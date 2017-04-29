Photo of the Day

Mystery Man

On 17 July 2015, officers from the LA Police Department made the gruesome discovery of a deceased man inside a car parked on Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades region of the city. The investigation into the circumstances of the man’s final moments began and it didn’t take too long to establish the identity of the corpse. It was Jeffrey Alan Lash.

At the time of his passing Lash was 60 years old and a local resident of the area. He lived with his long-time partner Catherine Nebron. Further investigation led to some startling revelations about the life of their deceased. The state of the corpse when discovered was a good indicator that Lash had been dead for some time. It turned out that death occurred about two weeks before discovery but was not reported. According to Nebron, Lash collapsed in a Santa Monica parking lot on 4 July and refused to sanction emergency assistance that was clearly required.

Inside his own head, Jeffrey Alan Lash was a secret government operative under constant surveillance by the CIA, the FBI or both. The Authorities’ tentative conclusion is that Jeffrey Alan Lash was a rich eccentric so caught up in his make-believe world of spying that his fiancee believed it, too

In a bizarre twisted case that boggles the imagination, a so-called “alien-human hybrid” was found dead, as witnesses including his fiancée and employee flee the death scene under direct orders. Murder, cover-up or what?!

In a scenario that would vex Scully to no end, the mystery death of a Los Angeles man whose decomposing body was uncovered in an SUV baffled authorities after they found 1,200 guns, tons of ammunition and $230,000 in cash in the dead man’s home.

Identified by an attorney for his fiancée as Jeffrey Alan Lash, 60, the man apparently acted secretively for years, claiming to be an alien-human hybrid who worked for a clandestine top-secret intelligence agency, never explaining to those around him exactly what he did for a living.

After Lash died, the women reportedly relocated the vehicle, left the body in it and fled to Oregon. Braun stated the two did so for reasons including they believed Lash was an ET-human hybrid working for US intelligence agencies, and that his contacts would soon retrieve the body. They reportedly opted to not seek medical treatment for the dying man for similar reasons, and maintained they were following his prearranged instructions. It would later surface that at least one additional party may have also been with the two women.

Dying in the parking lot, Lash specifically instructed his followers not to call 911 nor seek medical aid. After attempting to revive Lash, his fiancée of 17 years, Catherine Nebron, then stashed his remains in a SUV outside a home in the Pacific Palisades. Nebron then fled to Oregon with her employee and fellow acolyte, Dawn VadBunker. VadBunker’s mysterious disappearance prompted an Oxnard police missing person’s investigation. She was later found safe.

According to Dawn’s mother, Laura VadBunker, her daughter believed that Lash “was part alien and part human and was out to save the world,” and that he had been “sent to Earth to protect us.”

Lash’s death might have been a remarkable one. But his life as reported in the pages of the LA Times had the potential to prick the ears of any Hollywood executive. During his life, Lash would tell anyone that listened how he was an undercover agent for a secret Government Agency. Before moving out in February this year, he would tell his neighbours the same thing. Lash would refer to himself using the alias ‘Bob Smith’. The Apartment Manager at his former residence would also describe how Lash always dressed himself in black clothing and would never enter a room without first having it checked. Lash also revealed some of his covert missions for this agency included night swimming to Catalina. He also admitted to a long spell in a coma as a direct result of a gunshot wound to his head.

Jeffrey Alan Lash spent lavishly to build up an arsenal of firearms, six and a half tonnes of ammunition and explosive-making materials, which he piled high in every room of the small condominium he shared with his fiancee in a well-heeled hillside enclave high above the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles.

The more detectives delved into the case, the more bizarre things they discovered. A search of Lash’s home, one of several that he had, turned up a substantial cache of arms.

Police subsequently searched a condo owned by Nebron and reported to be the residence of her and Lash, which was located in the vicinity of where she and VadBunker left the car containing the corpse. The search resulted in the confiscation of some 1200 guns, additional weapons and literally tons of ammo estimated to be worth several million dollars. The two-bedroom, 2,000 square-foot condo was located in a relatively exclusive area and was valued at $750,000 to $1 million. Every room of the structure was reportedly stacked to the ceiling with guns and boxes of gun accessories, more weapons, such as machetes and bows, and cases of ammo. Police filled the driveway and a nearby alley with items brought out of the condo. An LA police captain described the scene as the worst case of weapons hoarding she had ever seen in her 27-year law enforcement career. Some $230,000 in cash was confiscated from the condo and reportedly counted in a neighbour’s garage.

Media reports described neighbours as saying Lash occasionally claimed he was an intelligence operative, and neighbours also stated they did not know how the condo became filled with weapons and boxes. They had not noticed how all the items were delivered to the residence.

Lash was additionally reported to have owned many vehicles, one of which was described as an SUV equipped to drive underwater. VadBunker’s husband, Jim Curry, told reporters the woman’s job entailed renting garages all over Southern California to store what he described as Lash’s dozens of vehicles. The story, Curry explained, was that Lash was CIA and had other agents who might need vehicles on a whim.

He had twelve cars, including one reported to be bullet-proof and worth around $100,000. When he and his fiancee went to dinner at the local Italian restaurant, they drove in separate cars, and always paid in cash.

Residents of the townhome complex where the man lived were evacuated Saturday as investigators removed the weapons and ammunition.

They also located eight of the 14 vehicles stashed around Los Angeles registered to the man, including an SUV designed to drive underwater.

Who he was and how he came to accumulate the arsenal and vehicles are questions authorities are still trying to answer.

Any time Lash saw a camera, he would get upset. He told people his name was Bob Smith. Then he died, and things got truly strange.

Police in Los Angeles were been trying to figure out why Lash’s body ended up in a car outside his house and was left to decompose for almost two weeks. They found it – not because of a tip-off from the neighbours, who appear to have been oblivious throughout, but because a lawyer representing his fiancée gave them a call.

They also deployed a bomb squad and chemical experts in Hazmat suits to go through his vast arsenal of weapons and explosives – all of it, to judge police photographs and initial reports from the investigation, acquired legally and left untouched.

Some chemicals were too unstable to transport, so the police blew them up. The tentative conclusion is that Lash was a rich eccentric so caught up in his make-believe world of spying and derring-do that he had his fiancee, Catherine Nebron-Gorin, convinced it was real.

When he was diagnosed with cancer, he reportedly told her it was the result of chemical weapons exposure on an old mission.

On 3 July, the couple and a friend were shopping at a supermarket in Santa Monica, a few miles away from the house, when Lash became unwell and died in the outdoor parking lot.

Nebron-Gorin later told a friend she had specific instructions from Lash on what to do if he died. Don’t call the authorities. Leave him in a car. Get out of town, and let his minders take care of the body. So she did that.

Lash told Nebron the government agencies would take care of his body and the items in the home.

“He knew he was dying, he had been dying for a year, so he told her: ‘The body will be taken care of by my people … ‘ ” according to Braun.

The friend, a doctor who did not want to be named, said he spent 90 minutes trying to revive Lash in the passenger seat of an SUV outside his house on the night he died as Nebron-Gorin was “wailing and grieving”.

Then Nebron took off on a road trip to Oregon with a woman, Dawn VadBunker, whose family reporter her missing. Police have confirmed VadBunker was found in Oregon and is safe.

When Nebron returned 10 days after leaving for her trip she was shocked to still see Lash’s body in the car.

She contacted Braun, and together they called the police, who found the body, guns and other belongings: “There are no charges. She just didn’t know how to approach the police and so she came to me and we reported it to the police…”

Harland Braun, is a high-profile criminal defence lawyer, whose previous clients have included Dennis Rodman, Roseanne Barr, Gary Busey and Robert Blake, the actor eventually acquitted of murdering his wife in circumstances almost as bizarre as the Lash case.

Braun told the police about the body and warned them the house was stuffed with weapons. And the police immediately evacuated the neighbourhood.

Lash grew up in a modest home near the Los Angeles international airport and had ambitions at one point to become a microbiologist like his father. Then, according to his stepmother, he largely cut himself off from his family and became secretive about what he was doing. “He was just a loner, as far as we were concerned,” Shirley Anderson said. “He just became weird because he changed all of a sudden.”

There was no immediate explanation of how he obtained his money or what, if anything, he had done for a living. According to police estimates, Lash spent at least half a million dollars, and perhaps more than twice that, on his weapons stash. The condominium, which is in Nebron-Gorin’s name, last sold for $440,000 in 1991.

Braun, the lawyer, said he doubted the story about working for the government was true. “Whether he really was working undercover for some government agency or not,” Braun said, “he was convinced he was and he had my client convinced.”

Lash and Nebron were together for 17 years and she believed him when he told her that he worked as an undercover operative for unnamed government agencies, Braun said.

“The story itself sounds totally crazy but then how do you explain all this?” Braun said. “There’s no evidence he was a drug dealer or he stole these weapons, or had any criminal source of income, no stolen property, all the stuff you’d look for.”

There’s no indication the man was doing anything illegal with the weapons, LAPD Deputy Chief of Detectives Kirk Albanese said. Detectives were reviewing everything, but so far the guns appeared to be registered to him. Many were still in boxes or had price tags.

Neighbours thought Lash was dying of cancer because his health appeared to be degenerating over the past year, but Lash told Nebron that he had been exposed to nerve-damaging chemicals on a mission and his condition was worsening.

Lash’s neighbours said they too were told Lash had worked for the CIA and found him odd.

One employee of the Casa Nostra restaurant said Lash and Nebron-Gorin had eaten most of their meals there for the past seven years. Invariably, Lash would order raw filet mignon.

Police do not suspect any foul play involved in his death, but there is an ongoing investigation into the cause.

Online sleuths and interested parties began uncovering more info about VadBunker, including an odd letter she wrote to her parents, in which the woman described her recent actions as having been for the good of the world. VadBunker’s mother, Laura VadBunker, corroborated the existence of the hybrid story to the media, stating that the entire episode was “worse than a Twilight Zone movie.”

“He was part alien and part human and was out to save the world,” Laura VadBunker added.

Authorities have not yet reported results of their investigations into the origins of the weapons, cash, and additional items taken into custody. When all the dust settles, the legal status of the weapons and cash will prove to be key aspects of this truly bizarre story. The intentions of the various people involved, their lines of work, and the purposes of their actions and statements may never be entirely clear, only whether or not police ever file any charges against any of them. At this point, foul play is not suspected in the death of Jeffrey Alan Lash, whoever and whatever he may have actually been in life. Who he was and how he came to accumulate the arsenal and vehicles are questions authorities are still trying to answer.

In 2016, The Los Angeles Police Department denied a request for the release of files related to the case of Jeffrey Alan Lash submitted under the California Public Records Act.

The Los Angeles Police Department Discovery Section has said that the classification of the Lash files, “investigatory,” means they will not be made releasable in the future. An option would be to attempt to subpoena the files, but it was clear that it should not be anticipated the information becoming releasable by the LAPD.

2017 Update:

A response from Section Chief David M. Hardy of the Department of Justice Office of Government Information Services. It was regarding the request to the FBI.

Section Chief Hardy explained records responsive to a request were unable to be identified, adding that his “response neither confirms nor denies the existence of your subject’s name on any watch lists.” He further stated it was a standard notification “and should not be taken as an indication that excluded records do, or do not, exist.”

The FBI may very well have no files on Jeffrey Alan Lash. Hardy clarified that if there was additional information “pertaining to the subject that was believed to be of investigative interest to the Bureau, please provide the details and we will conduct an additional search.” That’s apparently above and beyond Lash’s name and a summary of key aspects of the case as initially provided.

It was therefore offered in response an article published by The Guardian reporting the deceased Lash had claimed to believe he “was a secret government operative under constant surveillance by the CIA, the FBI or both.” I also provided a Washington Times article indicating Lash identified himself to neighbours as “Bob Smith” and “claimed to have worked for either the FBI or CIA.” Both articles were published July 23, 2015. Many similar sources could easily be cited.

The CIA was more rigid while sending me nothing. A January letter from Information and Privacy Coordinator Michael Lavergne explained, “Although you have provided some of the identifying information required before we can effectively search our files for an individual, we still need additional data before we can begin processing your request.” Lavergne further stated the Agency requires some evidence of Lash’s death. Also required is Lash’s date and place of birth, as well as date and place of death, which, by the way, some of actually was provided in the initial request.

“Without this data,” Lavergne wrote, “we may be unable to distinguish between individuals with the same or similar names.”

Dead Men Do Tell Tales: The Strange Case of Jeffrey Alan Lash

LAPD Denies Request for Lash Files



LAPD: Lash Files Will Not Be Releasable