Photo of the Day

Desperate Housewife

Anyone who lived in North Texas in the early 1980’s remembers the murder of Betty Gore, and the murder trial of Candace Montgomery, the woman who killed her with an axe. The petite, non-descript Wylie housewife was acquitted in 1980. She claimed self-defense. Then, as now, the case enthralled many people. (Adding more fuel to the sensational story’s publicity fire was the fact that the murder took place on Friday the 13th in June of 1980.)

The year is 1979. Lucas, Texas, is still a relatively small town, just being discovered by the wealthier executives of Texas Instruments who were looking to settle outside the booming city limits of Dallas.

Each day as the men head off to their jobs, the women are left behind to tend to the children and the numerous mundane duties which keep the home fires burning.

These women are bored. Play dates, swimming lessons at the Y, and gossip with the other housewives are the highlight of their day.

Most of the residents attend the Lucas Methodist Church and staying active in church activities gives them one more thing to do. The yearly Vacation Bible School serves as a break to their ordinary lives and the children something to do indoors during the hot Texas summers while their mothers chatter about potty training, their husband’s latest promotions and the upcoming presidential election.

Yes, indeed, they are bored. And one of them is about to break free of it all. In ways, they could never imagine.

Candy Wheeler was quite the prima donna as a child. She knew what she wanted and did whatever it took to get it.

Much didn’t change when Candy grew up. Always the independent spirit, Candy moved out on her own just after high school. And although she worked, she dreamed of being a full-time Mother and wife – she just hadn’t found the right man.

Candy dated, even had a few sexual encounters, but none of them were what she was looking for. The man she intended to marry would be wealthy – that was her first, and most ardent, rule.

The first time she laid eyes on Pat Montgomery, she wasn’t none too happy. She found him too introverted and not very handsome but Pat was destined to be wealthy someday, so Candy gave it another chance.

When Pat proposed to Candy, she decided it was as close to what she wanted that she was to get anytime soon and so she agreed. Not quite yet of the upper financial class, the couple had a small wedding followed by a fairly inexpensive honeymoon.

By 1979, Pat was earning a good income at Texas Instruments, the couple had a son and a daughter, and they had purchased their dream home in Lucas, Texas – not too very far from the estate made famous by the Dallas television show popular of the time.

To outsiders looking in, Candy Montgomery appeared to have it all. The perfect life.

But Candy was bored. She needed something more.

Allan Gore wasn’t a handsome man but neither was he unattractive. Average is the adjective most suitable to Allan. And his personality wasn’t exactly that of an introvert, but he was reserved.

During the early years of their marriage, Allan gained decent employment in the telecommunications field while his new bride Betty Pomeroy Gore was employed as a grammar school teacher. When the couples’ first child arrived, however, the Gores would become a one income home.

After their daughter was born, Betty never could seem to regain a sense of happiness. Visiting her doctor frequently, she learned it was most likely postpartum depression (PPD). Not much was known about PPD in the 1970s, so her doctor usually just sent her on her way – sometimes with a prescription for Valium, sometimes not.

When Allan and Betty’s second daughter was born, things only got worse for Betty. She had retreated almost completely within herself. Marital relations between the couple were practically nonexistent.

Allan was at a loss. Doctors said she would get better, but she didn’t. What was a man to do?

Candy Montgomery would always be able to remember the precise moment when she decided she would go to bed with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. It happened on the church volleyball court, on a late-summer day in 1978. Candy and Allan both tried to make a play on the same ball—and collided. It was a harmless bump, really, and went unnoticed by everyone else on the court, but for Candy, it brought a revelation: Allan Gore smelled sexy. For several weeks she had been talking abstractly to friends about having an affair. Candy wanted something to shake up her “very boring” life with Pat. She was explicit about the kind of affair she was interested in transcendent sex. As she put it, “I want fireworks.”

Candy decided an affair was in order. An affair would give her something to look forward to, breathe fresh life into a stale marriage, and help her to feel sexy and wanted.

But where to start? Candy wasn’t sure but she’d figure it out.

She got her chance one night after choir practice. Allan was already getting into his car when Candy spotted him. She strode up to the passenger side and opened the door. “Allan,” she said, leaning into the car, “I want to talk to you sometime, about something that has been bothering me.”

“Oh?” he said. “How about right now?” Candy slid into the seat beside him. She didn’t even look at him.

“I’ve been thinking about you a lot and it’s really bothering me and I don’t know whether I want you to do anything about it or not.” Allan, a little confused, said nothing. “I’m very attracted to you and I’m tired of thinking about it and so I wanted to tell you.” And with that, she jumped out of the car, slammed the door, and hurried across the parking lot.

Allan felt shocked and flattered and a little ridiculous. He wasn’t shocked by Candy’s directness—he had known her long enough to realise that she spoke exactly what was on her mind—but he was nonplussed that another woman was interested in him sexually. He was also surprised, and secretly pleased, that it was Candy. Even though she wasn’t what you would call a classic beauty, she was one of the most attractive women in the church, in his opinion, and she was certainly the most fun to be with. Then a wave of doubt overtook him: maybe Candy was just flirting, in her own way, because all she had really said was that she had been thinking about him. But such an odd way to say it.

Following a couple of weeks of flirting, Candy got straight to the point: she asked Allan if he’d be interested in having an affair. No strings attached, no “I love yous,” or plans of divorcing their spouses. Just plain old sex from time to time.

Although Allan may have been stunned at first, it didn’t take him long to agree. Before long Candy and Allan were sneaking away for lunchtime rendezvous at some of Dallas’ less than desirable motels.

Candy was passionate about the weekly gatherings. She felt more alive than she ever had. Each day they planned to meet, she lovingly prepares a delicious lunch and made sure her lingerie was clean and pressed.

What was so wrong felt so good!

For the next few months, her affair was all Candy could think about. She even got brave enough to confide in a few friends – without naming names, of course.

From secret hotel rendezvous to church choir run-ins, this affair was exactly what Montgomery needed to spice up her blasé day.

Then Montgomery suddenly realised, it just wasn’t as thrilling anymore. It had lost its spark and she was ready to find a new lover to reignite the flame.

Montgomery and Allan mutually agreed to end their affair.

Alisa Gore wanted to spend the night with the Montgomery kids. They were going to the drive-in theatre to see Star Wars and the little girl didn’t want to miss out on the country’s hottest movie.

It was the week of Vacation Bible School and everyone was busy keeping the children entertained. Betty Gore wasn’t there but that wasn’t so unusual. And since Alisa had spent the previous evening with the Montgomerys, Candy had brought Alisa with her.

Candy attempted to call Betty a couple of times to ask about Alisa spending an additional night with them. She didn’t think much about it. Betty did have a new baby to which to tend.

It was June 1980, just a few days before Father’s Day and Candy had some errands to run, so she decided that she would just stop by the Gore homes to get permission for Alisa to spend the night.

Upon her arrival to Betty’s home, Candy would be surprised to learn that Betty had discovered the affair between her and Allan. At first, Candy tried to deny it but when presented with cards and letters to had given to Allan, she knew she was caught. She tried unsuccessfully to tell Betty the affair was over but Betty wasn’t convinced. Nobody was going to take her man!

Allan had left town just hours before Candy made the fateful visit to his home. Over Betty’s objects, Allan went on a business. trip. His company gave him no choice, even with the anxiety he knew Betty was feeling about it.

A few hours after arriving at his work destination, Allan attempted to call Betty but received no answer. He would make several more calls over the next few hours, never receiving an answer. He began phoning friends and neighbours, asking them to go to the house and check on Betty and the girls.

Allan also called Candy Montgomery, who advised him that Alisa was staying the night with her. She also told him she’d seen Betty around 10 o’clock that morning and everything appeared fine.

Neighbours had visited and reported back to Allan that everything seemed normal but as afternoon turned to evening, Gore became more insistent that those same neighbours return and check again.

Neighbour Richard Parker returned to the Gore home with two other men. This time they tried the front door and found it unlocked. Richard was immediately drawn to the whimpers of baby Bethany, where they found her in her room dehydrated and weighted down with a soiled diaper.

Realising something was terribly wrong, the men eased through the rest of the house. Through a door standing partially open, they spotted Betty Gore. She was soaked in blood, her face so disfigured she was barely identifiable.

It was obvious Betty Gore had been murdered.

Without exception, each man who saw the lifeless body of Betty Gore that night reflexively averted his eyes. Even those who already knew what lay beyond the utility room door were never bold enough to look more than a moment before closing the door. Few looked at the head at all—the sight was too horrible—so the early reports as to the manner of death were conflicting and usually wrong.

It was a small room, no more than twelve feet long by six feet wide, made smaller by the presence of a washer, a dryer, a freezer, and a small cabinet where Betty had kept toys and knickknacks. In one corner were a brand-new toy wagon and a child’s training toilet. Closer to the centre of the room, where the freezer stood against one wall, were two dog-food dishes and a bruised book of Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The book had a white cover, which stood out in sharp relief because, in the harsh overhead light that glared off the harvest gold linoleum, it was one of the few objects in the room not coated in blood.

Her left arm was the first thing they noticed after opening the door. It lay in a pool of blood and fluid so thick that the arm appeared to be floating above the linoleum. To get a look at her face, the men had to walk around the ocean of red and black to get closer. What they saw was even more unsettling. Her lips were parted, showing her front teeth, the mouth fashioned into a half-grin. Her hair radiated in all directions, a tangled, soaked mass of glistening black. And Betty’s left eye was wide open, staring down at the gaping black craters in her arm. As to her right eye—she appeared to not have one. The entire right half of her face seemed to be gone.

A few feet from Betty’s head and half concealed under the freezer was a heavy, wooden-handled, three-foot-long axe.

Murder of this magnitude didn’t occur in Lucas, Texas. Citizens were frightened. Locksmiths were working over time and the local gun dealers couldn’t keep enough stock to meet the demands.

Although it would be a frightening thought, police wanted to believe a transient was responsible but no forced entry said otherwise. The alternative was to point the finger at one of their own – an even more terrifying prospect. This investigation would have to be handled delicately and by the book.

Investigators were a tad put off by Allan’s subdued demeanour during questioning. His wife had just been murdered, but he exhibited none of the emotions typical of a recent widower by violent crime: sadness, anger, and demanding for the case to be solved. No, Allan Gore was a man of few words. Police continued their investigation, questioning friends, relatives, and keeping their ear close to the ground for any gossip. One of the people they talked with was Candy Montgomery.

In the meantime, facts were coming to light; such as the killer showered following the murder and a rubber sandal print had been discovered near the body. Candy, by her own report the last person to see Betty alive, became the main suspect in the case in a matter of weeks. The police questioned her several times, but her version of the day’s events and of her relations with the Gores was always airtight. Or so it seemed until Allan Gore admitted that he had ended an affair with Candy seven months earlier. That gave the police a motive for the killing, what they had been unable to fathom when they questioned the bright, attractive housewife. They attested Candy Montgomery and charged her with murder. For a while, Candy denied the charges. Despite her insistence Betty was alive when she saw her earlier that day, police had quite a bit of evidence to prove Candy’s guilt.

Candy had hired a lawyer she knew from church, Don Crowder, to represent her. Crowder, a partner in a small firm with attorney general Jim Mattox, usually handled personal injury work. He had never been close to a murder case before, and suddenly he had the hottest one in Texas on his hands. As he began to delve into the case, he realised he was going to need help prying the memories of that horrible June day out of Candy. He enlisted the aid of a Houston psychiatrist, Dr Fred Fason, who was a good-humored, fatherly charmer with a huge nose, bushy eyebrows, and a sweet, intelligent mouth. He called himself a River Oaks shrink; he dealt with a lot of Valium-addles socialites and impotent millionaires. Dr Fason didn’t mind if people knew that, either; it was the only advertising he had.

After Candy was arrested most citizens of Lucas were relieved, while otherwise were shocked and horrified at the killer’s identity.

The police who investigated Betty Gore’s death at first could not believe that anyone as small as Candy Montgomery had the physical strength to wield that axe so brutally. Even as their suspicions about her grew, they found it hard to believe that this pretty, vivacious, utterly normal suburban housewife could make such a vicious attack. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife, a churchgoer, and everyone’s friend. And she wasn’t putting on a cynical act. She really was as normal and likeable and good as she appeared—except for one dark corner of her soul that even she did not know about.

By October 1980 Crowder was ready for the trial. When it started, he stunned everyone with the declaration that his client would plead self-defense. And when Candy was called to the stand as a witness, seats for the day’s proceedings were hotter than season passes to Dallas Cowboys games. Pat stood staunchly by his wife throughout her trial, which was quite a spectacle. Don Crowder was experienced in civil litigation and broke every rule in the book defending his criminal client, leaving many to wonder if Candy had made a good choice of attorney.

It turned out to be the best decision she ever made.

When it came time for Candy to testify, she shocked court watchers with a tale of being confronted by Betty about her affair with Allan. Candy tried to reassure Betty the affair was long ago over, but Betty refused to accept it. Candy said Betty then came at her with the axe, explaining the deep cut on her toe seen by others on the murderous day in question. Outraged at being attacked, Candy claimed she grabbed the axe and began hitting Betty.

Candy Montgomery killed Betty Gore with 41 WHACKS! After doing the deed, Candy reportedly took a shower in Betty’s bathroom — a seemingly insignificant factoid, but one that got a lot of play in the press when the murder story started garnering headlines nationwide. Candy’s trial started in October of 1980 and although she admitted to killing Betty Gore, Candy says it was in self-defense. According to Candy’s testimony, she and Betty were talking and during the conversation, Candy admitted to having an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore.

After the shower, Candy Montgomery “returned to the Bible school, ate lunch and gave the children a Scripture lesson. Next, she took Lisa and her own daughter shopping for Father’s Day cards. She told no one what she had done at the Gore house. Days later, police linked her to a bloody thumbprint found on the Gores’ freezer. She was arrested and charged with murder.”

Candy said she admitted the relationship but told Betty it had been over for some time. She said Betty stepped into the garage and then reappeared at the kitchen door holding an axe.

Candy went on to describe a curious resumption of their chitchat about the swimsuit and peppermint candy. She said it didn’t occur to her that Betty intended to hit her with the axe.

As Candy was about to leave, she said, she apologised to Betty for the affair.

Suddenly the woman surged toward her, shouting, “You can’t have him!”

Candy said they grappled for the weapon as she insisted, “I don’t want him!”

During the struggle, Candy said, she was hit on the head and the foot, drawing blood. The sight of the crimson ooze touched off some type of haematological rage, she claimed. She grasped the axe and struck Betty. Candy asserted that as the two women fought, Betty did something very odd: She shushed her. “Shhhhhh!”

Candy saw red. She knocked Betty down then hacked away with the axe until the woman was dead.

Prior to the trial, Candy was placed under hypnosis by psychiatrist Dr Fred Fason. While under hypnosis Candy revealed a traumatic event from when she was six years old and had stepped on some broken glass, resulting in a nasty gash on her foot, a lot of blood, and a trip to the doctor for stitches. While at the doctor Candy had a fit of screaming and crying and would not stop. Candy’s mother attempted to quiet her with a “Shhhhhh!”

Fason testified that when Betty Gore shushed Candy 25 years later, it brought back a flood of repressed memory that touched off a violent “dissociative reaction.” The Houston psychiatrist described that phenomenon as a form of neurosis that can prompt “out of body” experiences. Sufferers sometimes do things without knowing it during bouts of amnesia, sleepwalking or dream states.

The ploy seemed to work. Candy’s testimony ended on a Friday. The following Wednesday, the jury heard the final arguments and reached its verdict that same afternoon. After less than five hours of deliberation, the jury came back with a “not guilty” verdict. Candy Montgomery was free.

Two young women, sisters, were talking over lunch about the woman who killed their mother.

“I wonder if she thinks about it every day like I do,” said Bethany Gore. “I wonder if she thinks about us.”

Lisa Gore Harder recalled that her mother was only 30 when she was slain. The older sister barely remembers her, and the younger one doesn’t remember her at all. In place of memories are yellowed newspaper clippings and archived police reports that tell of June 13, 1980, when schoolteacher Betty Gore was hacked to death with an axe in her suburban Dallas home.

The killer was another 30-year-old woman, Candy Montgomery. She had been having an affair with Mrs Gore’s husband, Allan Gore. Bethany, not yet a year old, lay in her crib for hours as her mother’s body went undiscovered in another part of the house.

Five-year-old Lisa, not knowing what had happened, spent that night with Mrs Montgomery as the two families had arranged before the fatal encounter. Mrs Montgomery even drove Lisa back to the scene the next day.

Meanwhile, Mr Gore was in St. Paul, Minn., on business. His wife’s body was discovered late that night after he called neighbours and asked them to go into the house because no one was answering his phone calls.

It was the most sensational North Texas homicide of its day, dominating the news coverage and bringing standing-room-only crowds to see the trial in the old Collin County Courthouse in McKinney. When it was done, Mrs Montgomery walked free, having convinced a jury that she had administered 41 wounds in self-defense.

Decades later, some of those involved in the case have died or moved far away. Memories have faded. New families have been started and dissolved.

For Mrs Gore’s daughters, however, there are matters still to be discussed. All those years ago, with all the lurid testimony about adultery and pools of blood, about repressed memory and tired marriages, the children drew sympathy but little outside attention.

So many years of anguish

Now, in adulthood, they want to say that they managed to turn out all right after all, despite some rough early years. Long estranged from their father, they talk now of how nice it would have been to have a mother around. And they’re curious about what Mrs Montgomery, looking back, might say.

“I just wish I knew what really happened,” Bethany said. “Because nobody knows but her.”

Mrs Montgomery these days goes by Candace Wheeler, her maiden name, and lives in Georgia. She does not wish to reveal her thoughts regarding either then or now.

Both sisters believe the true story of their mother’s death has never been told by Mrs Montgomery. “I just think she got away with it,” Bethany said. “I’m one of those people who are very emotional, extremely emotional.”

The sisters were adopted by their maternal grandparents, Bob and Bertha Pomeroy of Norwich, Kan., in 1988. The adoption came at the request of Mr Gore, who was moving his new wife and family from the Dallas area to California.

They felt like their marriage had a better shot at working out if Bethany and Lisa weren’t around.

Mr Gore had married the former Elaine Clift less than three months after Mrs Montgomery’s acquittal, and the family later moved to Sachse, northeast of Garland. The first few years of their father’s second marriage were difficult for the sisters. Lisa was in and out of therapy as a pre-teen. “There were a lot of times my dad and Elaine would use withholding food as punishment,” she said. Lisa Harder said that when she was 10 her stepmother made her read Evidence of Love, the true-crime book that detailed her father’s affair and her mother’s death. “I had to give her a little summary after each chapter,” she said.

One of Bethany’s earliest memories is being punished by standing in a cold shower with her feet in a tub of ice cubes.

“My stepmother told us if we said anything [about their treatment] they would separate us,” Lisa said.

“I’ve seen neither of them in years,” Elaine Gore said of the sisters.

“I only want to say that Elaine Gore has no comment.”

Many in the community refused to believe Candy Montgomery‘s tale of self-defense and believe she got away with cold-blooded murder. Candy had testified Betty confronted her with proof of the affair but a handwritten letter written by Betty to her parents just days before her murder mentions her “good friend Candy Montgomery.” And Allan Gore said his wife never confronted him with the affair or gave any indication of knowing the morning of his departure.

Many years later, numerous people believe Candy attacked Betty in a fit of jealousy.

Sadly, no one will ever know for certain.

