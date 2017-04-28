Photo of the Day

Rosemary Kennedy’s Inconvenient Illness

*Note: During the time that Rose Marie lived with her family and after her lobotomy, when her condition was made public, the Kennedy family and media used the term “retarded” to describe people we would refer to as “special” today. At the time, it was an acceptable phrase. Therefore, you will see the term “retarded” in various places throughout this article.

Joe and Rose Kennedy’s strikingly beautiful daughter Rosemary attended exclusive schools, was presented as a debutante to the queen of England, and travelled the world with her high-spirited sisters. Yet Rosemary was intellectually disabled, a secret fiercely guarded by her powerful and glamorous family.

When she was 23 her father Joe Kennedy secretly took her to get a lobotomy.

A psychiatrist present at the lobotomy asked Rosemary to tell him stories and repeat the months of the year. The doctor kept scraping away brain tissue until Rosemary could no longer talk.

Only then did Dr Watts stop.

The first tragedy was actually brought about largely by the patriarch himself. Joe Kennedy’s daughter Rosemary was not intellectually superior as a child but was not ‘abnormal’. Right from the beginning, when the obstetrician who was to deliver Rosemary was several hours late and then a nurse botched the birth.

Rosemary was born in September, 1918, at the height of the Spanish influenza epidemic, it seems clear by the accounts of her birth that she was deprived of oxygen and had brain damage. This was caused by her mother, Rose, being forcibly blocked from delivering the baby that was already in her birth canal until the doctor arrived. This most likely indicates that Rosemary had some sort of cerebral palsy, rather than a genetic condition.

Rosemary Kennedy was deeply unlucky. But as she grew to young womanhood, her behaviour was deemed as being unsatisfactory.

Rosemary attracted the attention of many young men. She loved dances and parties, but complained that her brothers were too often her dance partners. She did not know that, when they weren’t partnering her, they purposely kept her dance card filled with specially chosen friends – a responsibility they had been charged with by their father, Joe Kennedy. Rosemary was constantly monitored by her parents and family friends.

Rosemary rebelled against this tight control, her mother Rose tried to have her committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Her three meticulous diaries were written between 1936 and 1938, when she was 18 to 20 years old.

The diaries reveal no great secrets, but they do show that the third child of Rose and Joseph Kennedy led a full life.

It is important to note here that Rose and Joe, Rosemary’s parents, were in all likelihood good people, kind people. However, they were also products of their time, a time in which disabled people were hidden because their family members were ashamed of them. Rose and Joe undoubtedly loved Rosemary, but they had absolutely no resources or references to deal with a disabled child. They seemed to operate from the idea that if they could just find the right program, just make Rosemary do this or that, then she would become non-disabled. However, this is not how the human body works, and so school after school, placement after placement, doctor after doctor failed to make Rosemary’s disability go away.

Rosemary had many strengths; she was very social, enjoyed being around people, liked learning, and above all, was very keen to please her family.

She tried so hard, but her efforts were seldom rewarded. Shuttled off to various schools and situations, she wrote desperate letters home to her parents, promising them that she would be good, that she would try to learn this or that, that she would lose weight (her mother was apparently obsessed with the fact that her children not be fat) and that she loved them so, so, so much. It is clear that Rosemary wanted, above all, to be accepted and loved, and the message she received from society and her parents was that if she could just work a bit harder, then she would be worthy of love.

Rosemary, for all of her parents’ implicit and explicit rejection of her, lived a full, happy life for her first two decades. She traveled all over the world while her father was a diplomat in England, and later on found real joy and purpose at a Montessori school there. Unfortunately, the second world war (which started in Britain in 1939) interrupted her education, and she came home, undoubtedly depressed, anxious, and angry.

Ultimately, her father took matters into his own hands, and this is where the life of Rosemary took a tragic turn. Her disability wasn’t a tragedy — her family wasn’t a tragedy — her life was not a tragedy — but her lobotomy, an operation where a surgeon literally went into her brain and poked around with a stick — this was the tragedy of Rosemary’s life. The operation took place in 1941. Rosemary lived until 2005, but she would never again be the lively, vivacious socialite who charmed the English press.

We will probably never know whether this was something that could easily be treated today. But her father decided that she should have a lobotomy and this meant that she was totally dependant on full time care for the rest of her life. By kindergarten Rosemary was called “retarded,” in the lingo of the times, and such children were considered defective.

For Joe Kennedy, obsessed with the family image, it was a disaster.

Rosemary never proceeded mentally beyond third or fourth grade intelligence and she was packed off to a boarding school for misfits.

From there she wrote her father a heartbreaking letter:

“Darling Daddy, I hate to disappoint you in any way. Come to see me very soon. I get very lonesome every day.”

Rosemary finally caught a break when her father became Ambassador to Britain and she thrived in a London convent school. But back in the States, Rosemary, a stunning looking girl, began attracting admirers. At twenty she was “a picturesque young woman, a snow princess with flush cheeks, gleaming smile, plump figure, and a sweetly ingratiating manner to almost everyone she met.”

Her parents found her sexuality dangerous.

In early 1941 Joe learned about frontal lobotomy, then coming into vogue, which allegedly “calmed” hyperactive patients.

According to Rosemarys mother, she was slower to develop than the other Kennedy children. She was also less intellectual. Because of this, the Kennedys often had her in specials schools or getting special attention from her teachers. Despite this, she had a rather active social life, judging by the diaries she kept while she was still able to write. It would seem that most of the people she socialized with did not notice her alleged mental retardation. There is some evidence, such as family interviews with the media that are contradictory to later knowledge of Rose Marie’s whereabouts and expectations, that the family covered up any mental infirmities she might have had to protect the reputation of the family’s existing and burgeoning politicians.

If Rosemary was smart enough to sense that her family thought her retarded, and evidence points to her cognitive abilities being at least that advanced, she likely would have felt saddened by it, which would exacerbate any existing mental conditions. Over time, she began displaying what doctors now would call depression and rebellion. She had mood swings, broke out of her convent home in the middle of the night (in her early twenties) and seemed agitated. Her family may have even known that she was mentally ill and not mentally retarded. When the F.B.I. investigated the family preceding Joseph’s appointment under Eisenhower, the Kennedy lawyer referred to Rosemary as “mentally ill.”

The chief myth, perpetrated by family patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy, is that Rosemary was mentally retarded.

Her father either decided that he could not handle her mood swings or that they were too dangerous to the aspirations of his family. Either way, he decided to schedule an appointment that would change Rosemary from a possibly mildly retarded, slow or simply mentally ill woman into a completely incapacitated mess.

Based on that myth, Eunice Shriver, another sister, founded the Special Olympics. Laudable as that effort was to help those with intellectual disabilities, it was founded on a falsehood.

It’s true that Rosemary had always been slower than the other Kennedy children. But as a teenager, she was able to write endearing letters, dance, and do arithmetic.

According to Dr. Bertram Brown, a former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, the fact that Rosemary could do arithmetic meant that her IQ was well above 75, the cutoff used by most states to define mental retardation for purposes of classifying school children. At the age of 9, Rosemary neatly and correctly multiplied and divided: 428×32=13696, for example.

“If she did division and multiplication, she was over an IQ of 75. She was not mentally retarded,” Dr. Brown, who is the author of a book and 10 papers dealing with mental retardation, told me for my book “The Sins of the Father: Joseph P. Kennedy and the Dynasty He Founded.”

But as Rosemary grew older, her sweet disposition turned sour, and she often flew into uncontrolled and violent rages. After Joe Kennedy left England as ambassador, Rosemary “was upset easily and unpredictably,” her mother Rose Kennedy wrote in her 1974 book “Times to Remember.”

“Some of these upsets became tantrums or rages, during which she broke things or hit out at people. Since she was quite strong, her blows were hard,” she wrote.

Joe Kennedy could not tolerate “losers”; he banned Rosemary from the house. He then consulted two surgeons in Washington who had become the leading proponents of prefrontal lobotomies. They agreed to operate on Rosemary.

While Dr. Walter J. Freeman supervised, Dr. James W. Watts did the surgery. In the only interview he ever gave on the subject, Dr. Watts described how he performed the lobotomy in the fall of 1941.

After Rosemary was mildly sedated, “We went through the top of the head,” Dr. Watts recalled. “I think she was awake. She had a mild tranquilizer. I made a surgical incision in the brain through the skull. It was near the front. It was on both sides. We just made a small incision, no more than an inch.”

The instrument Dr. Watts used looked like a butter knife. He swung it up and down to cut brain tissue.

As Dr. Watts cut, Dr. Freeman asked Rosemary questions. For example, he would ask her to recite the Lord’s Prayer or to sing “God Bless America” or to count backwards. As he cut, her pulse became more rapid, and her blood pressure rose.

“We made an estimate on how far to cut based on how she responded,” Dr. Watts said. “I would make the incisions, and Dr. Freeman would estimate how much to cut as she talked. He talked to her. He would say that’s enough.”

When she began to become incoherent, they stopped.

After the botched surgery, Rosemary was left with the mental capacity of a toddler – unable to walk, form a sentence or follow simple directions. She was forced to relearn the most basic of skills, but some would never be recovered.

The frontal lobe is the pilot of your brain, it controls your executive function, which directs everything. The theory behind it is, it is essentially preventing the direction of impulses that were adherent. When one emerges from a lobotomy, one becomes docile, placid, apathetic, and devoid of affect.”

Following the lobotomy Rosemary could barely walk and knew only a few words.

Rosemary was then hidden away from public view – and from her eight siblings – for decades in a facility for the mentally disabled.

When asked about the family tragedy, her mother Rose addressed her daughter’s condition but refused to elaborate about the procedure. ‘Rosemary’s mind is gone completely,’ Rose said. ‘That was due to an accident, which I don’t really discuss.’

It wasn’t until 20 years later, when Joe had a stroke in 1961, that Rosemary’s mother and eight siblings learned the entire truth about what had happened to her.

Such was the price the young Kennedy girl paid because her parents feared her condition would puncture the perfect impression of the relentlessly ambitious Kennedy clan…

Later, Joe and Rose told all who asked that Rosemary was teaching at a school for handicapped students in the Midwest. In fact, she was in a home in Wisconsin, had the mind of a two-year-old, and was unable to do anything for herself.

Dr. Watts said that in his opinion, Rosemary had suffered not from mental retardation but rather from a form of depression. At the age of 90, he could not recall with certainty what kind of depression she had. Then as now, the terminology of psychiatric illnesses was constantly changing.

“It may have been agitated depression,” Dr. Watts said, using a term then used to describe patients who seem overwrought or agitated. “You’re agitated, you’re shaky. You talk in an agitated way. All kinds of things go on in the eyes.”

A review of the papers written by the two doctors confirmed Dr. Watts’ declaration. All of the patients the two doctors lobotomized were diagnosed as having some form of mental disorder. None of the papers listed any of the patients as being mentally retarded, or being imbeciles, feeble minded, or morons, as the condition was then called.

Many of the symptoms described by Rose and Kathleen Kennedy conform with a diagnosis of depression. As now defined, depression includes irritable mood or persistent anger, changes in weight, pacing, waking up during the night, and retardation of speech or thinking. While major depressive illness may begin at any age, it begins most commonly in the mid-20s, about when Rosemary’s symptoms became more troublesome.

In fact, Rose noted in her book that a “neurological disturbance or disease of some sort seemingly had overtaken her, and it was becoming progressively worse.” The disease, according to Dr. Watts, was mental illness.

In Rosemary’s case, it became immediately clear the operation had not succeeded. In fact, it made her condition far worse. Rose said that while the operation stopped Rosemary’s violent behavior, it also had the effect of “leaving Rosemary permanently incapacitated.”

Joe sent Rosemary to St. Coletta’s School in Wisconsin, where she received custodial care. Within the family that posed as being so loyal, Rosemary had ceased to exist. Rose’s letters did not refer to her, and Eunice later said she had no idea where she was.

“Rosemary’s name was never mentioned in the house,” Janet Des Rosiers Fontaine, Joe’s mistress and secretary in later years, told me. “I knew she existed because I saw the family photographs in the attic. But her name was never mentioned. I think Mrs. Kennedy went every year to see her. I heard she did. As far as I know, Joe didn’t see her.”

Joe orchestrated an elaborate coverup. When asked about her, he would tell writers who were given access to the Kennedys that Rosemary taught retarded children. In the same way, Joe covered up the fact that Jack had been born with an unstable spine.

While Rose Kennedy said in her book that Rosemary was retarded, she tended to mirror whatever Joe’s line was at the moment. Indeed, while implying in her book that she and Joe had agreed on the neurosurgery, Rose would later say she knew nothing about it until after the surgery had been performed.

Clearly, Joe felt it would be less embarrassing to portray Rosemary as mentally retarded. No one in the press learned the truth, and it was not until after Jack was elected president that Eunice felt comfortable talking about Rosemary publicly. On the premise that Rosemary was mentally retarded, in 1968 Eunice Kennedy Shriver founded Special Olympics International Inc.

However, as a special assistant to President Kennedy, Dr. Brown was executive director of the President’s Panel on Mental Retardation. In that capacity, he learned from other doctors retained by the Kennedy family that Rosemary had been “mentally ill” and was not retarded.

In dealing with Kennedy family members, he came to the conclusion that mental retardation was more acceptable to them than mental illness.

“There was a basic attempt to deny that the sister had any mental illness, meaning crazy,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that if someone has mental illness in their family, how does he become president? Mental illness is a stigma,” Dr. Brown said. “You could not afford to have a mentally ill member of the family.” He calls the suppression of the truth “the biggest mental health cover-up in history.”

JFK visited Rosemary for the first time while campaigning in the Midwest; she had been living isolated in a Wisconsin institution for ten years. Only then did the siblings understand what had happened to Rosemary and bring her home for family visits.

The Kennedys made several contributions to special needs individuals. While all think the gestures are nice and should continue, those who question the veracity of the Kennedy claim that Rose Marie was retarded cannot help but feel these organizations and bequests are built on the lie that Rose Marie was retarded. Rose Marie Kennedy died in 2005 at the age of 86, apparently unaware of the fate that had befallen her and her family’s role in it. The mystery of her mental capacity pre-surgery remains, but of the fact that her own father rendered her a fraction of the vibrant, beautiful woman she was there is no doubt.