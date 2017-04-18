Pizza and Politics

Will Bill’s social media pizza help come election time? Will he lose the Italian vote? Does it play into the hands of Winston Peters? Did I need to travel to Hawaii for this article? Maybe not but in the end there’s only one poll that counts and that happens in September.

– NZ Herald

This election year you can count on Whaleoil to focus on the political issues, not pizza toppings. We like funny stuff as much as the next person but elections are a serious business. When the wrong people are put in charge terrible things can happen. I doubt that anyone who voted for Angela Merkel realised how giving her party power would change the face of Germany forever.

I take my right to vote very seriously. Right up until election day my loyalty is not locked in for any party. I am not interested in what toppings Bill English puts on his pizza. I want to know if National is going to keep sliding left and if there are any possible coalition partners willing to drag National back to at least the centre right.