Photo of the Day

Ten years ago, on Jan. 12, 2007, Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby were found. Ben had been missing for a few days, but Shawn had been missing for more than four years. The discovery that the boys were alive and kept captive by Michael Devlin in Kirkwood made national news.

Shawn was kidnapped while riding his bike to a friend’s house near Richwoods, Missouri. Shawn had taken this path many times before but this time, Shawn passed by Mike Devlin who bumped him with his truck. Devlin initially seemed concerned for Shawn’s safety, but moments later put him into the back of his truck and told him “You were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Shawn Hornbeck had several chances to escape while he was held by a kidnapper for four years. He went out riding his bike at age 11 in 2002 and never came back. Shawn had multiple chances to make contact with the authorities, but he did not. He even had access to the Internet. He was discovered by police in the home of his captor and returned to his family at age 15. His case has been the source of much speculation, and many believe he suffers from Stockholm Syndrome.

It was not surprising that Shawn had seemingly adapted to life with his kidnapper. What happens is that you’re dependent on your captor for your survival needs, for your safety. You can start identifying with them if they show kindness and win you over.

Ten years ago FBI agents and police officers entered a small apartment in Kirkwood to cap their search for Ben Ownby, a boy who had been snatched four days before from a rural school bus stop in Franklin County. Sitting quietly on a sofa was a second boy, a teenager.

He was Shawn Hornbeck, who had disappeared more than four years earlier from his own rural neighbourhood in Washington County. He was still listed as a missing person, and almost everyone but his family had given up hope of finding him alive.

The man who kidnapped them both was Michael J. “Devo” Devlin, 41, a portly social misfit and pizza-restaurant manager in Kirkwood who grew up in neighbouring Webster Groves. He lived in a cluttered one-bedroom apartment.

On the day of the second kidnapping, another boy’s good memory of seeing a beat-up white pickup near the scene led investigators to Devlin, then to his apartment — and to the miracle double discovery.

Gary Toelke, then the Franklin County sheriff, made the announcement outside his office in Union as the cold rain fell: “We have some good news for you and probably some unbelievable news. We located Ben this afternoon in the city of Kirkwood and we also located Shawn Hornbeck, who was at the same residence.”

A short time earlier, Devlin had confessed to investigators, saying, “I’m a bad person.”

On October 6, 2002, while on his way to a friend’s house, Shawn disappeared. At first, the family thought he was just running late, but after 45 minutes, Pam says she had a gut feeling that something terrible had happened. Immediately, Pam and her husband, Craig, jumped in the car and scoured their neighbourhood for a sign of their son.

For four long years, Pam and Craig continued the search for Shawn. They even started a website in hope that someone may have information leading to his return. “We’ve always believed that there was absolutely hope that he was out there and that we would find him. That’s what got us up every day,” Craig said.

“I couldn’t give up hope on him, and I knew the Lord knew where he was at, and if he wanted him brought back to me, that’s the way it was going to happen,” Pam said.

Four and a half years after Shawn vanished, 13-year-old Ben Ownby was abducted after getting off his school bus. Ben was a straight-A student and Boy Scout who always let his parents know where he was. So when Ben was late coming home from school on January 8, 2007, his parents knew immediately that something was terribly wrong.

Doris and Don began frantically searching for their son and called to see if friends and neighbours had seen him. An eyewitness tip led police to the apartment of 41-year-old Michael Devlin. When authorities searched Devlin’s apartment, they rescued Ben—and in a shocking twist, discovered 15-year-old Shawn.

Shawn was 11 and riding his bike alone when Devlin, who had been patrolling quiet roads for months in search of a young victim, spotted him. Devlin, driving his white pickup, knocked Shawn off his bike and drove off with him.

Devlin kept Shawn tied up for a month in his Kirkwood apartment. At one point, he tried to strangle the boy but stopped after Shawn promised he would never tell anyone.

For the next four years, with Shawn believing his family would be harmed if he fled, the two lived alternately as father and son or just family friends.

Devlin eventually let Shawn hang out with buddies, get a cell phone and go on dates. He didn’t go to school. Shawn said nothing, and nobody in Kirkwood noticed he was the missing boy from Richwoods, 50 miles away. Inside the apartment was a child’s hell of sexual abuse.

His parents created the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation to help search for missing children. On Oct. 6, 2006, the fourth anniversary of their son’s disappearance, they circulated a computer-generated photo of what an older Shawn might look like.

Devlin would later tell FBI agents that he began looking for another boy because Shawn was “getting too old.” That led him on Jan. 8, 2007, to Beaufort, in western Franklin County, where he kidnapped Ben Ownby from the bus stop. Shawn was with him in the pickup.

Mitchell, a truck enthusiast who happened to be nearby, got a good look at the 1991 Nissan, giving Toelke and the FBI a solid lead.

Three days later, two Kirkwood police officers answered a call at Devlin’s apartment building for an unrelated complaint. Preparing to leave, Officer Gary Wagster asked his partner, Chris Nelson, “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”

It was a pickup of the sort on the bulletins, down to Mitchell’s description of dirt and rust. Devlin appeared, taking out his trash. The officers knew him from the Imo’s restaurant where he worked, around the corner from the police station. They asked questions; Devlin would not let them search his apartment.

Police zeroed in. Officers kept watch on the apartment and Devlin, whom investigators confronted the next morning at Imo’s. Finally confessing to Ben’s kidnapping, he stunned his questioners by saying he also had Shawn.

Toelke was in his office at the Franklin County Jail as officers down the hall began talking about the stunning possibility.

“At first, I thought it was some kind of sick police joke,” Toelke recalled Wednesday. “Then Roland [Corvington of the FBI] came in and said it’s true. The command post erupted.”

“People talk about life-changing events,” he continued. “That’s what it was.”

Snatched off the street when riding his bicycle at the age of 11, and almost given up for dead by his distraught parents, his ordeal only come to light as a result of the disappearance of another youngster, Ben Ownby.

Ben’s friend happened to spot the white van that abducted him, police traced the owner, and both boys were found living in a ground floor flat in Missouri belonging to 41-year-old bachelor Michael Devlin.

The obvious springs to mind. They must both have been the victims of a sexual predator, or perhaps a crazed collector, who kept them prisoners against their will.

Shawn’s rescue was cause for ecstatic celebration by his family and fascinated curiosity from the whole of America.

He assumed the surname of his abductor and called himself Shawn Devlin.

He went skating. He went to the cinema. He rode his bike regularly. And none of this did he necessarily do alone. He had friends, notably two brothers near him in age, who came to visit and watched television with him.

They even stayed overnight, as teenage buddies do. Shawn returned the compliment, spending nights in the home of his friends, David and Tony Douglas.

Once, they saw a picture of the missing Shawn Hornbeck on the screen and remarked upon the likeness. The new Shawn Devlin shrugged and pouted, but said nothing. So nothing was done.

Mrs Douglas, the boys’ mother, warmed to their friend and even took him to the zoo. It never occurred to her that he was a child in the midst of a drama, a child in need of help. And why should it have done, if there were no signs of distress?

Shawn referred to Devlin as his ‘dad’ and their landlord assumed they were father and son.

“The kid’s bedroom didn’t even have curtains on the window,” he said.

Hardly the circumstances one would expect to curtail the movements of a captive.

The whole narrative is desperately mysterious, lacking any thread of reason. Did the boy change personality from one day to the next? Is that possible?

The only explanation so far offered is that this is an extreme instance of what is known as Stockholm Syndrome, whereby a captive becomes protective of his tormentor.

Because Stockholm Syndrome is inadequately understood, we should remind ourselves how it started.

In 1975, an attempted bank robbery in Stockholm stretched into a three-day siege, during the course of which an intense emotional bond evolved between the robbers and their hostages.

When the police eventually mounted a rescue mission, the hostages spotted what was about to happen and warned the robbers keeping them captive.

The police were dumbfounded by the realisation that the victims had allied themselves with the criminals.

It went further when one of the gang later became engaged to one of the bank clerks who had been his hostage.

Other similar cases merely deepen the mystery. An airline stewardess who was held at gunpoint by a hijacker subsequently spent months visiting him in prison, bearing gifts.

And the case of Natascha Kampusch in Austria made the problem even more vivid, with her poise and discretion upon release.

She had been a prisoner of Wolfgang Priklopil from the age of 10 to 18, her most delicate years, yet when his mother came to stay for the weekend, she kept quiet in her cell because she didn’t want the woman to think ill of her son.

And when he committed suicide immediately following her escape, she blamed herself and took flowers to his coffin.

So what exactly had been going on? Was she his victim or his friend, or both? The truth is, the Stockholm situation is inherently ambiguous – it undermines moral certainties because it conflates moral opposites.

It is an expression of life in circumstances where one would expect an illustration of fury.

Psychologists have suggested that victims identify with their abductors out of fear of the violence that would ensue if they resisted. They also point to infantile regression, without explaining what this means, nor how it might be manifested.

They argue that the criminal can earn a maximum reward for the minimum cost by sparing the captive’s life in return for cooperation and that the captive is forever grateful thereafter.

By controlling the victim’s environment, movements, access to air and light and meals, by isolating him or her from the normal world and turning a person into a possession, he imposes a severe sensory deprivation which renders the victim malleable to an extreme degree.

Hence, their will is subverted and gradually conquered.

On that day — Jan. 12, 2007 — the news flashed worldwide, quickly inspiring the enduring headline. Grateful families were reunited. The boy with the good memory, Mitchell Hults of Franklin County, was rewarded with a bounty that included a new pickup, even though at 15 he wasn’t quite of driving age.

That fall, Devlin pleaded guilty in four courthouses of multiple counts of kidnapping and sexual assault and was sentenced to 74 life sentences in Missouri prison and 170 years of federal time. He remains in a protective-custody wing of the state Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, in northwestern Missouri.

Ben went back to school. Now 23, he lives, works and goes to college in the St. Louis area. He attended the retirement party for Toelke, who left office after 28 years as sheriff. Toelke said that Ownby “is doing really well. He’s into video production and has shown me some of his work.”

Hornbeck, now 25, went to a private school in St. Louis and got a job at a factory in Pevely. In 2013, he had tattoos etched onto each forearm, one saying “Respect,” the other “Faith.” Both are important, he said.

Zach Jacobsen, the new sheriff of Washington County, said Hornbeck participated in ridealongs with deputies until about a year ago. “He always seemed to be in a good mood, very talkative,” said Jacobsen, who was a captain in the sheriff’s office at the time of the crime.

Hornbeck’s parents, Pam and Craig Akers, still live in Richwoods, a community in northeastern Washington County, where the tale began.

Shawn’s parents focused all of their time looking for their son. They even set up a foundation to help look for missing and abducted children which they called the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation. Both Shawn’s mother and stepfather spent all of their money and retirement savings looking for Shawn and paying investigators to help aid the police.

Shawn was physically abused throughout his time living with Mike Devlin. Shawn told reporters that Devlin had guns and would threaten to murder him if he ever thought about leaving or calling for help. Eventually, Shawn became too old for Devlin’s tastes and Devlin decided to find a replacement for Shawn.

Devlin decided to kidnap a 13-year-old boy named Ben Ownby on January 8, 2007. This time a 15-year-old neighbour saw Devlin’s truck and knew something was wrong when he saw Ben crying and the truck peeling out from the bus stop. The neighbour was able to give the police a description of the white truck and the FBI was able to link the truck to Devlin relatively quickly.

When the FBI came to Devlin’s house to question him about the kidnapping, Devlin seemed distant and nervous and kept referring to his godson named Shawn that he had to return to. The FBI quickly realised that the Shawn that Devlin was referring to was Shawn Hornbeck.

Until his arrest on kidnapping charges, Michael Devlin, 41, led a life that seemed limited to a three- or four-mile radius from the place he grew up, Webster Groves, an upscale suburb of St. Louis. “He was just a big, friendly marshmallow,” said one neighbour who knew Devlin in his youth. When he finally moved out of his parents’ home, where he lived in an apartment above the garage, he set up residence in an apartment complex in Kirkwood, about three miles away. For 25 years, he worked at Imo’s, a pizza parlor even closer by. And to commit the crimes he is accused of, all he had to do was take his Nissan truck two blocks to Interstate 44. The 50 miles or so he would drive to the rural towns of Richwoods and Beaufort were the most significant travel he would do. That’s where, back in 2002, he found Shawn Hornbeck, then 11; and Ben Ownby, 13.

At Imo’s, Devlin started out as a delivery boy before slowly ascending to assistant manager, making $20,000 a year. He regularly delivered pizzas to the Kirkwood police station, which sits just a few hundred feet from the pizzeria’s back door. He tended to be chatty, seemingly able to talk from the start of the workday till its end. A lot of the time, the subject was video games; but he was a loner. No one ever heard him talk about dates or romances. So everyone assumed he played the games alone. Now, they suspect that, for the last four years at least, he had someone to play along with him.

Police stopped Shawn Hornbeck on at least one occasion but no one figured he was the kid missing from back in 2002. There were flyers about him nearby. For example, one was attached to a bench at a Schnuck’s grocery store less than a mile from Devlin’s home. It showed a photo of Shawn when he was kidnapped at the age of 11 and an artist’s rendition of what he might look like now. “It’s just amazing how those kids could be right here living among us and nobody knew,” says Carol Michels, a neighbour of Devlin’s parents.

Shawn was friends with other kids in the neighbourhood but never seemed to be with them when they headed off to school. Says neighbour Alma Rodriguez: “He was a skater-kind of kid, who didn’t speak to anyone.” Rodriguez, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment across the tiny green lawn from Devlin’s apartment with her husband and two small children, said she never saw Shawn leave in the morning for school. “I didn’t think about it at the time, but now I guess it is odd.” Both Rodriguez and Richards recall a more irritable Devlin, not the “marshmallow” that friends describe. Rodriguez remembers some heated, profanity-laced arguments Devlin had with others over parking spots. But Rodriguez said that she never had any suspicion that Devlin was interested in her children or the other children who lived in the apartment complex.

Hornbeck may have developed a form of so-called “Stockholm Syndrome,” a term that traces its origins to a 1970s bank heist in Sweden in which the hostages bonded with their captors. Dr. Frank Ochberg, one of the psychiatrists who helped coin the term, says he doesn’t know enough about Hornbeck’s case to say whether it falls into this category. “The boy would have had to have been badly traumatised at the onset, and he would have had to have gone through a stage in which he was infantilized,” says Ochberg. “To become psychologically infantilized,” he explains, people’s “infant needs for food and love are met and they begin to feel a primitive, primordial gratitude toward the person taking care of them.” Other experts who have been following the case from afar say Hornbeck’s behaviour appears to show signs of the syndrome.

But there’s an added element to Hornbeck’s case. Like the Swedish hostages, he may well have feared for his life. But unlike them, he may also have been fearing for his family’s lives. Abductors of children often intimidate their victims by threatening harm against the kids’ families, according to Dr Sharon Cooper, a forensic paediatrician at UNC-Chapel Hill and instructor at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. As a result, the kids “sacrifice their own desire to escape as a means to protect the family.” This dynamic may have played a role in Hornbeck’s case. According to a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, investigators say that Devlin kept Hornbeck in submission by threatening to kill the boy and his entire family. (A lawyer for Devlin says his client plans to plead not guilty but has had no other comment on the case.)

If Devlin, in fact, made such threats, the effect on Hornbeck would likely be to reinforce the initial trauma of his abduction. Dr Robert Pynoos, co-director of the National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, says that the terror of experiencing a kidnapping—the helplessness, the physical coercion—never entirely fades. And to ensure that it doesn’t, the captor often reminds his victim what he’s capable of. “Unless you understand the child’s experience of that threat and the ways in which it’s renewed,” says Pynoos, “you can’t understand the actions of that child.” What may look like a prime opportunity for escape to the outside world may look like anything but that to a captive child.

Whatever happened during Hornbeck’s four years with Devlin, he undoubtedly faces a difficult road ahead. Psychologists say it would be healthiest for him to work through his issues gradually. What’s more, he disappeared as a little boy but returned home as a teenager. “Most teens are emancipating themselves from their families instead of reuniting with them, would have only added to Hornbeck’s hardship “It’s not over yet, that’s for sure.

Shawn’s parents, Pam and Craig, say they have seen their now 17-year-old son grow in confidence and start to move forward with his life. They have each had individual therapy as well as family therapy to help during the recovery process. Pam admits, “[Shawn] doesn’t really like to talk about [what happened to him] because he doesn’t want to see us cry anymore.”

“ But it seems now he’s standing straight up, his shoulders are back, he’s looking forward,—you know, he’s talking to people with eye-to-eye contact now and just seems to be so much more comfortable with himself. And to know that he’s okay and everything that, to me, has been great, you know, transition in him,” Pam says.

Craig says. “There’s a lot of what we see every day that reminds us so much of that little 11-year-old kid that disappeared that afternoon. There’s a lot of things we’ll never be able to bring back, but at the same time, it’s still that same Shawn.” Craig also says that they have so much to be thankful for. “Number one, having our son back and having our family whole again.”

In the time since being reunited with his family, Ben Ownby has started the healing process and trying to move forward with his life. Ben’s family shared an update on his progress with this statement: “Ben is happy, he’s healthy and doing what a normal teenage boy needs to be doing at this time. We’re back to being as normal as normal can be.”

Hornbeck is a well-spoken young man who still lives with his parents but has the adult responsibilities of handling a full-time job, phone bills, a car payment and car insurance. He said his job at a foundry that produces metal castings is “hot and it’s hard, but I’m a hands-on guy. I need to work with my hands or I get bored.”

Hornbeck politely answered questions about his life, but he looked uneasy and hesitant to talk without his parents nearby. He took several breaks from interviews to sit in his parents’ vehicle and check his cell phone.

His life is good now, he says. And he doesn’t plan too far into the future.

“I’d like to go back to college and finish my criminal law degree,” he said. “I’m just kind of waiting for the right moment for everything to line up.”

When missing children are found, he said, it doesn’t necessarily bring back bad memories for him from his years under the control of his captor, Michael Devlin. Instead, he says, it brings good memories of the day police walked him into a room to be reunited with his parents.

Ben and Shawn’s captor is currently serving 74 life sentences for sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted murder. The Benton Harbour police are currently investigating whether Michael Devlin can be connected to the disappearance of another young boy named Steven Kraft.

On February 15, 2001, a boy named Steven Kraft, 12, went missing from a town on Lake Michigan, not far from where a man with the same name as Devlin’s father owns a property. Steven is the same size and fits the general description of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby.

Devlin abducted Shawn and Ben when they were alone, out playing in rural areas, in the early evening. Steven lived by a creek and some woods and was last seen taking his dogs for a walk around 7 p.m.

Shawn Hornbeck disappeared so thoroughly on October 6, 2002, that it’s hard to believe it was Devlin’s first experience with child abduction. Did he abduct Steven Kraft a year and a half earlier? If so, where is he? Why let Shawn live and Steven is nowhere to be found? The news that Devlin was involved in making child pornography, while not surprising, certainly, raises other possibilities.

