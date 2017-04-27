Positive Charter school news story from overseas slips past the censors

The “no evidence of success overseas” mantra parroted by the Teacher unions and supported by New Zealand’s mainstream media was broken the other day when a good news story slipped past the censors. Perhaps they weren’t aware that the special school was a Charter school. They certainly did not highlight that fact in the headline, “Overcoming Opioids: Special schools help teens stay clean”

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) ” When Logan Snyder got hooked on pills after a prescription to treat pain from a kidney stone, she joined the millions already swept up in the nation’s grim wave of addiction to opioid painkillers.

She was just 14.

Youth is a drawback when it comes to kicking drugs. Only half of U.S. treatment centers accept teenagers and even fewer offer teen-focused groups or programs. After treatment, adolescents find little structured support. They’re outnumbered by adults at self-help meetings. Sober youth drop-in centers are rare. Returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friends.

But Snyder is lucky: Her slide ended when her father got her into a residential drug treatment program. Now 17 and clean, she credits her continued success to Hope Academy in Indianapolis, a tuition-free recovery school where she’s enrolled as a junior.

“I am with people all day who are similar to me,” she says. “We’re here to hold each other accountable.”

…Researchers say young recovering addicts do better at places like Hope, special schools that use peer communities to support sobriety. There are only about three dozen such schools in the U.S., but interest is growing among educators and health officials because of the opioid epidemic.

“I get a phone call every day from somebody who wants to start a recovery high school,” says Rachelle Gardner, an addiction counselor who helped found Hope in 2006 as a charter school through the mayor’s office. “It’s horrible to watch young people die. And who wants that to be our legacy?”

Hope’s 41 teenagers have abused marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Most, like Snyder, have been through residential treatment, some more than once. Others, like 17-year-old Aiden Thompson, arrive with no treatment after a crisis.

“I was really pissed off because I didn’t want to be here,” says Thompson, who came to Hope last year after his mom discovered his vodka and pill stash. “Everything they said, I was like: ‘That can’t be true. No. No way.'”

A week later, though, he found himself talking in group meetings. Now, he said, “I don’t even want to think about where I would be” without the school.

Teens like Snyder and Thompson can change in these settings, even after years of drug abuse, in part because social acceptance is a fundamental need for people their age. The sway of positive peer pressure ” what students at Hope call “the community” ” is quiet, almost intangible. It’s as simple as two teens passing in the hall: “You all right?” says one boy. The other nods, “Yeah, I’m all right.”

A student council plans events like coffee-and-music mornings. To join the council, a student must have 30 days of sobriety.

Random drug tests keep it real. Failing a urine test prompts a meeting with recovery coach Brad Trolson, who employs a technique called motivational interviewing, using open-ended questions and reflective listening to encourage students to think for themselves.

“They’re not used to anyone saying, ‘What do you think you should do next?'” Trolson says.

It’s a daily fight, he says. Many have addicted parents or histories of abuse or neglect, key risk factors for addiction.

“Their wounds will start to heal and they’ll come open again,” he says. “You end up addressing those wounds over and over again.”

Thompson, who relapsed over winter break, says he’s learning to focus on one day of recovery at a time. “I’m clean for today and that’s all that matters,” he says. “I don’t want to put all this weight on my shoulders to feel like I have to stay clean forever. I can just take it a day at a time and not be freaked out by it.”

“Just for today” and other Alcoholics Anonymous slogans are the common language at Hope.

The school also embraces treatment with medication and doesn’t see it as a crutch, as some AA adherents do. Two students get monthly shots of Vivitrol to block opioid cravings and one takes Suboxone, another anti-craving drug.

“Whatever mechanism our students need in order to maintain a life of sobriety we will support,” Gardner says.

…Early evidence shows recovery-school students are less likely to relapse than students who attend traditional schools after treatment.

-NZ Herald