant him the power to force a municipal government to accept the appointments.

The other corrupt city officials, fearing for their own positions, backed their bosses, and collectively refused to abandon their power. The city also took the matter to the district court, who issued a temporary injunction forbidding the governor from interfering with the city’s appointees. However, Governor Waite and his attorneys insisted that the State’s chief executive was not subject to a review by a district court. Continuing to demand that the commissioners step down, Waite threatened to call out the state militia to force them out if need be.

Denver’s mayor then began to recruit a “special police force” to defend city hall against any militia that the governor might send in. The political force, backed by the money and support of organised crime, including Soapy Smith and Lou Blonger, was soon stacked with some 200 unsavoury “deputies,” led by none other than Soapy Smith, who was now dubbed “Colonel Smith.”

As armed characters guarded city hall, Governor Waite ordered Colorado State Militia to forcibly remove the commissioners. By mid-March, the governor had declared marshal law and Denver was an armed camp. Waite’s military force of about 200 men marched downtown, along with two Gatling guns and two twelve-pound cannons. Pointing their large weapons directly at city hall, they faced the “special police force,” who were assembled with rifles and shotguns. With “Colonel Smith” at the helm, the “police force” dared the militia to fire on them, threatening to use dynamite if they attacked.

The two sides faced off in a standstill as thousands of civilians looked on. In the meantime, the Chamber of Commerce and other committees of citizens were working feverishly at a compromise that would prevent the opening of hostilities. Finally, it was agreed that the issue would be left up to the State Supreme Court. Waite withdrew his military forces to await the decision as the city of Denver breathed a sigh of relief.

On April 16, 1894, the Supreme Court made its decision, a conclusive victory for Governor Davis Waite and the board of commissioners was replaced the next day. The political machine was smashed and new policies began to be developed almost immediately to clean up the town. Soon, gambling was made illegal in Denver and the new authorities cracked down hard on other illicit activities, such as prostitution, bootlegging, and the many and varied bunko activities. One of their first priorities was to run Soapy Smith out of town. But Smith simply took his operations “underground. However, he and his brother, Bascomb, were soon charged with the attempted murder of a saloon manager. Bascomb was arrested and jailed, but Soapy managed to escape and, a wanted man in Colorado, he soon wandered westward. The Blonger Brothers then took control of the Denver underworld.

When the Yukon Gold rush began in 1897, Soapy saw all sorts of new opportunity and soon made his new home in Skagway, Alaska. Like other mining camps, it didn’t take him long to claim himself as “boss” of the town, which he ran with an iron hand. Working from his saloon named Jeff Smith’s Parlour, Soapy’s cons began once again in earnest. His saloon soon became known as the “real city hall,” even though Skagway already had an official one. But, some of the Skagway citizens were not so impressed with Soapy, who’s heavy drinking and black temper had begun to get completely out of hand.

When the Spanish-American War began in 1898, Smith formed his own voluntary militia with the approval of the U.S. War Department. Called the Skagway Military Company, Soapy became its captain, strengthening his control of the town.

The great irony of Smith becoming inseparable from the Klondike is that he never ventured near the goldfields or moved an ounce of dirt with a pick, shovel or pan. He was something much different, a con man the likes of which, according to many, the world had never seen.

When the Gold Rush heated up in the Klondike, Soapy was an early arrival, assembling a gang of his cronies to work the pockets of stampeders coming and going — on the Seattle docks as well as in Skagway. Wallets were snatched, gambling games were fixed, smooth lies were told. In Skagway, Soapy’s reach extended to various businesses, including his own saloon and gambling parlour, Jeff’s Place. Gang members posed as helpful townspeople, directing newcomers to Soapy’s establishments, where the people were robbed or gouged. His men set up a bogus telegraph office where miners paid $5 with the belief they were sending news of their safe arrival. They were charged another $5 for a fictitious reply from home. There were no telegraph lines to carry their messages either way.

The outlaws even targeted the dead. On April 3, 1898, following an avalanche that killed about 70 people on the Chilkoot Trail, Soapy had himself appointed coroner, and with his men set up a tent near the site. They dug victims out of the snow and emptied their pockets, then moved the bodies through the rear of the tent and back into the snow. Soapy had struck gold. Every person going into Canada was required to carry $600 and a year’s worth of provisions.

“There were some Masons and other Order men among the dead, and it was a hard pill to swallow,” wrote an outraged sourdough named Calvin Barkdull, who’d been mining the North since 1894. “We Alaskans did not pay much attention to Soapy’s confidence games, but this villainous act hurt deeply.”

Where was the law? In other stable mining towns, the miners themselves were judge and jury — like the miners in 1896 Circle, Alaska. They threatened criminals with signs that read, “At a general meeting of miners held at Circle City, it was the unanimous Verdict that all thieving and stealing shall be punished by WHIPPING AT THE POST AND BANISHMENT FROM THE COUNTRY, the severity of whipping and the guilt of the accused to be determined by the Jury. SO ALL THIEVES BEWARE.”

But Skagway was different. The mining population was much more transient, and the law, in the form of Deputy Marshal Sylvester S. Taylor, was for all purposes part of Soapy’s gang. While the Mounties kept the order in Dawson, they had no jurisdiction in Skagway. The bad guys were running amok. Once, through a thin hotel wall, a wealthy woman overheard Deputy Taylor with Soapy and two other men as they divided the spoils of their murder victim. Listening in, the woman learned that she was the next hit. She left on the next southbound boat.

Soapy reigned as the “King of Skagway” for nearly a year before he was stopped. A few days after his glorious Fourth of July speech, the situation in Skagway inflamed when the lawful segment of the population finally decided to confront the evildoers. Realising their pleas to the outside world did no good, various business leaders formed a vigilante group that called itself the “Committee of 101.”

Soapy, in his role as a law-abiding citizen, denounced the Committee of 101, formed his own “Committee of 317,” and issued handbills that read, “The body of men styling themselves 101 are hereby notified that any overt act committed by them will be promptly met by the Law abiding Citizens of Skaguay and each member and HIS PROPERTY will be held responsible for any unlawful act on their part and the law and order society consisting of 317 citizens will see that Justice is dealt out to its full extent as no Blackmailers or Vigilantes will be tolerated.”

On July 7, 1898, John Douglas Stewart, a returning Klondike miner, came to Skagway with a sack of gold valued at $2,700 ($78,870 in 2013 dollars. Three gang members convinced the miner to participate in a game of three-card monte. When Stewart baulked at having to pay his losses, the three men grabbed the sack and ran. The “Committee of 101” demanded that Soapy return the gold, but he refused, claiming that Stewart had lost it “fairly.”

On the evening of July 8, the vigilance committee organised a meeting on the Juneau wharf. With a Winchester rifle draped over his shoulder, Soapy began an argument with Frank H. Reid, one of four guards blocking his way to the wharf. A gunfight, known as the Shootout on Juneau Wharf began unexpectedly, and both men were fatally wounded.

Soapy’s last words were “My God, don’t shoot!” A letter from Sam Steele, the legendary head of the Canadian Mounties at the time, indicates that another guard, Jesse Murphy, may have fired the fatal shot. Soapy died on the spot with a bullet to the heart. He also received a bullet in his left leg and a severe wound on the left arm by the elbow.

‘Smith is killed,’ someone shouted. About half a dozen of his gang watched, aghast, from the edge of the wharf as Tanner told them, ‘They’ve got Soapy and they’ll get you next.’

An instant of gunplay nudged the citizens’ attitude over the line from restraint to relief and then revenge. J.M. Tanner led the crowd into town, calling for a rendezvous in front of Frank Reid’s house on State Street. Some of the men carried Reid home but, finding him to be more seriously wounded than they thought, they rushed him to the hospital. Soapy Smith’s body was turned over to Ed R. Peoples, the town undertaker. After being sworn in as’ special marshal’ by Judge Sehlbrede — superseding Taylor’s authority — Tanner borrowed a Winchester rifle from Captain Billy Moore and gathered 60 men to comb the town for Soapy’ disciples. Men were posted at every wharf and every trail, while the White Pass Railway Company was notified to place men at the pass. A dragnet had effectively descended around Skagway.

A total of 26 of Soapy’s gang were rounded up over the next few days. Some were thrown into the town jail until accommodations proved inadequate. The rest were placed under guard in a hall over Burkhard’s store while, outside, nooses were being adjusted by some of the more zealous sentinels of public virtue. In spite of the guards holding the mob at bay, one of Smith’s men, Slim Jim Foster, got nervous and, jumping out the back end of the building, made a breakdown French Alley. He was caught by a group keen to hang somebody, and thus found himself the unwitting first volunteer as they dragged him out front and threw a rope around his neck.

At that moment, a detachment of U.S. Army infantry, summoned from Dyea by Judge Sehlbrede, arrived just in time to save Slim Jim from a premature suspended sentence and establish a state of martial law. The troops paraded up Fifth Street, but that proved to be the only show of strength necessary. They left the next morning when Sehlbrede declared the situation under control.

Once things calmed down, the townsfolk had the satisfaction of seeing Soapy’s leading lights — including Reverend Bowers, Slim Jim Foster and Old Man Tripp — shipped out to Juneau top serve prison sentences that ranged from one to 10 years. The rest were put aboard the steamship Tartar, bound for Seattle and points south, and advised under pain of death never to show their faces in Skagway again.

Mortally wounded, Frank Reid clung painfully to life for 12 days, just long enough to see that his death had not been in vain — and also, perhaps, to overhear the first embellishments in the retelling that would emblazon his showdown with Soapy Smith in the annals of Alaskan legend. The two antagonists were buried not far from one another. A large monument was erected over Reid’s gravesite, inscribed with the legend: ‘He gave his life for the honour of Skagway.’ The grave of the ‘Uncrowned King of Skagway’ was marked by a rough board with the stark inscription: ‘Jefferson R. Smith, Age 38, Died July 8, 1898.’

Due to the way Smith’s legend has grown, every year on July 8, wakes are held around the United States in Soapy’s honour. His grave and saloon are on most tour itineraries of Skagway.

Smith’s fame began in 1889 in Denver when he assaulted editor John Arkins of the Denver Rocky Mountain News. The newspaper declared war on Smith and the Soap Gang, sending articles and warnings about the bunco gang all across the U.S. Smith’s fame continued to grow right up to and beyond the day he died. The story told in the Skaguay News on July 9, 1898, and newspapers throughout the country was that one brave man had sacrificed himself to slay a vicious con man – the con king of Skagway – so Skagway could be freed of all crime.

By 1907, ten years after the founding of Skagway, aspiring politician Chris Shea authored a booklet using photographs taken by Sinclair and professional Skagway photographers Theodore Peiser and Case and Draper. He called it, after a collage of photographs, “The Soapy Smith Tragedy”. This booklet was the first book published on Smith.

By the 1950s, Smith had become sort of a Robin Hood figure, who took from the miners and gave to the poor widows, orphans, dogs, and criminals who lived by their wits. Smith, the antihero, was a loyal friend who stood by his men, outwitted stuffy reformers and conventional citizens, and lives on as the rascally King of the Con Men

