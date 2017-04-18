Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Which New Zealand politician said this?
Pizza and Politics

by SB on April 18, 2017 at 10:00am
Our MSM have become so lightweight that serious political commentary in this election year is being replaced with inane articles about Pizza. We ourselves have called our PM Kumara Bill but only in relation to an actual story related to politics. We did not discuss at length the best way to cook Kumara chips. We called him Kumara Bill to illustrate that he was posting about what he was eating instead of answering the many questions being sent to him by National voters about UN Resolution 2334.

Will Bill’s social media pizza help come election time? Will he lose the Italian vote? Does it play into the hands of Winston Peters? Did I need to travel to Hawaii for this article?

Maybe not but in the end there’s only one poll that counts and that happens in September.
– NZ Herald

This election year you can count on Whaleoil to focus on the political issues, not pizza toppings. We like funny stuff as much as the next person but elections are a serious business. When the wrong people are put in charge terrible things can happen. I doubt that anyone who voted for Angela Merkel realised how giving her party power would change the face of Germany forever.

I take my right to vote very seriously. Right up until election day my loyalty is not locked in for any party. I am not interested in what toppings Bill English puts on his pizza. I want to know if National is going to keep sliding left and if there are any possible coalition partners willing to drag National back to at least the centre right.

 

