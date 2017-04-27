POLL: Killer cop to be treated more severely?

Tony Ellis (pictured above) who has been Phillip John Smith’s lawyer since 2001 has now come out advocating for the killer cop.

Police officers must be accorded the same rights to a fair trial as any other citizen of New Zealand, human rights’ barrister, Dr Tony Ellis said. In the case of Invercargill police officer Constable Ben McLean – who allegedly shot his wife and a man she was with on Anzac Day – the Superintendent Paul Basham, at a media conference, said there was a need for impartiality.

Yet when a dodgy cop or lawyer is in front of the court, they are generally told that their was an additional onus on them to do better. That they carried with them the public’s trust. And that this precious intangible is the reason they get harsher sentences.

Speaking generally, Ellis said, a police officer charged with a crime can expect the same rights as anyone else. Prosecutions are normally managed by police, or the Crown if the offence is at the serious end of the criminal spectrum, such as rape, murder, or aggravated burglary. Most criminal prosecutions are handled by police prosecutors around the country. … Discussing any attitudes of potential jurors to high-profile defendants was speculative, he said. In most jury trials, the police vet the list of potential jurors. “Jurors have individual views. The prosecution have a solid advantage, they have any prior convictions of the jurors. I suppose the selection of the jury pool would be a more significant point to consider. Everybody wants a sympathetic juror but it’s hard to find out whether they are. “A police officer is no different from anyone else. Whether the jury or members of the jury would have a view on that we would probably never know. “They are all forewarned to consider only the evidence brought in court, not their own personal views on police officers.”