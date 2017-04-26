Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Government reacts under pressure in bad wog case
[POLL] Do you admit you read Whaleoil?

by Cameron Slater on April 26, 2017 at 12:30pm

Some years ago reading and following this blog was a guilty pleasure.  Certainly something you kept to yourself.   This is a poll to see if the changes we made over the years have changed this.  

 

Menu