Pike River families reject mine re-entry offer

The Pike River families say they have rejected Solid Energy’s proposals for staging an unmanned re-entry of the coal mine.

After meeting the families for the first time in February, Prime Minister Bill English asked the state-owned mining company to leave the West Coast mine unsealed and to investigate the use of drones or robots to re-enter the mine.

Terms of reference have now been drafted for unmanned entry after talks between the families, Solid Energy, and the Government.

But the families said they had rejected the terms because they excluded several of their key requests.

“We have been dictated to and our opinion doesn’t matter,” said Anna Osborne, who lost her husband Milton in the mine.

She said their requests were reasonable. They wanted a deadline for the work to be undertaken, to have their own experts on site during any operations, and to get access to any footage of the mine held by Solid Energy or police.