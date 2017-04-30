[POLL] Driverless cars. Will you be an early adopter?

Wellingtonians will be among the first in Australasia to get a glimpse at what driving could be like in the future, when more than 150 vehicles from the past, present and future go on display this weekend as part of the Motor Trade Association’s centenary.

The centrepiece of the car show is the one-off concept car Budii, worth about $2.5 million, made by Swiss car manufacturer Rinspeed and designed by New Zealander Alain Brideson.

The car is autonomous, electric and intelligent, and its steering wheel is attached to a robotic arm.

The company’s chief executive Frank Rinderknecht said the car gives people an idea of what is possible, and its technology could be available by 2020.

“Automated driving on highways where there’s no interaction between drivers is feasible, but only on selected stretches and then gradually it moves into urban areas,” he said.