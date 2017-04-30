Photo of the Day

Camerone Day

“The Legion dies; It does not surrender!”

Today is the 30th of April which is known in the French Foreign Legion as Camerone Day.

The Battle of Camerone is the most famous symbol of the French Foreign Legion. It is a sample illustration of bravery and determination of fighting to the death.

In a dusty, heat-stoked Mexican village, a handful of French Foreign Legionnaires made a last stand that lives on in history.

It was the Foreign Legion’s Alamo, and it may just have been its finest hour. Camerone Day is the sacred day of the French Foreign Legion. It is celebrated by legionnaires wherever they may be in the world. It commemorates the 1863 battle in Mexico when 63 men of the 3rd Company of the 1st Regiment fought over 2,000 Mexican infantry, cavalry, and irregulars.

A quote appears on the 1892 memorial erected on the site of the battle which reads:

“Here there were less than sixty opposed to a whole army. Its numbers crushed them. Life rather than courage abandoned these French soldiers on April 30, 1863. In their memory, the motherland has erected this monument”

Captain Jean Danjou lost his left hand in Algeria in 1853, when the canon of his rifle had exploded. He wore a precisely-made wooden hand to replace it. The hand was brought back to France. Today, the wooden hand of Captain Jean Danjou is paraded annually on Camerone Day, to commemorate the battle and the bravely fighting legionnaires.

The Recit du Combat de Camerone, is a tale recounted aloud around the world to Legionnaires on every post by the senior officer or senior non-commissioned officer present.. Camerone was first celebrated on February 16, 1906, whether this was deliberate or not, the result of the decision was to award a Légion d’Honneur to the 1er Régiment Etranger in a ceremony that would eventually take place on April 30. During that same year, it was changed and celebrated on its proper anniversary.

Bataille de Camerone et la main du Capitaine Danjou. The Battle of Camerone is the greatest symbol of the French Foreign Legion. It is a sample illustration of bravery and determination of fighting to the death.

On April 30, 1863, a small Legion unit led by Captain Jean Danjou was protecting the French convoy as a part of the French intervention in Mexico. Near the Mexican village of Camerone, these 62 men and three officers were attacked and besieged by a force that have reached almost 2,000 Mexican infantry and cavalry. Captain Jean Danjou, his legionnaires and two officers held out in an old hacienda. When the Mexican commander demanded the surrender of Danjou and his legionnaires, Danjou replied: “We have munitions. We will not surrender” and swore to fight to the death. Nearly all were killed, including Cpt. Jean Danjou. The last five legionnaires had fought until their ammunition ran out, then decided to charge with fixed bayonets. When they did, the Mexican commander ordered his troops to cease fire and spared the surviving legionnaires. He also allowed them to form an honour guard for the body of Captain Danjou.

Captain Jean Danjou had lost a hand in Algeria some years before and wore a wooden hand to replace it. His wooden hand was brought back to France. Today, the wooden hand of Captain Jean Danjou is paraded annually on April 30, Camerone Day.

The conduct of the Legion, who refused to surrender, led to a certain mystique — and the battle of Camerone became synonymous with bravery and a fight-to-the-death attitude.

The French Foreign Legion (Légion étrangère) is a unique military unit in the French Army established in 1831. The legion was specifically created for foreign nationals wishing to serve in the French Armed Forces. Commanded by French officers, it is also open to French citizens, who amounted to 24% of the recruits as of 2007.

The Legion today is known as an elite military unit whose training focuses not only on traditional military skills but also on its strong esprit de corps. As its men come from different countries with different cultures, this is a widely accepted solution to strengthen them enough to work as a team. Consequently, training is often described as not only physically challenging but also extremely stressful psychologically.

The French Foreign Legion was created by Louis Philippe, on 10 March 1831. The direct reason was that foreigners were forbidden to serve in the French Army after the 1830 July Revolution, so the Legion was created to allow the government a way around this restriction. The purpose of the Legion was to remove disruptive elements from society and put them to use fighting the enemies of France.

Recruits included failed revolutionaries from the rest of Europe, soldiers from the disbanded foreign regiments, and troublemakers in general, both foreign and French. Algeria was designated as the Legion’s home.

In late 1831, the first Legionnaires landed in Algeria, the country that would be the Legion’s homeland for 130 years and shape its character. The early years in Algeria were hard for Legionnaires because they were often sent to the worst postings, received the worst assignments and were generally uninterested in the new colony of the French. The Legion’s first service in Algeria came to an end after only four years, as it was needed elsewhere.

The Legion was primarily used to protect and expand the French colonial empire during the 19th century, but it also fought in almost all French wars including the Franco-Prussian War and both World Wars. The Foreign Legion has remained an important part of the French Army, surviving three Republics, The Second French Empire, two World Wars, the rise and fall of mass conscript armies, the dismantling of the French colonial empire and the French loss of the legion’s base, Algeria.

To support Isabella’s claim to the Spanish throne against her uncle, the French government decided to send the Legion to Spain. On 28 June 1835, the unit was handed over to the Spanish government. The Legion landed at Tarragona on 17 August with around 4,000 men who were quickly dubbed Los Argelinos (the Algerians) by locals because of their previous posting.

The Legion’s commander immediately dissolved the national battalions to improve the esprit de corps. Later, he also created three squadrons of lancers and an artillery battery from the existing force to increase independence and flexibility. The Legion was dissolved on 8 December 1838, when it had dropped to only 500 men. The survivors returned to France, many reenlisting in the new Legion along with many of their former Carlist enemies.

The invasion by France came after the government of Mexico under Benito Juarez suspended payments of all foreign loans. This gave Napoleon III (apparently assuming that his name guaranteed military ability) an excuse to expand his empire by gobbling up a nation that in its short history had seen nothing but turmoil. France was accompanied by the Spanish and British, who were both hoping, by armed intervention if necessary, to convince Mexico to reconsider her position on payments. They soon realised that rattling sabres would not force Mexico to reconsider, and they withdrew; leaving a French emperor who coveted the exotic lands of Mexico as surely as a former, more talented French emperor coveted other, distant lands. Of course, Napoleon III could not go to Mexico of and reign over his newfound children – but he could send a surrogate. He thus dispatched Archduke Maximilian and his wife Charlotte, daughter of King Leopold I of Belgium. And of course, he sent the French army, because the Mexicans, these Juarists, named after the insolent president of Mexico, would certainly never accept their new father unless they were properly chastised.

And so too went the Foreign Legion, two battalions landing in Vera Cruz (it appeared that all-conquering armies must, under celestial edict, land on that particular spot before setting off into the interior of Mexico), on March 31, 1863, under the command of Colonel Pierre Jean Joseph Jeanningros, with the bulk of the entire legion to follow. Four thousand men, most of them veterans; all of them supposedly foreign (French citizens were prevented by law from joining, except as officers), and many of them hiding some secrets in their past. Less than half of them would return home.

The officer corps of the regular French army looked down their noses at this band of ruffians, who were closer to convicts than to regular soldiers, and assigned them the most odorous duties in Mexico; specifically, guarding the roads or holding down posts in fever-prone regions. Sickness was a much more formidable enemy than the Mexican army. A battalion of the Chasseurs d’Afrique, transferred to San Luis Potosi, could only muster 76 out of a thousand men due to illness. Just months before the Legion landed in Vera Cruz nearly 2,000 people died of an epidemic, and the route from Vera Cruz to Mexico City was referred to as “the fever road.” It was even suggested that any Legionnaires lost to illness or battle, could be replaced by Indians. Utilising the same policy developed in Africa, two companies of Indians, approximately 175 men, were formed, with these new Legionnaires making their way up the ranks.

For their part, the Legionnaires contributed to their reputation as being a band of difficult thugs and thieves. They were recognised as the greatest sources of desertion among the French forces stationed in Mexico. “I shall have some of them shot,” Major General Francois-Achille Bazaine, a veteran of North African wars, the Spanish Civil War, the Crimean Campaign, and the Italian Campaign of 1859, wrote in disgust. “It is quite clear that a good many of them enrolled in the corps to get a free trip, but it cost them dearly if they are caught.” It would cost many of them dearly, but not in the manner that Bazaine envisioned.

The French Foreign Legion is without a doubt one of the most hardcore military units ever assembled. Around the time of its inception, it was comprised exclusively of foreign soldiers led by French officers and had a reputation of being a tough-as-nails assortment of scoundrels and degenerates. The lack of any background checks on incoming recruits meant that the Legion was largely comprised of criminals, mercenary thugs, and various assorted evildoers escaping their homelands for one dubious reason or another and who had probably received the death sentence on no less than twelve systems.

Of the hardcore thugs that escaped life to join the Legion, only a handful actually managed to make it through the most brutal basic training program in military history without deserting, going home and crying to their mothers, or suffering a severe case of Death By Bludgeoning and/or Heatstroke.

What remained after ten weeks of ball-busting training in the middle of the Algerian desert was a rugged cadre of disciplined legionnaires’?

It was a legion of tough and aggressive men who did not give up, and at no time in history did they prove that more than at the Battle of Cameron under the command of Capitaine Jean Danjou.

On April 29, 1863, the 3rd Company of the 1st Battalion was ordered to accompany a column from Vera Cruz to Peubla as one leg of a very long journey for a very valuable cargo – gold bullion, some three million francs, to pay the French army of the interior. There were other items of significance scattered amid the 60 carts and 150 mules, but everyone knew that it was likely that knowledge of the gold would become widespread before the column cleared the city gates. Worse than that, the 3rd Company, whose normal complement was three officers and 112 men, was reduced by nearly half due to illness. All three officers and 50 men were unfit for duty when the company was given the assignment.

The Legion was ordered to ensure the traffic and safety of transports within a radius of 120 kilometres. The commander-in-chief, Colonel Jeanningros, learned on April 29, 1863, that a French military convoy with 3 million francs of cash, weapons, and ammunition was on its way to Puebla. Captain Danjou, and his deputy decided to send a company before the convoy as a vanguard to explore the situation. For this, the 3rd company of the foreigners’ regiment was selected, but no officers were available.

Unfortunately, half of the Foreign Legion were sick with dysentery and consumption brought on by the harsh Mexican climate, including half of the 3rd Company’s soldiers and all of their officers. Little things like explosive diarrhoea don’t keep military units from completing their orders, so the 62 men who were still capable of self-locomotion formed up and prepared to march. Since there were no officers left to lead the detachment, the Foreign Legion’s Regimental Quartermaster, Captain Jean Danjou, volunteered to personally command the mission.

It took a total tough, uncompromising person to command a unit of mercenaries and criminal soldiers whose performance was severely lacking, and Danjou fitted the bill perfectly. He was a veteran of many combat operations, having served in Algiers, fought the Russians in the Crimean War, battled the krauts in the Austro-Sardinian War, and stomped in Morocco. He had his left hand blown off in combat years ago, and sported a fake wooden hand that he occasionally used to beat disobedient soldiers or play hilarious practical jokes on his superiors. He also had a moustache and goatee that proved he meant business.

Jean Danjou was born in Chalabre, he enrolled in the Ecole Speciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr, the foremost French military academy, and graduated from the academy at the age of 20. He was assigned to the 51st Regiment of the Line. In 1852, he transferred to the 2nd Foreign Regiment. He was transferred to Algeria, to assist French colonisation efforts, including the campaigns of Kabylie. He lost his hand on a mapping assignment, on 1 May 1853, when his musket exploded. He designed a wooden prosthetic hand, which he used for the rest of his life. Danjou was promoted to 1st lieutenant on 24 December 1853. As a 1st lieutenant, Danjou was part of the French army that fought in the Crimean War and served during the Siege of Sevastopol. He was promoted to captain on 9 June 1855.

His next campaign during the Austro-Sardinian War, where in 1859 he fought in the Battle of Magenta and the Battle of Solferino.

After serving in Morocco for some time, Danjou was part of the French expeditionary corps sent to Mexico in 1862. He was the quartermaster of Colonel Jeanningros, who was in charge of the Foreign Legion regiment in Mexico. It was the duty of the French Legion to ensure the movement and safety of French supply convoys.

On 29 April, Colonel Jeanningros was informed that an important convoy was on its way to Puebla with three million francs and material and munitions for the siege. Danjou decided to send a company to escort the convoy. The 3rd company of the Foreign Regiment was assigned to this mission but had no officers available. Danjou himself took command. Two other officers volunteered for this mission: 2nd Lt. Jean Vilain, Regimental Financial Officer, and 2nd Lt. Clement Maudet, Regimental Colours-Bearer.

Early on the morning of the 30th of April the column set out from the village of Chiquihuite and made its way, route-step, toward Puebla. Danjou stationed himself in the road with a small party and the pack mules; one hundred yards on either side of him were two equal columns of Legionnaires. They were a colourful lot; Havelock’s and white kepis long since stained with dust, red, baggy wool pantaloons, and blue, red-trimmed tunics darkened with sweat, with bright red epaulettes setting squarely across the Legionnaires shoulders. They could have been better armed of course – the 70 calibre smoothbore musket carried quite a punch but the range was limited. And it was rumoured that the Juarists had been well supplied with modern American weapons. But no matter, they carried bayonets and every good French soldier knew the importance of bravery and cold steel.

At about 7 a.m. they passed the nearly destroyed village of Cameron. Danjou noted that the only structures that still stood were portions of a stonewall, a deserted farmhouse or inn, and several outbuildings. Nearly a mile down the road, Danjou called the columns in and ordered the men to rest and fix coffee. Despite the early hour, the heat and dust had taken its toll on the Legionnaires, and they had had nothing to eat since the previous evening. Water for their coffee had just come to a boil when call-to-arms was sounded with cries that enemy cavalry was approaching. The men snatched their muskets and formed ranks but in the confusion, the mules bearing their extra ammunition and supplies bolted off.

Danjou quickly took stock of the situation. There were several hundred mounted Juarists forming into position to attack him and it was obvious that the tiny band of Legionnaires would be overwhelmed in the first charge. Captain Danjou formed a rectangle, and using the dense clumps of thickets that dotted the barren landscape as natural abatis, keeping them between his enemy and his pitiful band, he moved slowly back to Cameron. When the Juarists came too close, Danjou stopped the rectangle, ordered a volley, and then set out again for the sanctuary of a few stone buildings.

If Danjou had known what he was facing as he and his tiny command backtracked down the Peubla road, he might have been truly concerned. The few hundred horsemen were really 800 horsemen followed closely by 1,200 infantry under Colonel Milan. The redoubtable French captain also lost 16 of his men (apparently separated and captured during the retreat), which left him with 49 officers and men. And the Juarists, guessing his intention, had beaten him to Cameron. Several enemy sharp shooters were stationed in the second story of the farmhouse and began firing as Danjou’s men poured into the courtyard. Knowing that he could not defend the walls with the enemy snipers behind him, Danjou fell back to the rough collection of outbuildings and portions of the stonewall to fight it out. The enemy immediately obliged him. Twice the Juarist cavalry charged but it was impossible for them to manoeuvre properly in the cramped courtyard. Both times they were forced back.

At about 9 a.m. Colonel Milan approached under a flag of truce and demanded that Danjou surrender, pointing out that he had two thousand men poised to attack the Legionnaires. Danjou refused the demand and the attack resumed. Musket smoke boiled within the interior of the outbuildings as the Legionnaires loaded and fired; the barrels of their muskets almost too hot to handle. Men were numb from heat and exhaustion and the din of battle. Danjou, despite his own thirst, made his way from Legionnaire to Legionnaire, comforting them. They had little water and any attempt to reach a well on the far side of the house was suicide.

The enemy began their attacks again, trying to drive a wedge into the defender’s makeshift fortress but the small courtyard forced the attackers directly into the fire of the Legionnaires.

The Legionnaires defence held against several assaults but with casualties mounting, ammunition dwindling and without food or water in the scorching heat Danjou rallied his men. He had lost his left hand in Algeria 10 years before and had a wooden hand fashioned. He went to each Legionnaire offering words of support, a sip of wine and had each man swear on his wooden hand that they would not surrender. While doing so he was shot and killed about noon.

Lieutenant Vilian, the hated paymaster, now became the commander of the pitiful force. It must have been Danjou who inspired him, or the defiance of men who faced certain death, or perhaps the qualities that make some men Legionnaires, but Vilian called to his soldiers: “Mes enfants! I command you now. We may die, but never will surrender.” Vilian led the dwindling band of Legionnaires for nearly four hours after the death of his captain, but he too was killed, falling as the enemy rushed the Legionnaires.

It was Maudet’s turn to command, and he again refused Milan’s demand to surrender. After another attack Milan approached the Legionnaires under a flag of truce and the scene that greeted him was nearly indescribable. Dead and wounded Legionnaires were sprawled throughout the interior of the outbuildings and the putrid odor of death filled the air.

Thousands of flies buzzed frantically, gorging themselves on the dead flesh of the bloated, stiffening bodies. The wounded cried out for water in pitiful, hoarse whispers, but there was none to give them. Facing Milan, barely able to stand, was Maudet and 12 Legionnaires. No surrender, Maudet said, and Milan returned to his position. Within the hour Milan ordered another attack, but this like the others was driven off. It had taken its toll on the Legionnaires, however; now all that remained was Maudet and five enlisted men.

They had gone through the pouches of their fallen comrades, desperately looking for ammunition. They had only one round apiece, but they had their bayonets. “Load,” Maudet ordered. “At my command, fire. Then follow me through the breach. We’ll end this with our bayonets.” They formed a wedge, with Maudet at the apex, fired a volley, and charged into the mass of Juarists. The enraged enemy caught up in the frenzy of battle, surrounded the tiny group and literally clubbed them to the earth.

Colonel Milan fought his way to the scene of the one-sided battle and saved his men from tearing the Legionnaires to pieces. Just two of the six survived, with the 16 men captured earlier and one Legionnaire captured during the fight itself.

The battle finished around 6:00 PM (18h00). The majority of the company were killed. The last five combat-ready men had fought until their ammunition ran out, then decided to charge with fixed bayonets. When they did, a Mexican fusillade killed 1 legionnaire, seriously wounded 2Lt Maudet (who started his career as a simple legionnaire 15 years ago) and wounded 1 legionnaire. Then, another Mexican officer (Colonel Cambas, of French origin too) ordered his troops to cease fire and spared the last 3 legionnaires. He also allowed them to keep their equipment and rifles and protected them while heading to meet Colonel Milan in his field camp.

When Colonel Milan saw the 3 legionnaires, he exclaimed:

“That’s all what is left?? These aren’t men, they are devils!”

Between 300-500 Mexicans were killed or wounded during the battle.

The sacrifice of the Legionnaires enabled the relief convoy to reach the French at Puebla. Emperor Napoleon III ordered the name Camarón embroidered on the Legion’s flag and the battle became legendary in the history of warfare. The Legion came into its own after Camarón. Danjou’s wooden hand and forearm were recovered from the battlefield and returned to France 2 years following the battle.

Over the span of 11 hours, 65 men resisted a force of 2,000 well-trained and well-armed Mexican soldiers, killing 300 and wounding an additional 300. They were slaughtered nearly to a man, but their bravery under the command of Captain Danjou has since become legendary. To this day, whenever the Mexican Army marches past the monument that was erected at the spot of the battle, they present arms as a sign of respect to the brave men that faced them that day. The word “Camerone” now appears on the regimental flag of the Legion, and in France and throughout the Foreign Legion, every April 30th is known as “Camerone Day”, where the wooden prosthetic hand of Jean Danjou is brought out and paraded around and French citizens celebrate the ultimate bravery that was displayed that day.

Today Camarón is still marked by the Legion wherever its troops are stationed. The wooden hand of Captain Danjou is removed from its case in the museum and paraded with the assembled troops. The officers serve their troops coffee symbolizing the coffee the defenders never drank and the commander of Legion at the headquarters as well as units deployed read the account of the battle. The week before the fall of their besieged redoubt at Dien Bien Phu was overrun the Legionnaires of the 13th Demi-Brigade of the French Foreign Legion remembered the sacrifice of their predecessors at Camarón with their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Lemeunier read the story over the radio to the embattled garrison.

The Mexican Army too marks the courage of the Legionnaires with a parade, speeches made and French dignitaries including the French Ambassador and Legion veterans honored. It is a fitting tribute to the men that fought that day.

Such incidents fade from memory, pushed off the pages of history books by more monumental occurrences. There is no theme for historians to discuss, and the battle is hardly a watershed as events go. For the Legionnaire there remains a plaque, with a few words on it, and a celebration on the anniversary of the battle. Perhaps the Legionnaires understand that such encounters are not usually commemorated outside of the Legion, and therefore people would know very little about Cameron. There is tangible evidence of the day that saw 65 Legionnaires stand off 2,000 Juarists; a relic preserved by the Legion – Danjou’s wooden hand found shortly after the battle. It is a reminder of the only theme truly associated with the events of April 29, 1863: Courage.

In World War I, the Legion fought in many critical battles of the war, on the Western Front including Artois, Champagne, Somme, Aisne, Verdun (in 1917) and also suffered heavy casualties during 1918. The Legion was also in the Dardanelles and Macedonian front, and the Legion was highly decorated for its efforts. Many young foreigners, including Americans like Fred Zinn, volunteered for the Legion when the war broke out in 1914. There were marked differences between such idealistic volunteers as the poet Alan Seeger and the hardened mercenaries of the old Legion, making assimilation difficult. Nevertheless, the old and the new men of the Legion fought and died in vicious battles on the Western front, including Belloy-en-Santerre during the Battle of the Somme, where Seeger, after being mortally wounded by machine gun fire, cheered on the rest of his advancing battalion.

As most European countries and the US were drawn into the War, many of the newer “duration only” volunteers who managed to survive the first years of the war were generally released from the Legion to join their respective national armies. Citizens of the Central Powers serving with the Legion on the outbreak of war were normally posted to garrisons in North Africa to avoid problems of divided loyalties.

The Foreign Legion played a smaller role in World War II, though having a part in the Norwegian, Syrian and North African campaigns. The 13th Demi-Brigade was deployed in the Battle of Bir Hakeim. Reflecting the divided loyalties of the time, part of the Legion joined the Free French movement while another part served the Vichy government. A battle in the Syria-Lebanon campaign of June 1941 saw legionnaire fighting legionnaire as the 13th Demi-Brigade (D.B.L.E.) clashed with the 6th Régiment Etranger d’Infanterie at Damas in Syria. Later, 1,000 of the rank and file of the Vichy Legion unit joined the 13th D.B.L.E. of the Free French forces as a third battalion. Following the war, many former German soldiers joined the Legion to pursue a military career with an elite unit, an option that was no longer possible in Germany. Germans still constitute a strong presence in the Legion.

